Chef John's Desserts

Find seasonal dessert recipes from Chef John.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Yule Log

Rating: 4.72 stars
100
If you haven't tried this classic holiday dessert because you thought it required advanced baking and pastry skill, then get ready to buche up this Noel, since the techniques required are actually quite simple. This classic holiday dessert is a showstopper, but it's often better looking than it is tasting, which is not the case here, thanks to a simple-to-make, rich chocolate sponge cake, and mocha buttercream filling. Garnished here with meringue mushrooms and rosemary.
By Chef John

Individual Honeycrisp Apple Tarts

With just a few ingredients and no special equipment other than a potato peeler, someone who's never baked before can create this beautiful dessert that looks like it came from a professional pastry shop. These individual tarts have a buttery, crispy pastry with a massive amount of apple flavor and they're sweetened just enough with a touch of sugar and cinnamon. Brush the tops with simple syrup or melted apricot jam and serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.
By Chef John

Choux au Craquelin

Rating: 4.69 stars
35
These gorgeous cream puff "crack buns" were inspired by the Great British Baking Show, which is currently my favorite thing on television. Speaking of favorite things, Boston cream pie is one of my all-time favorite desserts, and this was basically an individually portioned, probably superior version of that. These would be great filled with all kinds of things, but it's hard to beat vanilla bean pastry cream (see footnote).
By Chef John

Chef John's Pumpkin Flan

Rating: 4.63 stars
16
This delicious pumpkin flan is the result of an experiment in replacing the recipe's usual cream and half-and-half with low-fat milk.
By Chef John

Buttercrust Pastry Dough

Rating: 4.59 stars
59
I used a food processor for this tender, flaky pastry dough as it makes it so much easier to achieve the gorgeous 'breadcrumb' texture as you add the ice water. If you use the dough for a savory recipe, I'd cut down the sugar a bit, but not omit it entirely. The most important thing to remember is to use frozen butter and ice cold water.
By Chef John

Chef John's Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.74 stars
123
This is my idea of the perfect pecan pie. It has the perfect ratio of crunchy nuts to the sweet, sticky goodness underneath. And thanks to the blind-baking, the crust is wonderfully crisp.
By Chef John

Chef John's Russian Tea Cakes

Rating: 4.72 stars
98
As the old joke goes, these Russian tea cakes might not be Russian, but at least they're not cakes. No one knows exactly how these came to be known as Russian tea cakes but, nevertheless, they are quite delicious.
By Chef John

Pear Clafoutis

Rating: 4.63 stars
19
It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.
By Chef John

Chef John's Chocolate Souffles

Rating: 4.8 stars
98
These visually impressive individual chocolate soufflés are perfect for your special someone. If you're serving more people, the recipe should scale up just fine.
By Chef John

Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream

Rating: 4.52 stars
48
The key to a great pastry cream is using the minimum of starch. You need enough so the cream holds a shape, but not so much it interferes with the flavor. This version uses cornstarch; just be careful not to keep cooking it once it has thickened. This is perfect in Napoleons, pies, tarts, or cakes.
By Chef John

Chef John's Apple Fritters

Rating: 4.68 stars
196
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
By Chef John

Chef John's Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.65 stars
388
These classic cookies don't get much easier.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Pumpkin Pie
Rating: Unrated
913
After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
Chef John's Best Christmas Cookies
Need a little help making the nice list this year? Get Santa on your side with one or all of these top-rated cookie recipes.
Mini Croissant Crust Pecan Pies
Discover What Makes Chef John's Brownies Truly the Best
Meet the Crumble Cake That Won Chef John Over to Apple Desserts
Chef John's New York-Style Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
264

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
389

For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.

More Chef John's Desserts

Grandma's Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.91 stars
32
This smooth fudge is firm to the touch but melts instantly once it hits your tongue.
By Chef John

Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)

Rating: 4.41 stars
39
This gorgeous candy is very easy, but it does take a while to make--mostly standing at the stove and stirring. But it's worth it for the gorgeous nut-studded, amazingly textured final product.
By Chef John

Honeycomb Toffee

Rating: 4.33 stars
30
This very fun and simple-to-make candy goes by many names; cinder toffee, sponge candy, and my personal favorite, 'hokey pokey,' but no matter what you call it, this eye-catching confection is a proven crowd pleaser. Thousands of bubbles, trapped in the cooling sugar syrup, give this the most interesting melt-in-your-mouth texture. As long as you're very careful and heat the syrup up to the correct temp, there's not a lot that can go wrong.
By Chef John

Chocolate Yule Log

Rating: 4.72 stars
100
If you haven't tried this classic holiday dessert because you thought it required advanced baking and pastry skill, then get ready to buche up this Noel, since the techniques required are actually quite simple. This classic holiday dessert is a showstopper, but it's often better looking than it is tasting, which is not the case here, thanks to a simple-to-make, rich chocolate sponge cake, and mocha buttercream filling. Garnished here with meringue mushrooms and rosemary.
By Chef John

Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: 4.49 stars
72
My mother, Pauline, made really nice thumbprint cookies, but I never wrote down her recipe. I knew the ingredients, but unless you have the right proportions, you won't get that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. So, I did an image search and found a recipe that looked very similar, credited to a great-grandma named Mitzi. Since my last name is Mitzewich, that pretty much sealed the deal. In case you can't decide between a shortbread-focused cookie and a more jammy one, here's how to make both.
By Chef John

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

Rating: 4.86 stars
112
This slightly streamlined recipe for the world-famous pasteis de nata, or Portuguese custard tarts, uses just few basic ingredients but requires numerous steps and a certain amount of finesse. The results are so worth it, though, you'll want to make a double batch. The extra moisture inside the sticky dough, activated by a very hot oven, creates the signature flaky, buttery, crispy crust, which encases a custard subtly scented with lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla.
By Chef John

The Queen's Christmas Pudding

Try making a traditional English Christmas pudding fit for a queen as your Christmas dessert this year using this recipe.
By Chef John

Easy Homemade Pie Crust

Rating: 4.73 stars
475
This pie crust is my personal favorite and is made using a food processor, which makes cutting the butter into the flour very simple. By the way, you can make a double batch of this, and freeze the individually wrapped dough for future pie-related adventures.
By Chef John

Apple Crumble Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
93
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
By Chef John

Russian Honey Cake

Rating: 4.82 stars
44
There are 3 different ways to make this cake…the hard way, the harder way, and the way we're gonna do it--the hardest way. Because it's that worth it. The tiny amount of bitterness we get from the burnt honey really is the secret here, and the slightly tangy whipped cream frosting provides a bit of acidity and lovely light texture; and unlike other frostings, it's not too sweet.
By Chef John

Chef John's Lemon Bars

Rating: 4.78 stars
1191
This is one of my favorite cookies of all time, although technically they're closer to a pie than a cookie. Nothing prepares you for that intense, awesome sweet-tart lemon flavor and custard, perfectly contrasted against that crisp, sweet buttery shortbread cookie.
By Chef John

New York-Style Cheesecake

Rating: 4.72 stars
264
This is my favorite recipe for New York-style cheesecake, and includes a great technique for letting the citrus-kissed cake finish in the oven, so that no crack forms when the cake cools.
By Chef John

Lace Cookies (Florentine Cookies)

These Florentine lace cookies are simple to make and gorgeous to look at. This cookie technique is versatile and adaptable to any kinds of nuts or chocolate. They also keep pretty well so they're perfect if you're looking for an idea for an edible holiday gift for any cookie lover on your list--just stack them up in a box and tie them with a bow!
By Chef John

Apple Hand Pies

Rating: 4.74 stars
166
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

The Ultimate Berry Crumble

Rating: 4.76 stars
114
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
By Chef John

Baked Apple Roses

Rating: 4.72 stars
153
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.6 stars
53
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
By Chef John

Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding

Rating: 4.67 stars
49
If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
By Chef John

Chef John's Easy Apple Pie

Rating: 4.7 stars
351
Not your traditional apple pie, this filling is caramelized apples held together with a very glossy, just-thick-enough apple syrup.
By Chef John

"Burnt" Basque Cheesecake

Rating: 4.81 stars
32
I rarely post a trendy recipe while it's still trendy. But this 'burnt' cheesecake method deserved the hype; baking it in a very hot oven delivers a beautiful, dark exterior full of bittersweet notes that make the light, creamy cheesecake interior seem even more rich and flavorful. Plus, this method is just plain easier--just remember the parchment paper. So, if you've not had much luck with traditional cheesecake methods, you should stop trying and make this exclusively.
By Chef John

Chef John's Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
69
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
By Chef John

Chef John's Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.65 stars
388
These classic cookies don't get much easier.
By Chef John

Chef John's Christmas Miracle Fudge

Rating: 4.67 stars
43
It's appropriate to call this Miracle Fudge because of how it's made. This is 100% vegan, is absolutely delicious, and will make a beautiful holiday gift.
By Chef John

Grand Marnier® Souffle

Rating: 4.93 stars
82
Presenting this gorgeous Grand Marnier souffle to your sweetheart at the end of a romantic dinner would certainly impress. This is a show-stopping dessert for special occasions.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com