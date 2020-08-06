Chef John's Salads

You can't go wrong with this Greek salad, especially if you remember the only and most important tip: toss it with the vinegar first before adding olive oil. If you don't, it will not taste as good. Which reminds me, giving the amounts here is very difficult, since this really should be made to your tastes, so please use the ingredient list as a very rough outline.
This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.
This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
Watch your back, Caesar! This salad could be the next national favorite and was inspired by a salad I had at a seafood restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. With apple slices, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, toasted pecans, and Dijon vinaigrette, it's amazing.
An antipasto is a cold platter of meat, cheese, and vegetables which is served at the start of a meal before the pasta and other courses, but to save some time, I thought we'd add the pasta right into the antipasto to turn into a complete meal all by itself. You could serve this as a side dish, but with a hunk of crusty bread and a glass of wine, I'm not sure what else you'd need. Top with more parsley before serving.
I enjoy a wide variety of coleslaws, but this mustard slaw may be my fave. The combo of hot and sweet has a proven track record for pleasing palates. Salting and massaging your cabbage first (aka 'cassage') will help draw out water, which sweetens up the flavor, as well as produce a flexible, yet still crunchy texture, which I think is lacking in many other 'chop and mix' recipes. Garnished here with chives and chive blossoms.
There's nothing very unusual about serving a chicken or potato salad at a cookout, which is why this layered Peruvian potato and chicken salad will cause such a stir. Or should I say, 'causa' a stir, since in Peru that's what this gorgeous dish is called. Infused with aji amarillo, lime juice, and cilantro, these are perfect for making ahead and packing in your cooler on a hot summer day. Garnish with cherry tomatoes and cilantro if desired.
If you've been looking at endive and radicchio in the stores for years but never bought any because you thought you just wouldn't like it, I'm here to tell you, you probably do--especially in a salad like this. When chicory is combined with a sweet and tangy mustard vinaigrette, mixed with toasted, crunchy nuts, and wonderfully rich, subtly salty blue cheese, it all makes perfect sense.
By crushing our cucumber before we cut it, we produce flavors that un-smashed cukes can't. When you crush the cells in a vegetable, as opposed to cutting cleanly through them, certain compounds get mixed together, which can result in a significantly different flavor. In cucumbers this is a good thing--onions, not so much. But this salad is one of my all-time favorite cold summer side dishes. The only decision you're going to have to make is how long to let the cucumbers marinate--half an hour or so or not at all.
A fruit salad has to be pretty darn good to actually get a name, and the venerable Waldorf salad is certainly worthy. Embellish this as you see fit, but I really like it best with just the four ingredients seen here. Things like dried cranberries can add a nice seasonal touch but, for me, the chewy fruit gets in the way of that addictive crunchy/crisp texture.
I love a good Nicoise salad, and the potatoes, green beans, olives, tomatoes, and chopped egg are perfect for layering. The salad amounts listed are just estimates and can be tweaked to your individual taste.
Just so everybody's clear, we are not making deviled eggs and then turning them into a noodle salad. We are actually making a salad with the same flavors, using egg noodles. Because we use so many ingredients that typically are used for deviled eggs, this salad really did have a similar flavor profile, and tastes amazing. Garnish the salad with freshly chopped chives and green onions.
When people think of coleslaw, they think of that bowl of soggy, shredded cabbage sitting at the end of the picnic table. This is a completely different approach; a fresh-shredded cabbage prepared as a fast (12 seconds adding ingredients, 30 seconds to mix), crisp, low-cal, low-carb, slightly spicy, and delicious side dish that you should be eating as part of your regular veggie side-dish rotation. Serve immediately after mixing.
This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot. And the result? A lightly caramelized surface and a slightly smoky flavor. The insides stay cool and crisp. It's quite a contrast of tastes and textures.
While this recipe may upset a few Germans, it's a risk I'm willing to take. Tossed with a warm bacon dressing and made easy with crispy, crunchy, frozen potato nuggets, this take on a German potato salad makes an already easy recipe even easier. If you're a fan of Tater Tots®, you'll find this salad to be spectacular in taste, texture, and appearance. Plus, there's no peeling, slicing, or boiling necessary!
Get ready to make all sorts of friends when you bring a big bowl of this Asian chicken noodle salad to the next big cookout. The only folks you might scare away are the ones who brought regular pasta salads. There's just something delightfully addictive about this special combination of cold and spicy. This recipe is the perfect catchall for all those summer vegetables we're supposed to be eating more of, as well as any dry leftover chicken you have around.
Comparing mozzarella and burrata is a little unfair, as burrata is significantly richer and creamier. It's not like comparing apples and oranges; it's more like apples and supermodels. In fact, burrata means 'buttered,' which is really all you need to know.
Pasta salad is almost always the most disappointing side dish at the picnic or cookout, but this recipe shows you how to transform what is normally an "afterthought" to a dish that's good enough to enjoy on its own, or as the perfect complement to grilled meat. Top this with extra fresh chopped herbs if you like.
Very hammy, nicely spicy flavors amplified with a balance of savory ingredients. Garnish with pickled red peppers and chives. Serve with rye crisps for a great party snack that's sure to wow your guests.
The usually undercooked potatoes and lack of mayo characteristic of German potato salad have usually hindered my appreciation for this dish. So in my version, the potatoes are grilled over some smoky coals until tender. Best enjoyed warm, or at least room temp, this is the perfect addition to a sunny picnic table.
The key to this panzanella is frying the bread cubes in loads of olive oil in a skillet, which obviously makes them crispy. But the healthful fat also soaks into the bread cubes and renders them semi-waterproof, or dressing-proof. The same goes for the dusting of Parmesan cheese applied halfway through the crisping process.
This confetti rice salad recipe might appear to require lots of slicing and dicing, but truth be told, all the veggies can probably be prepped in less than 15 minutes. In fact, this would be a great recipe to set your benchmark, and then see how you improve over time. Or, just use a food processor to chop everything. Either way, this make-ahead dish will enliven any celebration with its delightful colors.
This vinaigrette is especially gorgeous with a classic fall/winter salad palette. I served it over some endive garnished with persimmons, pistachios, and pomegranate seeds, and it tasted as bright and pretty as it looked.
Simple deliciousness, that's what this is. This corn salad recipe is one of my favorite summer side dishes. It's a perfect complement to just about any meat you pull off the grill, and can be dressed in countless ways. Serve at room temperature.
Vibrant and fruity, this dressing requires no whisking, drizzling, or machinery of any kind, just a jar with a lid. This 'make and shake' method should be used only if you are going to eat your salad right away.
I once worked with a chef who made an amazingly delicious roasted tomato vinaigrette. He would roast a whole pan of Roma tomatoes until the sugars and acids would condense and caramelize and concentrate into a delicious mass. I thought I could duplicate it by using a really good, double-concentrate tomato paste and nicely aged balsamic vinegar. It worked.
There are two ways you can do this recipe. You can boil your beans, dress them and serve immediately. I prefer it dressed and left to marinate in the fridge overnight, which gives you something closer to a pickled bean.
I wanted to try this technique after having similar skinless cherry tomatoes at a Japanese restaurant. Cherry tomato skins can sometimes be tough, and you really don't notice that until it's not there anymore. Choose the most perfect tomatoes you can find for this recipe.