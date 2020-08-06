Chef John's Side Dishes

Apparently spätzle translates to little swallows in German, which makes a lot of sense when you consider their shape. These micro-dumplings cook in a just a few minutes, and are great plain with browned butter or topped with slowly braised meat.
This is a little easier, a little quicker, a little more contemporary, and believe it or not, a little lighter than traditional creamed spinach. Have all your ingredients ready to go ahead of time. It's a classic steak side dish.
We don't get to eat a lot of food that's identical to what the ancient Romans would have eaten, which is one of the things that makes farro so fun. They must have had mushrooms and fermented cream back then, so it's easy to imagine Cleopatra and Mark Antony enjoying this dish.
If you don't have cold leftover rice around, this easy oven method will produce something very similar to the classic fried rice, with the perfect texture every time. Just like rice pilaf, the grains of rice get coated in fat before absorbing the cooking liquid, ensuring plump, tender, separate grains with no sticky clumps. Just adjust cooking time if using a different kind of rice or pan size. Garnish with green onions and serve with a runny poached egg on top if desired.
It's a universal fact that people love puffy food, souffles being one of most versatile. As long as you don't knock all the air out of the egg whites in the batter, not much can actually go wrong. Since mashed sweet potato is the base, these souffles are even easier than the traditional method that requires a saucy base. They'll deflate quickly after exiting the oven, so hurry and snap those photos! Serve with cayenne-seasoned maple syrup if you like.
Since I missed the whole Instant Pot® train, I had to make at least one air fryer recipe while they're still hot. And it doesn't get more classic than French fries; the generally accepted technique is pretty, dare I say, airtight, at this point, but I do have one extra trick in store! Finally, dip them in honey mustard, spicy ketchup, garlic aioli, or all 3 mixed together, like I did.
Unlike many sweet potato casseroles, this one is not too sweet. It smells so amazing, with subtly sweet potatoes accentuated with maple syrup and a pistachio topping. It's a wonderful combination of taste and textures.
If you've made and loved our Greek Lemon Chicken and Fondant Potatoes, then you will absolutely adore these lemon pepper potatoes, since it's basically the best of those two recipes put together, minus the chicken. Tender on the inside and crusty on the outside, these potatoes make for an impressive side dish. The only problem is whatever main course you pair it with is in serious danger of being upstaged.
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
I believe I've posted a few fool-proof methods for cooking perfect rice, but this Persian version takes the grand prize, and it's not even close for second. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't rely on any specific measurements, or even exact times. This will make some of you very nervous, but just go with it.
Baked rose-shaped potato gratins would be great for entertaining, since you can make them ahead, and keep them warm in the pan, or cool and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve. The technique is straightforward, but make sure you season the potatoes generously.
This is such a classic go-to potato side dish recipe. There are only a few things you have to do, and if you do those things, you're talking intense potato side dish pleasure! The best roasted red potatoes start with a heavy roasting pan, a generous amount of olive oil, and enough time to roast the potatoes dark and rich.
The hardest line cook job I ever had was at the Carnelian Room, where on a busy night I'd prepare over 250 steaks and chops. The biggest challenge was frying French potato puffs to order. Called pommes dauphine, it's one of the finest foods ever invented. To save your kitchen from that deep fryer smell, I wanted to try a baked version. I was very happy with the results. Even though they weren't as dark and crispy as the fried version, the inside was virtually identical. Enjoy these as a warm snack with a dip, or to go alongside some eggs or grilled steak.
The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
These scalloped potatoes were one of my favorite foods growing up, but then I went to culinary school and learned, according to classical methods, how it was "supposed" to be made--and that's how I've been making it ever since. But recently, for whatever reason, I went back and tried to recreate my mother's version and was reminded of why I loved hers in the first place.
Cooking a perfect batch of white rice without a rice cooker can be a challenge. That's why we are going for forget about cooking rice on the stove and show you the incredibly delicious and absolutely foolproof world of pilaf!
Sure, everyone knows orange-fleshed sweet potatoes aren't really yams, but it makes for a shorter name. I'm not a huge sweet side dish person, but I make an exception for these candied yams that use lemon instead of orange juice as a sweetener.
When entertaining guests on special occasions, don't forget that you're putting on a show with the food. And, when it comes to starchy side dishes, these potatoes are a great way to express flair for the dramatic.