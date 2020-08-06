Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

If you have a taste for turkey, but don't want the time or the hassle of a full bird, try a split turkey breast, prepared in the air fryer. This recipe gives the flavor of an oven-roasted turkey, but in much less time, and with much less fuss! Use any combination of fresh herbs that you and your family will enjoy!
A 24 hour marinade, guaranteed to please every time. Chicken or turkey is always moist, and tender. Use half of a recipe for a chicken, or the full recipe for a turkey of up to 25 pounds. Everyone will clamor for this recipe!!! Use the drippings from the pan to make gravy as usual. It is not necessary to strain drippings first.
This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).
It's been said that our sense of smell is deeply tied to memory. Bring this recipe to a simmer on your stove top and the smell will have you reminiscing about holidays past and definitely enjoying the present!
This is a variation on classic, fresh Ocean Sprayu0026reg; cranberry sauce! My grandma has made it for years and people who don't like cranberry sauce request that I make this at our events! It's different and great! This is a nice change of pace. and I've yet to meet anyone who doesn't like it! Tastes best if stored in refrigerator overnight.
Make a great stock with the carcass and then create wonderful soups. The recipe is the basic stock recipe my great grandma used and her mother before her. Once you have a basic stock you can add leftovers, use it to cook rice, make a soup with dumplings, the uses are endless. Hot stock with a few veggies and alphabet pasta is great after school warm-up. I have soup made in the fridge so hubby can snack on it instead of junk.
Refreshingly sweet, tart and tangy - this recipe is incredibly easy and it's a great change of pace from the usual boring cranberry sauce. The flavor of the cranberries mingles wonderfully with the pear, honey and lemon. It freezes well too!
This is a recipe my boss handed down to me, and I have made these cranberries for every Christmas and Thanksgiving for the last 10 years. I always pour this into a beautiful glass dish after it has cooled before it goes into the refrigerator. It has a beautiful look.
This cranberry sauce has extra spices, diced fruits, and orange juice added to make it more exciting than plain old cranberries. Everyone always loves this at Thanksgiving and it disappears fast! It's best when made the night before and left to rest in the refrigerator overnight so all the flavors can blend together.
I've been making these cranberries for nearly 30 years. It's the first thing I prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I make them the weekend before so they have lots of time to sit and have even better flavor! I hollow out fresh oranges for serving cups. Makes a beautiful presentation and I use the orange segments in my turkey brine. Cut the oranges in a zig-zag pattern around the center to make it even more holiday special! Make ahead several days before serving for best flavor. I suppose they could be served warm as well, but I find the coolness of the berries is a nice contrast with the other hot foods in the meal. You can use 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks in place of ground cinnamon, which will yield a lighter color.