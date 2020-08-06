Chef John's Soups and Stews

Soups, stews and chili recipes provided by Chef John.

American French Onion Soup

Rating: 4.79 stars
94
This recipe takes French onion soup and gives it a few American twists that are going to make it a little bit easier.
By Chef John

Chef John's Butternut Bisque

Rating: 4.88 stars
58
For a winter special occasion or just a weekday meal, this butternut bisque makes a perfect, warming starter course. The snipped chives and pomegranate garnishes add a festive touch, but you can also use crumbled bacon and a swirl of crème fraiche.
By Chef John

Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili

Rating: 4.66 stars
195
This ground beef-based chili is flavored with cumin, ancho chilies, and cocoa powder.
By Chef John

Hungarian Potato and Sausage Soup

Rating: 4.91 stars
74
When the going gets tough, the tough make soup! There are certain recipes that comfort the body and soul in a profound way and this hearty potato and sausage soup is in that class. I think you'll agree it's one of the best things you've had in a long time. The savory flavor from smoked sausage and the earthy sweetness from onions and cabbage are balanced perfectly with a splash of vinegar and a bit of sour cream, all brought together by soft and tender potatoes--the only way this gets better is serving it with a nice hunk of buttered, crusty bread.
By Chef John

Cauliflower Soup with Blue Cheese Fritters

Rating: 4.38 stars
21
Sometimes an idea for a recipe pops into my head and even before I make it, I have a pretty good idea on what the results will be like. To say I was happy with the results would be a serious understatement. Soup is comforting, soothing, soul-warming – not something that chefs normally day-dream about. This soup was a different story. It may be the single greatest soup I have every made.
By Chef John

Red Lentil Soup with Lemon-Mint Yogurt

Rating: 4.84 stars
31
This soup is easy to get excited about as it is delicious, satisfying, comforting, and beautiful--but it's also, thanks to the lentils, kinda meaty. When you're eating this, it really doesn't seem like a vegetable-based soup. Garnish with thinly sliced mint.
By Chef John

Chef John's Homemade Chicken Stock

Rating: 4.67 stars
55
There's nothing like homemade chicken stock. It does take a long time to simmer, but the procedure is really quite simple.
By Chef John

Avgolemono Soup

Rating: 4.76 stars
76
Avgolemono is one of those soups that I've made many times, but rarely from scratch. It's usually a 'there's nothing in the house' type of thing and made with a carton of broth. Even in its quick-and-easy form it's a delicious and comforting meal, but when you use a fresh whole chicken, it becomes epic. Garnish with parsley and lemon zest.
By Chef John

Caldo Verde (Portuguese Sausage Kale Soup)

Rating: 4.75 stars
53
This soup is so hearty and comforting, you'll almost forget how good it is for you. And it's perfect for cold weather with the spicy sausage, kale, potatoes, and plenty of chicken broth.
By Chef John

Chef John's Minestrone Soup

Rating: 4.8 stars
365
This is the type of dish I never make the same way twice, but I hope you give this amazing minestrone recipe a try soon, but only once.
By Chef John

Stracciatella Soup

Rating: 4.77 stars
22
Stracciatella is often referred to as 'Italian egg drop soup,' which is fine, but knowing the name actually means little, torn rags or shreds works so much better metaphorically. When you've been run ragged, stracciatella is always there for you. As you eat this, hopefully with some nice crusty bread, imagine all those little 'rags' floating in the bowl are all your torn-up problems, both real and imagined. They were there, and then they were gone. You just won--with soup.
By Chef John

Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe - A Great Soup

Rating: 4.79 stars
749
With the slightly sweet, somewhat salty, and subtly smoky flavor of the ham, this hearty soup is the ideal fall or winter soup -- a great one for lunches, or as a starter for dinner.
By Chef John
Rating: Unrated
377
Chef John's Ham and Potato Soup
Rating: Unrated
1014
Simple Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Croutons
Rating: Unrated
22

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
540

This is one of my favorite soups of all time. It is so easy. The secret to this deep, rich soup is a long slow caramelization, the key to unlocking the mushroom's magic. This is just pure essence of mushroom.

More Chef John's Soups and Stews

Tuscan Onion Soup (Carabaccia)

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
I've wanted to make carabaccia ever since I found out it was the ancient ancestor of French onion soup. They say that when made with vegetable broth, it was the favorite soup of vegetarian Leonardo da Vinci. Now you can add these interesting facts to your dinner party conversation repertoire. As for the cinnamon, the safe play is to not add any and live happily ever after. But in tiny amounts it lends a mysterious, warming background note.
By Chef John

Chef John's Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: 4.74 stars
204
Roasting the squash and carrots first brings deep, rich flavor to this sage and brown butter-scented soup.
By Chef John

Chef John's American Goulash

Rating: 4.73 stars
273
One of my all-time favorite comfort food meals growing up was the beef goulash they served in my school cafeteria alongside a slice of buttered white bread and a carton of milk. Little did I know that it wasn't really goulash, but an Americanized version, invented to stretch a small amount of beef into enough food for a not-so-small family. This is one of those very simple dishes that does not taste simple--perfect for your weeknight dinner rotation.
By Chef John

Chef John's Beef Goulash

Rating: 4.71 stars
495
This Hungarian-style goulash is a thick beef stew that is great served over buttered noodles and garnished with sour cream.
By Chef John

Chef John's Irish Pork Stew

Rating: 4.83 stars
316
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
By Chef John

New Year's "Good Luck" Pasta Fazool

Rating: 4.82 stars
28
It's a scientific fact that eating pork, beans, or greens at the beginning of a new year brings you great luck-just imagine if we put all three of those things together in a single dish. This is so satisfying and delicious that even if it brought me bad luck, I'd still make it. Best served with some crusty, toasted bread.
By Chef John

Chef John's Beef and Barley Stew

Rating: 4.89 stars
173
This beautiful bowl of beef and barley would be perfect for your next super-storm. When it comes to stick-to-your-ribs stews, it doesn't get any better than shank. There's so much gelatin-producing connective tissue, that it makes an especially satisfying sauce for your meat and grain.
By Chef John

Chef John's Spanish Garlic Soup (Sopa de Ajo)

Rating: 4.57 stars
65
Sopa de Ajo is a wonderfully rustic bread soup spiked with sliced garlic, paprika, and ham. If that wasn't enough to get your attention, it's also topped with eggs poached in a fragrant, brick-red broth. It's like a steaming bowl of breakfast-for-dinner.
By Chef John

Roman Style Tripe

Rating: 5 stars
16
When prepared in this method, tripe has a pleasantly mild, but distinct flavor. When it comes to great sauces for dipping crusty Italian bread, it doesn't get any better than this.
By Chef John

Spicy Chicken Thai Soup

Rating: 4.69 stars
408
Most of the ingredients for this Thai-inspired soup can be found in the supermarket. The red curry paste is spicy, but by controlling the amount of paste you add, you can tailor this to your own threshold of pain.
By Chef John

Beef and Beet Borscht

Rating: 4.84 stars
75
It was this soup that started my lifelong love of adding sour cream to things. The way the tangy, rich cream melts into the hot, beefy broth is a wonder to behold.
By Chef John

Chef John's Bay Scallop Chowder

Rating: 4.89 stars
63
Every once in a while I make a dish that no matter how great it tastes, I just can't get past how it looks, and that was the case with this very easy, incredibly delicious scallop chowder. If you do make it, and want a thicker, more traditional chowder base, simply mash some of your potatoes into the mixture.
By Chef John

Chef John's Italian Sausage Chili

Rating: 4.71 stars
49
I've added pork to ground beef in chili before, but I've never tried it with all Italian sausage, and I loved the results. We Italian'd this up even more with cannellini beans and a touch of basil, but other than that, it's a fairly classic chili. Garnish with sour cream, avocado, red onion, and basil.
By Chef John

Pork Chili Verde (Green Pork Chili)

Rating: 4.86 stars
122
This chili verde was one of the first recipes I ever learned. It comes out great even if you don't brown the meat, but I think doing so always adds extra flavor so I usually do it.
By Chef John

Roasted Chicken Broth

Rating: 4.84 stars
80
Start this flavorful chicken broth by roasting the chicken first, then use all the dark meat to fortify the broth.
By Chef John

Chef John's Cioppino

Rating: 4.7 stars
73
When you feel like splurging a little, San Francisco's famous Cioppino is a great choice. This spicy fish and shellfish stew is a big red bowl of yummy, and when paired with a loaf of crusty sourdough bread, it's downright otherworldly.
By Chef John

Beef Bourguignon Without the Burgundy

Rating: 4.78 stars
104
This recipe for beef Merlot is one of my favorites, and a take-off on the venerable beef bourguignon, beef braised in Burgundy wine. Serve over mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

Rating: 4.74 stars
457
The extra step of roasting the sweet potatoes really concentrates the sweet, earthy flavors and gives the starchy chunks a marvelously meaty texture.
By Chef John

