Healthy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
I couldn't ever find the perfect Waldorf salad - one that wasn't too mayonaise-y tasting, yet one that still held enough of the original flavor to be called a Waldorf. So I mixed and matched and experimented, and finally came up with a perfect twist on the classic Waldorf Salad recipe. Now I get requests for it at every family get together!
I wanted to do something different as a vegetable side dish. It was Thanksgiving, so I got a bunch of parsnips, turnips, and other root vegetables and roasted them. They were a hit and are now a staple at our holiday table. I cook them during the year sometimes, as well.
This is a great and hearty seasonal vegetable dish which can be used as a side dish or as an entire meal. The blend of seasoning adds a little spice and sweet. I came up with this recipe on a Sunday evening when I had 1 unused sweet potato, 1 unused redskin potato, and unused leftover pumpkin from the pumpkin butter recipe I found here on Allrecipes, which is great by the way. This recipe would make a great side dish for Thanksgiving.
This simple, time-saving recipe lets you prepare winter root vegetables in advance for Thanksgiving dinner. Parboil parsnips, rutabaga, and carrots, freeze or refrigerate them until needed, then toss them with vegetable oil, salt, pepper, and dried basil before roasting them to bring out their natural sweetness.
After the holidays, I had an extra turkey breast in my freezer. Since starting the 'South Beach Diet,' I couldn't figure out how I could make a great stuffing for phase one. I think I have come close. This is a lot better than I even though it would be!
This is my favorite side dish, and the first thing I've made all by myself. It goes great with pretty much anything and is a perfect side for a Thanksgiving dinner or just a cold fall day. Hope you enjoy!
A variety of seasonal vegetables could be used in this recipe. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.