Chef John's Soups and Stews

Hungarian Potato and Sausage Soup

Rating: 4.91 stars 74

When the going gets tough, the tough make soup! There are certain recipes that comfort the body and soul in a profound way and this hearty potato and sausage soup is in that class. I think you'll agree it's one of the best things you've had in a long time. The savory flavor from smoked sausage and the earthy sweetness from onions and cabbage are balanced perfectly with a splash of vinegar and a bit of sour cream, all brought together by soft and tender potatoes--the only way this gets better is serving it with a nice hunk of buttered, crusty bread.