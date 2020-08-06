Watermelon Salad Recipes

Find dozens of refreshing watermelon salads at Allrecipes, including tomato watermelon salad, cucumber watermelon salad, watermelon feta salad, and more.

Avocado Watermelon Salad

11
This is a very healthy, yet delightfully different salad. A flavorful addition could be small slices of red onion.
By Keep it Tasty

Herb Watermelon Feta Salad

124
This is a delicious summer salad. The ingredients really go well together.
By Michelle English
Warm Watermelon Salad

2
Personal summer favorite! Cool watermelon spiced up just a bit. A quick, light take on a traditional summer staple. When feeling adventurous, I love to replace parsley with mint for a fresh kick.
By DomesticDiva

Watermelon Basil Salad

11
A quick salad of watermelon and basil. The chili powder plays well with the sweetness of the melon.
By Chefthompsoncom

Spicy Watermelon Tomato Salad

17
A quick, colorful, spicy, and refreshing salad that is perfect for any cookout.
By Doug Matthews
Easy Watermelon Salad

13
Watermelon, feta, sunflower seeds.
By jannet
KM-Style Watermelon

8
KM style watermelon is a really cool refreshing way to do watermelon! It is especially satisfying on a hot day. GREAT addition to any barbecue! Most refreshing if allowed to chill until cool in the refrigerator, but not required. Will keep in refrigerate for a week or so, but it'll probably be eaten all before then.
By jason

Tisa's Big Top Watermelon Salad

11
Nothing says summer like juicy watermelon. For a unique take on this Fourth of July staple, cube watermelon and toss with feta, onions, pine nuts, and fresh herbs.
By tisa74

How to Cut a Watermelon

Learn how to slice and serve the fruit of the summer.
By Vanessa Greaves

Watermelon Salad with Grapes and Citrus

8
A healthy, easy summer dessert with a new fresh taste that will keep you coming back for more! You can serve this salad right away, although refrigeration heightens the flavors and crisps the fruit.
By Joeitalian

Sweet and Peppery Watermelon Salad

1
When I first tasted this salad at a gathering I couldn't stop eating it. I was sure to obtain the recipe and have been making it ever since.
By Elma

'Something Different' Fruit Salad

33
A little lime, salt, and honey go a long way in this dish created out of sheer boredom. One night last summer we were grilling fish and corn, yet again. When I asked my boyfriend what he wanted as a second side dish, all he said was, 'something different.' I decided to try a twist on the traditional fruit salad that I grew up eating, and it was a huge hit! The best thing about this recipe is that most fruits are great with the dressing, so you can use your favorites or whatever is in season.
By FYRECRACKER
Spinach Watermelon-Mint Salad
18
"Excellent and gorgeous! Made the dressing with everything except the watermelon and spinach, then assembled at the last minute." – Jamie
Refreshing Cucumber Watermelon Salad
73
"Big family favourite. A nice palate-cleanser at a BBQ." – Stacey Clarke
Strawberry-Melon Summer Salad
29
Watermelon Salad on a Stick
5
Refreshing Watermelon and Feta Recipes
The Real Reason People Love to Put Salt on Watermelon
Refreshing Watermelon Salad
123

Watermelon, cucumber, and feta cheese combine for a light, cool, and refreshing summer salad.

Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?

Read this before you bite into a hunk of juicy watermelon this summer.
By Isadora Baum

Spicy Watermelon

15
Try these hot-sweet watermelon cubes with chili powder and lime.
By feverdream

Boozy Fruit Salad

A great fruit salad with a bit of a boozy twist. Great for summer cookouts! Best served the same day as preparation.
By Valerie Regulski

Fresh Fruit with Poppy Seed Dressing

35
Any fruit can be used, but this is my favorite combination. Try your own creation, but if you wish to use oranges and grapes in the same recipes, DON'T add the oranges until ready to serve or the grapes will be extremely bitter.
By Allrecipes Member

Watermelon Salad with Mint Dressing

8
A very fresh sweet and salty salad, perfect for a summer barbeque! Garnish with an extra sprinkling of feta cheese, and some small sprigs of mint.
By laurenholly2008

Watermelon Salad

17
Have a great summer party with watermelon salad inside its rind. Scoop out the watermelon, add other fruits, put it back in, and you have a personal-sized salad for each person!
By GREEKGURU

Fourth of July Salad

5
This is the best holiday salad, hands-down. Great wholesome healthy taste! Great for the fireworks, picnics, or a family dinner side. Add a hint of love and enjoy!
By Maggie

Boozy Watermelon

1
A quick way to liven up some watermelon. It makes a refreshing and intoxicating pool-side snack. Use toothpicks to serve out of the container or arrange on a pretty plate.
By Lisa Combest

Watermelon Surprize

1
This summery watermelon mint salad is dressed simply with apple cider vinegar and black pepper.
By Mrs. Karen Hall

Summer Fresh Fruit Salad

5
A delicious, colorful blend of summer's fresh fruit topped with citrus dressing and finished with toasted pecans.
By Kitten

Spicy Fruit Salad

3
A delicious and refreshing summer fruit salad with a spicy twist. Tastes better the longer it's chilled, to let flavors blend.
By puerca83

Persian Melon Salad

1
Appealing to look at and a fresh alternative to your everyday fruit salad!
By Chef Jenn

Watermelon, Strawberry, and Herbs

I am always looking for ways to add herbs from my small garden to my foods. I was so delighted to find that lavender and mint go well together in this mix. Happy eating!
By Christine Alexandra Deer

Melon Salad

Sweet and juicy. Anyone of any age will eat this up.
By Tahryn

Refreshing Melon Salad

This cool and refreshing dessert features a splash of lime to keep the fruit crisp and fresh. Garnish with a little plain soy yogurt for a creamy accent.
By TRANSCEND

4th of July Fruit Salad

1
This fun and tasty salad will bring joy at the 4th of July fireworks!
By Rocking Cooking

Shrimp, Cucumber, and Watermelon Salad

This flavorful shrimp salad features succulent blackened shrimp piled atop a bed of cucumber along with watermelon, avocado, feta, and a lemony dressing for a cool summer meal.
By Wapiti

12 Refreshing Ways to Make the Most of Watermelon Season

By Mackenzie Schieck
