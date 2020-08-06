Heart-Healthy Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 2,000 recipes full of fiber, nutrients and healthy fats to comply with your heart-healthy diet.

Healthy Turmeric Chicken Stew

67
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
By Stephanie

Lemon Rosemary Salmon

447
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
By CHEDDAR97005

Heart Healthy Blueberry Smoothie

8
This is a fantastic smoothie if you're searching for something that is heart-healthy and antioxidant-rich!
By SCOTTH

Roasted Iowa Root Vegetables

4
A sworn lover of parsnips, this is but one more way to fix them. The use of celery root, a.k.a. celeriac, was an accident since I thought I was buying a rutabaga but it was an excellent addition. I've served this to company with rave reviews and it's fairly healthy if you use the oil sparingly. Great way to enjoy fall and winter produce.
By orangechickie

Vegetable Birdseed Pilaf

5
A savory vegetarian pilaf of millet and vegetables, flavored with rosemary and wine. My daughter loved that it was made with 'birdseed' and she gave it the silly title. Serve with additional fresh grated Parmesan.
By MISSIFISH

Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

674
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN

Whole Rice and Lentils (Majadara)

32
One of my 'Israeli' recipes that I've adapted for whole rice (that in my opinion needs more seasoning). Good as a whole meal or as a side dish. Freezes fairly well, too.
By shari p

White Beans and Peppers

67
Any sweet pepper will work in this side dish, but I love the delicate spiciness of the long, pointy gypsy pepper. I use organic beans, and serve alongside a veggie burger.
By MOTTSBELA
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

266
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
By CATICALIC

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1275
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
By MChele

Easy Roasted Broccoli

136
Roasted broccoli is quick and easy to prepare with just four ingredients.
By karenatlincoln

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2048
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
By Chef John
How to Eat a Heart Healthy Diet
Improve your overall health by following a heart-heathy diet. Start here, with loads of fresh veggies and fruit, lean proteins, and whole grains.
These Go Big on Flavor
Seven recipes skip the saturated fats in favor of olive oil and plenty of spice.
How To Spot A Superfood
Heart-Healthy Takes on Comfort Food Favorites
10 Top-Rated Salmon Recipes Inspired by the Mediterranean Diet
Pesto Pasta
196
Grilled Asparagus
878

Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.

Sarah's Applesauce

3133
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Simply Steamed Asparagus

133
An easy and delicious way to cook fresh asparagus stalks. Tender and tasty!
By KIMIRAEJ

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

428
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
By heatherjane

Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

191
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)
By XANTHE

Roasted Cabbage

290
Roasted cabbage, seasoned with garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and salt, is a quick and easy side dish for weeknight dinners.
By samnan2

Roasted New Red Potatoes

1373
These are roasted potatoes at their best—plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

184
These quick and easy baked chicken thighs are seasoned with onion and garlic for a fast and delicious main dish.
By KALENG

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

229
Try these paleo-friendly, vegetarian, oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce the next time you have cauliflower.
By Snacking in the Kitchen

Black Beans and Rice

1266
White rice, garlic and onion is cooked in a nice vegetable stock for about 20 minutes. Black beans, cayenne and cumin are added to the pot, given a stir ...and that's it. Black Beans and Rice for six.
By Allrecipes Member

Microwave Corn on the Cob

515
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Superfast Asparagus

386
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

229
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
By Lucky Noodles

Oven-Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges

790
Oven fries seasoned with garlic powder and onion powder will go great with your favorite burgers.
By Heather Sweet

Roasted Vegetables

2534
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Allrecipes Member
Baked Sweet Potatoes

715
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Honey Dijon Brussels Sprouts

122
My mother made this for Thanksgiving. It's a wonderful twist on Brussels sprouts!
By Stacy

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

164
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

3186
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
