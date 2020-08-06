Healthy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy Thanksgiving side dish recipes for sweet potatoes, cranberries, squash, stuffing, and more.

Skinny Mashed Potatoes

5
A very good and tasty alternative to mashed potatoes made without all the butter and cream! Garnish with chopped parsley or chives and a little bit of butter, if desired.
By bkirgens

Rosemary Sweet Sweet Potatoes with Ginger

3
The balance of flavor in the rosemary herb, spice in the ginger, and touch of extra sweetness in the honey balances this dish out to accompany any other part of your meal.
By MIRITZ

Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

170
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
By mgoblue1

Butternut Squash with Grapes

31
Gourmet-style squash that's delicious and easy to make. This is a sweet dish that can also be spiced up with cinnamon.
By Jess2011

Baked Sweet Potatoes

725
Soft, baked sweet potatoes simply seasoned with oregano, salt, and pepper.
By JENNCOOK

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

773
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

51
Mashed sweet potatoes baked with cinnamon and topped with marshmallows.
By SWINDHAM

Squash and Green Bean Saute Side Dish

33
Simple, tasty side dish which is quick and easy to prepare.
By CathWithKids

Sesame Green Beans

678
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
By Rhonda

Homemade Pumpkin Puree

193
This is a simple method for preparing pureed pumpkin. The pumpkin may be stored in the freezer for later usage in pies, muffins, etc.
By Gidget

Pineapple Carrot Salad

40
Pineapple tidbits, raisins and grated carrot are mixed with sweetened pineapple yogurt and chilled before serving this salad for six.
By Meredith

Baked Sweet Potato Sticks

473
Best eaten at room temperature.
By Christine L
Tasty Low-Carb Sides
These Thanksgiving dishes are full of flavor but light on carbs.
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
1360
"Surprised how fabulous this dish was, since it was so easy!" – yankeefanz
Chef John's Duck Fat-Roasted Sprouts
18
Rice Stuffing with Apples and Bacon
54
T's Sweet Potato Fries
478
Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Vegetables With Thyme and Maple Syrup
61

Packed with flavor, these potatoes are a brilliant addition to any feast. Different from the norm, this dish will grace any table.

More Healthy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

Pineapple Sweet Potatoes

63
Baked sweet potatoes with a candied pineapple sauce!
By Jo Allgauer

Quinoa Stuffing

52
Quinoa is a fluffy, slightly crunchy, high-protein, gluten-free alternative grain native to South America. This can be used to stuff a turkey or served as a side dish.
By Heather Hogan

Jenny's Sweet Waldorf Salad

54
I couldn't ever find the perfect Waldorf salad - one that wasn't too mayonaise-y tasting, yet one that still held enough of the original flavor to be called a Waldorf. So I mixed and matched and experimented, and finally came up with a perfect twist on the classic Waldorf Salad recipe. Now I get requests for it at every family get together!
By Jenny Mahler

Balsamic Butternut Squash with Kale

26
This is a great side dish for the holidays, with the added benefit of kale! Surprisingly tasty. Serve hot or cold.
By Danielle Walquist Lynch

Sean's Mommy's Roasted Root Vegetables

61
I wanted to do something different as a vegetable side dish. It was Thanksgiving, so I got a bunch of parsnips, turnips, and other root vegetables and roasted them. They were a hit and are now a staple at our holiday table. I cook them during the year sometimes, as well.
By Sean's Mommy

Roasted Pumpkin with Root Vegetables and Broccoli

7
This is a great and hearty seasonal vegetable dish which can be used as a side dish or as an entire meal. The blend of seasoning adds a little spice and sweet. I came up with this recipe on a Sunday evening when I had 1 unused sweet potato, 1 unused redskin potato, and unused leftover pumpkin from the pumpkin butter recipe I found here on Allrecipes, which is great by the way. This recipe would make a great side dish for Thanksgiving.
By KSchirm13

Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon

119
The hazelnuts and lemon zest add a wonderful light touch. It's a favorite!
By Christina

Duck Fat-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

18
A few tablespoons of duck and a very hot oven is all you need to turn some sleepy Brussels sprouts into something much more special.

Roasted Winter Root Vegetables

36
This simple, time-saving recipe lets you prepare winter root vegetables in advance for Thanksgiving dinner. Parboil parsnips, rutabaga, and carrots, freeze or refrigerate them until needed, then toss them with vegetable oil, salt, pepper, and dried basil before roasting them to bring out their natural sweetness.
By rupps
Breadless Stuffing

24
After the holidays, I had an extra turkey breast in my freezer. Since starting the 'South Beach Diet,' I couldn't figure out how I could make a great stuffing for phase one. I think I have come close. This is a lot better than I even though it would be!
By J McDonald

Cranberry Orange Relish with Orange Flavored Liqueur

111
This is an easy and delicious cranberry orange relish. Much of its sweet orange flavor comes from the liqueur, however it can be omitted.
By LaDonna

Scott's Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Mashers

34
Mashed sweet potato and butternut squash. This is a recipe that tastes great with no salt or sugar added and contains lots of fiber.
By scottg

Maple Glazed Butternut Squash

34
Tender slices of butternut squash are topped with a maple and rum glaze creating a colorful and rich side dish for the Thanksgiving table.
By Alli Shircliff

Butternut Squash, Apple, Onion Au Gratin

90
Great fall dish! Our family uses it as a Thanksgiving side. Can be made vegetarian by leaving out bacon and substituting vegetable stock for chicken stock.
By LJFQ27

Lemony Green Beans with Walnuts and Thyme

26
These tangy fresh green beans with nuts and fresh herbs are great with grilled fish!
By JasLak

A New Green Bean Casserole

22
This recipe is a new version of green bean casserole. It uses fresh green beans that are topped with delicious caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, and grape tomatoes.
By Mrs Boss

Whipped Roasted Butternut Squash

124
Any winter squash or combination of winter squash can be used. A nice complement to or substitute for mashed potatoes.
By Doug Matthews

Maryellen's Baked Onions

20
This is a great onion bake for holidays or summer parties. This recipe is best prepared if the onions are roasted in a clay cooker, however a casserole dish can be used.
By Maryellen Kline-Lapati

Charlotte's Butternut Squash Fries

22
This is my favorite side dish, and the first thing I've made all by myself. It goes great with pretty much anything and is a perfect side for a Thanksgiving dinner or just a cold fall day. Hope you enjoy!
By Charlotte C

Fluffy Cranberry Salad

27
A creamy cranberry salad. Even people who normally don't like cranberries will eat this salad.
By Nancy

Potato Filling

15
This Dutch potato filling can be used as a side dish or a stuffing for turkey or chicken. To use for stuffing, increase bread to 6 slices and add 2 beaten eggs.
By M. Craig

Sweet Potatoes

44
This should be a dessert. It is so good! The crunchiness of walnuts and the fruity taste of raisins complement this traditional holiday dish.
By Shannon

Sweet Potatoes with Brandy and Raisins

9
These not-too-sweet sweet potatoes make converts outta the non-sweet-potato-believers.
By Halo

Barley Primavera

35
A variety of seasonal vegetables could be used in this recipe. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb
