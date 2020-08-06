Sweet Potato Peach Bake
Peaches and sweet potatoes complement each other so well in this Sweet Potato Peach Bake. This sweet and delicious casserole is perfect for the holidays, and can be dressed up with marshmallows or peach preserves.
Crunchy Sweet Potato Pancakes
Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a traditional Jewish dish often served during Hanukkah. This version features Bruce's Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes and parsley.
Creamy Buttermilk Sweet Potato Pie
Buttermilk adds a creamy texture to this deliciously simple sweet potato dessert. Add whipped cream and pumpkin spice for a tasty topping, or create your own variation.
Marshmallow & Cornflake Sweet Potato Casserole
Cornflakes and marshmallows have been added to this traditional holiday favorite in a fun and creative way.
Cranberry Sweet Potato Casserole
This quick and easy casserole combines two traditional holiday foods, sweet potatoes and cranberries, into one delicious dish.
Salted Cashew Sweet Potato Fudge
A unique twist on a classic white chocolate fudge recipe! While quick and easy to prepare, Bruce's® Yams Salted Cashew Sweet Potato Fudge is a nutty, sweet treat that no one will expect but will instantly love.
Sweet Potato Noodle Pudding (Kugel)
Jewish people call it Kugel and it is served with every holiday meal--it is absolutely wonderful and so very easy to make.
Sweet Potato Risotto
This savory, traditional Italian dish gets a delicious makeover with unsweetened coconut milk, Bruce's® Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes, and zesty lime.
Sweet Potato Herb Paté
The perfect make ahead holiday appetizer that is delicious and unique with a colorful presentation.
Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
Prep time is just 5 minutes, then this sweet potato and rice spoon bread with cheese, green chilies, and cornmeal is baked for 45 minutes.
Sweet Potato Smoothie Bowl
Start your morning off right with a cool and refreshing Sweet Potato Smoothie Bowl, packed with fresh fruit, yogurt and sunflower seeds. This breakfast takes just 5 minutes to prepare!
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee
Bruce's® Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes add a tasty twist to this classic French dessert.