Chef John's Side Dishes

Roasted Delicata Squash

Rating: 4.84 stars
31
You don't have to peel delicata squash to make these roasted squash slices. Serve warm as a side dish, or at room temp as a snack with a spicy aioli dipping sauce.
By Chef John

Spätzle (aka Spaetzle)

Rating: 4.8 stars
35
Apparently spätzle translates to little swallows in German, which makes a lot of sense when you consider their shape. These micro-dumplings cook in a just a few minutes, and are great plain with browned butter or topped with slowly braised meat.
By Chef John

Fast and Easy Creamed Spinach

Rating: 4.75 stars
239
This is a little easier, a little quicker, a little more contemporary, and believe it or not, a little lighter than traditional creamed spinach. Have all your ingredients ready to go ahead of time. It's a classic steak side dish.
By Chef John

Farro with Wild Mushrooms

Rating: 4.93 stars
43
We don't get to eat a lot of food that's identical to what the ancient Romans would have eaten, which is one of the things that makes farro so fun. They must have had mushrooms and fermented cream back then, so it's easy to imagine Cleopatra and Mark Antony enjoying this dish.
By Chef John

Chef John's Baked Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.52 stars
116
I like how this tastes, but scoring the squash with a knife before baking really makes for a great presentation. It also allows the simple but delicious glaze to penetrate nice and deep.
By Chef John

Chef John's Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.65 stars
86
This makes a very nice side dish to your holiday feast, and I can't think of a main course, especially one made from some type of succulent animal, that this wouldn't pair wonderfully with.
By Chef John

Rice-Ah-Roni

Rating: 4.85 stars
46
Here's my version of what's often called 'the San Francisco treat,' although the next time I see this served here will be the first time. I used real chicken broth and a variety of seasonings.
By Chef John

Braised Black Lentils

Rating: 4.78 stars
58
Braised black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, since they resemble the most prized of all caviar varieties, make up one of my favorite side dishes.
By Chef John

Baked "Fried" Rice

Rating: 4.6 stars
48
If you don't have cold leftover rice around, this easy oven method will produce something very similar to the classic fried rice, with the perfect texture every time. Just like rice pilaf, the grains of rice get coated in fat before absorbing the cooking liquid, ensuring plump, tender, separate grains with no sticky clumps. Just adjust cooking time if using a different kind of rice or pan size. Garnish with green onions and serve with a runny poached egg on top if desired.
By Chef John

Chef John's Boston Baked Beans

Rating: 4.59 stars
85
This is a great side dish with anything!
By Chef John

Sweet Potato Souffles

Rating: 4.25 stars
16
It's a universal fact that people love puffy food, souffles being one of most versatile. As long as you don't knock all the air out of the egg whites in the batter, not much can actually go wrong. Since mashed sweet potato is the base, these souffles are even easier than the traditional method that requires a saucy base. They'll deflate quickly after exiting the oven, so hurry and snap those photos! Serve with cayenne-seasoned maple syrup if you like.
By Chef John

Classic Hash Browns

Rating: 4.63 stars
338
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John
More Chef John's Side Dishes

Chef John's Braised Red Cabbage

Rating: 4.44 stars
88
We're going to cook a very beautiful, super easy cabbage side dish. All ingredients are totally to taste. It's a little bit sweet and a little bit tangy, with a tiny hint of caraway to interest you.
By Chef John

Air Fryer French Fries

Rating: 4.77 stars
35
Since I missed the whole Instant Pot® train, I had to make at least one air fryer recipe while they're still hot. And it doesn't get more classic than French fries; the generally accepted technique is pretty, dare I say, airtight, at this point, but I do have one extra trick in store! Finally, dip them in honey mustard, spicy ketchup, garlic aioli, or all 3 mixed together, like I did.
By Chef John

Chef John's Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.82 stars
173
Unlike many sweet potato casseroles, this one is not too sweet. It smells so amazing, with subtly sweet potatoes accentuated with maple syrup and a pistachio topping. It's a wonderful combination of taste and textures.
By Chef John

Chef John's Mushroom Gravy

Rating: 4.79 stars
397
Mushroom sauce can be done with any type of stock, but I used beef stock here since I'm going to be serving with meatloaf.
By Chef John

Chef John's Bourbon Glazed Carrots

Rating: 4.76 stars
130
These butter-soaked bourbon-glazed carrots are the greatest special-occasion carrot side dish of all time. Sweet, savory, and oh so glossy.
By Chef John

French Onion Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.54 stars
188
The iconic green bean casserole is reworked with the flavors of French onion soup -- caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese.
By Chef John

Roasted Lemon Pepper Potatoes

Rating: 4.33 stars
76
If you've made and loved our Greek Lemon Chicken and Fondant Potatoes, then you will absolutely adore these lemon pepper potatoes, since it's basically the best of those two recipes put together, minus the chicken. Tender on the inside and crusty on the outside, these potatoes make for an impressive side dish. The only problem is whatever main course you pair it with is in serious danger of being upstaged.
By Chef John

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

Rating: 4.59 stars
80
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Instant Potato Pancakes

Rating: 4.26 stars
66
These crispy, crusty, delicious potato pancakes are nothing more than cold instant mashed potatoes shaped into patties and browned in butter. A sprinkle of chives adds color and flavor.
By Chef John

Stovetop Stuffing

Use Chef John's stovetop stuffing recipe this Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday when your oven is full.
By Chef John

Persian Rice

Rating: 4.7 stars
91
I believe I've posted a few fool-proof methods for cooking perfect rice, but this Persian version takes the grand prize, and it's not even close for second. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't rely on any specific measurements, or even exact times. This will make some of you very nervous, but just go with it.
By Chef John

Chantilly Mashed Potato Casserole

Whipped cream adds a light and luxurious texture to this Chantilly mashed potato casserole that's perfect for any holiday or special occasion.
By Chef John

Chef John's Potato Roses

Rating: 4.62 stars
108
Baked rose-shaped potato gratins would be great for entertaining, since you can make them ahead, and keep them warm in the pan, or cool and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve. The technique is straightforward, but make sure you season the potatoes generously.
By Chef John

How to Make Roasted Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.86 stars
117
This is such a classic go-to potato side dish recipe. There are only a few things you have to do, and if you do those things, you're talking intense potato side dish pleasure! The best roasted red potatoes start with a heavy roasting pan, a generous amount of olive oil, and enough time to roast the potatoes dark and rich.
By Chef John

Baked Potato Puffs

Rating: 4.7 stars
37
The hardest line cook job I ever had was at the Carnelian Room, where on a busy night I'd prepare over 250 steaks and chops. The biggest challenge was frying French potato puffs to order. Called pommes dauphine, it's one of the finest foods ever invented. To save your kitchen from that deep fryer smell, I wanted to try a baked version. I was very happy with the results. Even though they weren't as dark and crispy as the fried version, the inside was virtually identical. Enjoy these as a warm snack with a dip, or to go alongside some eggs or grilled steak.
By Chef John

"Special" Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.74 stars
115
The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
By Chef John

Chef John's Creamy Corn Pudding

Rating: 4.79 stars
58
Corn pudding doesn't get the same attention as some other holiday side dishes, but it's a real crowd-pleaser that pairs perfectly with all your favorite special-occasion meats.
By Chef John

Quick & Crispy Home Fries

Rating: 4.72 stars
111
In order to get a crispy crust like the fries at your local diner you need to precook and cool them. When you pan fry a cold starch, it gets a beautifully crispy surface.
By Chef John

Mom's Scalloped Potato Gratin

These scalloped potatoes were one of my favorite foods growing up, but then I went to culinary school and learned, according to classical methods, how it was "supposed" to be made--and that's how I've been making it ever since. But recently, for whatever reason, I went back and tried to recreate my mother's version and was reminded of why I loved hers in the first place.
By Chef John

Classic Rice Pilaf

Rating: 4.75 stars
522
Cooking a perfect batch of white rice without a rice cooker can be a challenge. That's why we are going for forget about cooking rice on the stove and show you the incredibly delicious and absolutely foolproof world of pilaf!
By Chef John

Chef John's Candied Yams

Rating: 4.71 stars
68
Sure, everyone knows orange-fleshed sweet potatoes aren't really yams, but it makes for a shorter name. I'm not a huge sweet side dish person, but I make an exception for these candied yams that use lemon instead of orange juice as a sweetener.
By Chef John

Chef John's Twice-Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.85 stars
219
When entertaining guests on special occasions, don't forget that you're putting on a show with the food. And, when it comes to starchy side dishes, these potatoes are a great way to express flair for the dramatic.
By Chef John

Lemon-Pepper Sweet Potato Crisp

This sweet potato casserole combines tender, flavorful sweet potatoes with a crispy, cheesy bread crumb topping. It's perfect for a holiday meal or for a random weeknight supper.
By Chef John
