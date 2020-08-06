Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

Enjoy a happy, healthy Thanksgiving dinner with recipes for healthier versions of all your favorite holiday classics!

Lightning Gravy

Gravy in 5 minutes! You can use any flavor bouillon; chicken, beef or vegetable. I've used this in many a 'pinch'!
By Denyse

Low Carb Cheddar and Garlic Cauliflower Mash

24
This recipe is great for anyone on a low-carb diet and has that occasional mashed potato craving.
By nunu

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes with Ricotta Cheese

No marshmallows here! Just sweet potato goodness.
By frank11

Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon

117
The hazelnuts and lemon zest add a wonderful light touch. It's a favorite!
By Christina

Barley and Wild Rice Stuffing

7
Whole grains are the star in this delicious side dish.
By Trea

Lite Corn Pudding

This is a lighter version of regular corn pudding for those who are watching calories.
By Tawnya Peck Wickli

Low-Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

45
Low-carb cheesecake bars with few ingredients. They taste like the inside of a pumpkin pie!
By Paula Todora Paula T

3 Healthier Takes on Mashed Potatoes

For a healthier — yet still fluffy — take on mashed potatoes, celeriac, or turnips, try this broth-based version.
By Caitlyn Diimig, RD

Air Fryer Turkey Breast

2
If you have a taste for turkey, but don't want the time or the hassle of a full bird, try a split turkey breast, prepared in the air fryer. This recipe gives the flavor of an oven-roasted turkey, but in much less time, and with much less fuss! Use any combination of fresh herbs that you and your family will enjoy!
By Bibi

Gluten Free Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Gluten-free crustless pumpkin pie. Delicious and easy to make.
By Anita Schoeb

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4272
These roasted Brussels sprouts come out perfectly every time.
By JAQATAC

2 Classic Thanksgiving Sides Made Healthier

By Allrecipes Magazine
How to Make Your Thanksgiving Menu Healthy
Preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner that's lower in fat and calories but still thrills the crowd isn't hard. We'll show you how.
5 Easy Ways to Make Thanksgiving Side Dishes a Little Lighter
Try these lightened-up versions of your favorite sides.
Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets
762
A Keto Thanksgiving Menu for a Low-Carb Holiday
Low-Fat Pumpkin Flan
14

More Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

The Best Paleo Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving is actually a fairly easy meal to manage for paleo people. We'll show you how.
By Carl Hanson

10 Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipes for Your Thanksgiving Feast

With recipes like these, holiday feasting without gluten is both easy and delicious.
By Ita Mac Airt

Out of this World Turkey Brine

828
Best brine for smoked turkey around. This recipe was given to me by my uncle. He is always smoking meat.
By SUDEMERS

Turkey Carcass Soup

360
Get every last bit of turkey goodness from your turkey by making broth from the carcass and simmering it into a hearty soup with lots of delicious vegetables and barley.
By Please Close My Account

Classic Turkey and Rice Soup

38
Is there anything as warm as a bowl of soup made with the leftovers of a meal that you shared with your family?
By Sarah

Easy Cranberry Orange Relish

57
Four simple ingredients are all you need to make sweet cranberry orange relish. Serve alongside turkey or pork for a weeknight dinner or during the holidays.
By TXGIRLSX3

Chicken and Turkey Marinade

81
A 24 hour marinade, guaranteed to please every time. Chicken or turkey is always moist, and tender. Use half of a recipe for a chicken, or the full recipe for a turkey of up to 25 pounds. Everyone will clamor for this recipe!!! Use the drippings from the pan to make gravy as usual. It is not necessary to strain drippings first.
By emmaxwell

Blue Cranberry Sauce

355
This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).
By Connie

Winter Simmer Pot

6
It's been said that our sense of smell is deeply tied to memory. Bring this recipe to a simmer on your stove top and the smell will have you reminiscing about holidays past and definitely enjoying the present!
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Amazing Pineapple Cranberry Sauce

23
This is a variation on classic, fresh Ocean Sprayu0026reg; cranberry sauce! My grandma has made it for years and people who don't like cranberry sauce request that I make this at our events! It's different and great! This is a nice change of pace. and I've yet to meet anyone who doesn't like it! Tastes best if stored in refrigerator overnight.
By Summer Jeremy Womack

Turkey Stock

13
Make a great stock with the carcass and then create wonderful soups. The recipe is the basic stock recipe my great grandma used and her mother before her. Once you have a basic stock you can add leftovers, use it to cook rice, make a soup with dumplings, the uses are endless. Hot stock with a few veggies and alphabet pasta is great after school warm-up. I have soup made in the fridge so hubby can snack on it instead of junk.
By Julia Monroe

Pear Honey Cranberry Sauce

145
Refreshingly sweet, tart and tangy - this recipe is incredibly easy and it's a great change of pace from the usual boring cranberry sauce. The flavor of the cranberries mingles wonderfully with the pear, honey and lemon. It freezes well too!
By Sue S.

Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce

21
Wonderful cranberry sauce!
By cads550

Brandied Orange and Cranberry Sauce

154
You'll never want to eat canned cranberry sauce again! Fresh cranberries are cooked with orange zest, orange juice, lemon juice and brandy.
By Allrecipes Member

Patti's Triple Cranberry Sauce

27
This is a recipe my boss handed down to me, and I have made these cranberries for every Christmas and Thanksgiving for the last 10 years. I always pour this into a beautiful glass dish after it has cooled before it goes into the refrigerator. It has a beautiful look.
By Alisa Hellman Lansdale

Ginger Pear Cranberry Sauce

28
This gingery, pear-studded cranberry sauce is simply amazing.
By Chef John

Cranberry-Raspberry Dessert Sauce

11
This is a family favorite I make every year for Thanksgiving. The raspberries give it that added sweetness that makes you go for seconds! It's best served chilled or warm over ice cream.
By Denise

Brown Sugar and Port Cranberry Sauce

21
An easy and slightly different cranberry sauce recipe. Great with turkey or with Brie and crackers!
By Menwith Hill'er Back Home

Chef John's Mango Cranberry Sauce

16
This is a slightly unusual and awesomely delicious condiment for the center of your holiday table. It contains ghost pepper hot sauce for a special kick.
By Chef John

Cranberry Relish with Grand Marnier® and Pecans

31
After making this relish, you will never eat the canned stuff again.
By Traveling Cook

Orange Cranberry Sauce

15
Cranberry orange sauce with a zing. A perfect complement to the Thanksgiving feast!
By lmaniloff

Superb Cranberry Sauce with Apples and Pears

24
This cranberry sauce has extra spices, diced fruits, and orange juice added to make it more exciting than plain old cranberries. Everyone always loves this at Thanksgiving and it disappears fast! It's best when made the night before and left to rest in the refrigerator overnight so all the flavors can blend together.
By Lisa Gentzler Shafer

Spiced Cranberry Chutney

30
The best cranberry sauce you will ever taste. Many spices make this delightful sauce the hit of any occasion.
By Jody

Fresh Sweet Cranberry Sauce with a Twist

5
I've been making these cranberries for nearly 30 years. It's the first thing I prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I make them the weekend before so they have lots of time to sit and have even better flavor! I hollow out fresh oranges for serving cups. Makes a beautiful presentation and I use the orange segments in my turkey brine. Cut the oranges in a zig-zag pattern around the center to make it even more holiday special! Make ahead several days before serving for best flavor. I suppose they could be served warm as well, but I find the coolness of the berries is a nice contrast with the other hot foods in the meal. You can use 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks in place of ground cinnamon, which will yield a lighter color.
By aunt tilly
