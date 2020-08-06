Watermelon Salad Recipes

Community Picks Avocado Watermelon Salad
This is a very healthy, yet delightfully different salad. A flavorful addition could be small slices of red onion.
Warm Watermelon Salad
Personal summer favorite! Cool watermelon spiced up just a bit. A quick, light take on a traditional summer staple. When feeling adventurous, I love to replace parsley with mint for a fresh kick.
Watermelon Basil Salad
A quick salad of watermelon and basil. The chili powder plays well with the sweetness of the melon.
KM-Style Watermelon
KM style watermelon is a really cool refreshing way to do watermelon! It is especially satisfying on a hot day. GREAT addition to any barbecue! Most refreshing if allowed to chill until cool in the refrigerator, but not required. Will keep in refrigerate for a week or so, but it'll probably be eaten all before then.
Tisa's Big Top Watermelon Salad
Nothing says summer like juicy watermelon. For a unique take on this Fourth of July staple, cube watermelon and toss with feta, onions, pine nuts, and fresh herbs.
Watermelon Salad with Grapes and Citrus
A healthy, easy summer dessert with a new fresh taste that will keep you coming back for more! You can serve this salad right away, although refrigeration heightens the flavors and crisps the fruit.
Sweet and Peppery Watermelon Salad
When I first tasted this salad at a gathering I couldn't stop eating it. I was sure to obtain the recipe and have been making it ever since.
'Something Different' Fruit Salad
A little lime, salt, and honey go a long way in this dish created out of sheer boredom. One night last summer we were grilling fish and corn, yet again. When I asked my boyfriend what he wanted as a second side dish, all he said was, 'something different.' I decided to try a twist on the traditional fruit salad that I grew up eating, and it was a huge hit! The best thing about this recipe is that most fruits are great with the dressing, so you can use your favorites or whatever is in season.
Inspiration and Ideas Spinach Watermelon-Mint Salad
"Excellent and gorgeous! Made the dressing with everything except the watermelon and spinach, then assembled at the last minute." – Jamie
Refreshing Cucumber Watermelon Salad
"Big family favourite. A nice palate-cleanser at a BBQ." – Stacey Clarke
a square dish of watermelon salad with cucumber, feta, and onion Refreshing Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, cucumber, and feta cheese combine for a light, cool, and refreshing summer salad.
More Watermelon Salad Recipes Spicy Watermelon
Try these hot-sweet watermelon cubes with chili powder and lime.
Boozy Fruit Salad
A great fruit salad with a bit of a boozy twist. Great for summer cookouts! Best served the same day as preparation.
By Valerie Regulski Fresh Fruit with Poppy Seed Dressing
Any fruit can be used, but this is my favorite combination. Try your own creation, but if you wish to use oranges and grapes in the same recipes, DON'T add the oranges until ready to serve or the grapes will be extremely bitter.
By Allrecipes Member Watermelon Salad with Mint Dressing
A very fresh sweet and salty salad, perfect for a summer barbeque! Garnish with an extra sprinkling of feta cheese, and some small sprigs of mint.
Watermelon Salad
Have a great summer party with watermelon salad inside its rind. Scoop out the watermelon, add other fruits, put it back in, and you have a personal-sized salad for each person!
By GREEKGURU Fourth of July Salad
This is the best holiday salad, hands-down. Great wholesome healthy taste! Great for the fireworks, picnics, or a family dinner side. Add a hint of love and enjoy!
Boozy Watermelon
A quick way to liven up some watermelon. It makes a refreshing and intoxicating pool-side snack. Use toothpicks to serve out of the container or arrange on a pretty plate.
Watermelon Surprize
This summery watermelon mint salad is dressed simply with apple cider vinegar and black pepper.
By Mrs. Karen Hall Summer Fresh Fruit Salad
A delicious, colorful blend of summer's fresh fruit topped with citrus dressing and finished with toasted pecans.
Spicy Fruit Salad
A delicious and refreshing summer fruit salad with a spicy twist. Tastes better the longer it's chilled, to let flavors blend.
Watermelon, Strawberry, and Herbs
I am always looking for ways to add herbs from my small garden to my foods. I was so delighted to find that lavender and mint go well together in this mix. Happy eating!
Melon Salad
Sweet and juicy. Anyone of any age will eat this up.
Refreshing Melon Salad
This cool and refreshing dessert features a splash of lime to keep the fruit crisp and fresh. Garnish with a little plain soy yogurt for a creamy accent.
Shrimp, Cucumber, and Watermelon Salad
This flavorful shrimp salad features succulent blackened shrimp piled atop a bed of cucumber along with watermelon, avocado, feta, and a lemony dressing for a cool summer meal.
