Staff Picks

Sweet Potato Peach Bake

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
Peaches and sweet potatoes complement each other so well in this Sweet Potato Peach Bake. This sweet and delicious casserole is perfect for the holidays, and can be dressed up with marshmallows or peach preserves.
By Bruce's Yams

Crunchy Sweet Potato Pancakes

Rating: 5 stars
2
Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a traditional Jewish dish often served during Hanukkah. This version features Bruce's Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes and parsley.
By Bruce's Yams

Creamy Buttermilk Sweet Potato Pie

Rating: 5 stars
8
Buttermilk adds a creamy texture to this deliciously simple sweet potato dessert. Add whipped cream and pumpkin spice for a tasty topping, or create your own variation.
By Bruce's Yams

Marshmallow & Cornflake Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 5 stars
6
Cornflakes and marshmallows have been added to this traditional holiday favorite in a fun and creative way.
By Bruce's Yams

Cranberry Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.67 stars
15
This quick and easy casserole combines two traditional holiday foods, sweet potatoes and cranberries, into one delicious dish.
By Bruce's Yams

Salted Cashew Sweet Potato Fudge

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
A unique twist on a classic white chocolate fudge recipe! While quick and easy to prepare, Bruce's® Yams Salted Cashew Sweet Potato Fudge is a nutty, sweet treat that no one will expect but will instantly love.
By Bruce's Yams

Sweet Potato Noodle Pudding (Kugel)

Rating: 5 stars
5
Jewish people call it Kugel and it is served with every holiday meal--it is absolutely wonderful and so very easy to make.
By Bruce's Yams

Sweet Potato Risotto

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
This savory, traditional Italian dish gets a delicious makeover with unsweetened coconut milk, Bruce's® Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes, and zesty lime.
By Bruce's Yams

Sweet Potato Herb Paté

Rating: 5 stars
2
The perfect make ahead holiday appetizer that is delicious and unique with a colorful presentation.
By Bruce's Yams

Sweet Potato Spoon Bread

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Prep time is just 5 minutes, then this sweet potato and rice spoon bread with cheese, green chilies, and cornmeal is baked for 45 minutes.
By Bruce's Yams

Sweet Potato Smoothie Bowl

Rating: 5 stars
2
Start your morning off right with a cool and refreshing Sweet Potato Smoothie Bowl, packed with fresh fruit, yogurt and sunflower seeds. This breakfast takes just 5 minutes to prepare!
By Bruce's Yams

Sweet Potato Creme Brulee

Rating: 5 stars
1
Bruce's® Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes add a tasty twist to this classic French dessert.
By Bruce's Yams
Inspiration and Ideas

Sweet Potato & Avocado Soup
Rating: Unrated
3
This smooth and silky Sweet Potato & Avocado Soup has just the right amount of heat to balance out the sweet.
