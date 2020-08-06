Chef John's Main Dishes

Main dish recipes provided by Chef John.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Porchetta

Rating: 4.51 stars
37
We're going to simplify traditional porchetta by making a smaller, simpler version using pork shoulder. It makes a great sandwich, especially topped with some fried, crispy pancetta.
By Chef John

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

Rating: 4.76 stars
2235
This is a specific formula for achieving a perfectly pink prime rib cooked somewhere a shade under medium rare. To use this method you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.
By Chef John

Chicken Marsala Milanese

Chef John cooks chicken cutlets Milanese-style, then tops them with the same amazing mushroom sauce that goes on chicken Marsala.
By Chef John

Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons

Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
By Chef John

Chef John's Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Rating: 4.5 stars
18
Because I was careful not to work too much flour into these gnocchi, they didn't come out super dense, dry, and doughy. They stayed nice, moist, and tender. The key here is making them nice and small. The earthy, subtle sweetness from the potato works so well with the bacon, the little touch of rosemary, and butter, making these a great appetizer, side dish, or main.
By Chef John

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

Rating: 4.75 stars
254
I'm not going to say this chicken Kiev is 'easy to make.' It's really not. So, why try? Because, if and when you pull this off, you'll be enjoying one of the greatest chicken experiences of your life. It's also one of the greatest garlic experiences of your life, as well as one of the greatest butter experiences of your life.
By Chef John

How to Cook a Turkey

Rating: 4.83 stars
160
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. Even if this is your first time, don't play scared, this will work! There is nothing to fear but the fear of dry turkey itself.
By Chef John

Loaded Butternut Squash "Cordon Bleu"

Rating: 4.59 stars
17
Whether you make this meatless or not, or you serve it as a main course or a holiday side dish, you'll love this loaded butternut squash dish. It's extremely flavorful as well as rich and decadent, but not overly so. Buttery, nutty Gruyere cheese works so well with butternut squash, and a bit of Dijon mustard balances the sweetness and richness of this dish. Pair it with a salad to give a temperature and texture contrast.
By Chef John

Chef John's Honey-Glazed Ham

Rating: 4.93 stars
229
A great holiday ham glaze needs to have three things: wonderful flavor, gorgeous, shiny appearance, and a crispy, crackling crust you can hear across the room. I'm happy to report this easy-to-make glaze has all those things in abundance.
By Chef John

Cranberry Stuffed Game Hens

Rating: 4.83 stars
41
If you've never worked with game hens before, they're very user-friendly. Even stuffed to excess, they only roast for about an hour in a hot oven, and as long as you don't overcook them (use a thermometer!), you'll be enjoying the kind of juicy, flavorful meat that people cooking turkey only dream of.
By Chef John

Pork Osso Buco

Rating: 4.72 stars
46
Pork shank isn't as rich as veal, but I like it better in osso buco. Still, if you want veal you can use it here too.
By Chef John

Tourtiere (French Canadian Meat Pie)

Rating: 4.73 stars
107
This French Canadian meat pie is hearty, satisfying, and easy to make so it's a great choice for a holiday main course. Visually impressive, relatively affordable, and best served at room temperature, so a tourtiere doesn't require any kind of precise timing.
By Chef John
Chef John's Very Best Chicken Recipes

Chicken Parmesan

Rating: 4.83 stars
4354

My version of chicken parmesan is a little different than what they do in the restaurants, with less sauce and a crispier crust.

More Chef John's Main Dishes

Chef John's Best Pork Shoulder Recipes

By Carl Hanson

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

Rating: 4.73 stars
1612
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

Rating: 4.76 stars
1207
I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
By Chef John

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.49 stars
477
I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and cooked.
By Chef John

Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Rating: 4.61 stars
782
If you're in the mood for a little virtual trip into summer, give this technique a try. This works with literally any dry rub and barbecue sauce combo.
By Chef John

Quick Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.71 stars
1616
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms

Rating: 4.71 stars
639
This chicken and mushrooms recipe video is an experiment in extreme self-control; I wanted to challenge myself to make a chicken and mushrooms recipe using only chicken and mushrooms.
By Chef John

Chef John's Fresh Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4.81 stars
331
Salmon cakes are one of my go-to emergency meals. Every once in a while I like to use fresh salmon. Salmon is one of those products, like chicken, that's very easy to get into a rut with. People generally find a few recipes that work for them, and just stay with those, but this fairly simple preparation should be easy to add to anyone's rotation. Serve with lemon wedge and remoulade sauce. You can use any bread crumbs instead of panko breadcrumbs, if desired.
By Chef John

Easy Baked Beef Brisket

Rating: 4.75 stars
68
For a brisket recipe, this is considered very fast. The convention of cooking it low and slow often results in dried-out meat that never reaches the proper internal temperature. Instead of waiting all day and risking such disappointment, we dial up the temperature slightly and bake it in about half the time to ensure it's both tender and moist. Garnish with chives if desired.
By Chef John

Simple Garlic Shrimp

Rating: 4.81 stars
1523
If you like shrimp and LOVE garlic, I hope you give this fast and delicious recipe a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Simple Beef Pot Roast

Rating: 4.74 stars
670
This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

The Best Baked Ziti

Rating: 4.95 stars
88
I am half Italian, was raised eating the finest Italian-American cuisine, and have filmed almost 2000 recipe videos, so when you consider all of those facts, it seems incredible that I have never posted a video for baked ziti. Hopefully I make up for that long wait by posting what I think is the best version of it.
By Chef John

How to Make Coquilles Saint-Jacques

Rating: 4.82 stars
99
For something fancy, this is pretty easy to make. It's one of the world's most delicious dishes. It's rich and decadent, and yet still light.
By Chef John

Hot Tamale Pie

Rating: 4.54 stars
598
While this tamale pie has very little to do with its south-of-the-border namesake, it's a really delicious recipe all the same.
By Chef John

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

Rating: 4.64 stars
840
You know that when a recipe has 'smothered' in the name, it's going to be easy. It's a beautiful combination of dark, rich onion gravy covering pan-fried pork chops. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Chef John

Chef John's Potato and Cheese Pierogi

Handed down by his Polish grandmother, this potato and cheese pierogi recipe might just be Chef's John's favorite recipe ever.
By Chef John

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

Rating: 4.38 stars
2178
This chicken Parmesan is done casserole style (so, no breading or frying!), but still offers up that irresistible combination of tender chicken, crunchy/cheesy coating, and flavorful sauce.
By Chef John

Chef John's Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.38 stars
1695
This easy-to-make old-school macaroni and cheese has a perfectly crispy crust.
By Chef John

Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken

Rating: 4.72 stars
32
I've been wanting to make this for a while since I love any kind of braised or stewed chicken recipes, especially ones that have similar ingredients as jerk chicken. While I might make a few adjustments next time, this really did come out amazingly well. Serve over steamed rice with green peas and garnish with fresh thyme.
By Chef John

Rusty Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.52 stars
273
I'm going to show you how to make this incredibly simple and highly effective grilled chicken marinade. It's so perfect and juicy and flavorful. It's an overall gorgeous way to grill chicken.
By Chef John

One Pan Orecchiette Pasta

Rating: 4.63 stars
983
Every year when it's time to go back to school I get inundated with requests from students to post recipes that are super-easy, cost pennies, and require a bare minimum of kitchen equipment. This delicious orecchiette pasta recipe only has a handful of ingredients, is very cheap to make, and most importantly: only uses one pan or pot for the entire procedure.
By Chef John

Chef John's Lasagna

Rating: 4.85 stars
407
There are only two things you need for great lasagna: a thick, rich, super-meaty meat sauce and lots of it, and a ricotta filling where only the finest cheeses are welcomed. For the sauce, I love a combination of half Italian sausage and half lean ground beef. I also like lots of sauce.
By Chef John

Homemade Sloppy Joes

Rating: 4.68 stars
665
Despite the name of this iconic retro dish, the secret to a great sloppy joe is a thick, rich, almost dry consistency, which allows the sandwich to be eaten with your hands. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Chef John

Drunken Mussels

Rating: 4.5 stars
246
This seriously delicious drunken mussels recipe is one of the quickest shellfish preparations known to man. Bring a flavorful, wine-based broth to a boil, add mussels and cover; cook until they open, and eat. That's it!
By Chef John
