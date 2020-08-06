Chef John's Main Dishes

This is a specific formula for achieving a perfectly pink prime rib cooked somewhere a shade under medium rare. To use this method you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.
Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
Because I was careful not to work too much flour into these gnocchi, they didn't come out super dense, dry, and doughy. They stayed nice, moist, and tender. The key here is making them nice and small. The earthy, subtle sweetness from the potato works so well with the bacon, the little touch of rosemary, and butter, making these a great appetizer, side dish, or main.
I'm not going to say this chicken Kiev is 'easy to make.' It's really not. So, why try? Because, if and when you pull this off, you'll be enjoying one of the greatest chicken experiences of your life. It's also one of the greatest garlic experiences of your life, as well as one of the greatest butter experiences of your life.
Whether you make this meatless or not, or you serve it as a main course or a holiday side dish, you'll love this loaded butternut squash dish. It's extremely flavorful as well as rich and decadent, but not overly so. Buttery, nutty Gruyere cheese works so well with butternut squash, and a bit of Dijon mustard balances the sweetness and richness of this dish. Pair it with a salad to give a temperature and texture contrast.
A great holiday ham glaze needs to have three things: wonderful flavor, gorgeous, shiny appearance, and a crispy, crackling crust you can hear across the room. I'm happy to report this easy-to-make glaze has all those things in abundance.
If you've never worked with game hens before, they're very user-friendly. Even stuffed to excess, they only roast for about an hour in a hot oven, and as long as you don't overcook them (use a thermometer!), you'll be enjoying the kind of juicy, flavorful meat that people cooking turkey only dream of.
This French Canadian meat pie is hearty, satisfying, and easy to make so it's a great choice for a holiday main course. Visually impressive, relatively affordable, and best served at room temperature, so a tourtiere doesn't require any kind of precise timing.
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is the belief that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. One of the secrets to a moist, delicious, and beautiful turkey is spreading butter under the skin. You can season the butter any way you want; the possibilities are endless.
I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
Salmon cakes are one of my go-to emergency meals. Every once in a while I like to use fresh salmon. Salmon is one of those products, like chicken, that's very easy to get into a rut with. People generally find a few recipes that work for them, and just stay with those, but this fairly simple preparation should be easy to add to anyone's rotation. Serve with lemon wedge and remoulade sauce. You can use any bread crumbs instead of panko breadcrumbs, if desired.
For a brisket recipe, this is considered very fast. The convention of cooking it low and slow often results in dried-out meat that never reaches the proper internal temperature. Instead of waiting all day and risking such disappointment, we dial up the temperature slightly and bake it in about half the time to ensure it's both tender and moist. Garnish with chives if desired.
This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.
I am half Italian, was raised eating the finest Italian-American cuisine, and have filmed almost 2000 recipe videos, so when you consider all of those facts, it seems incredible that I have never posted a video for baked ziti. Hopefully I make up for that long wait by posting what I think is the best version of it.
I've been wanting to make this for a while since I love any kind of braised or stewed chicken recipes, especially ones that have similar ingredients as jerk chicken. While I might make a few adjustments next time, this really did come out amazingly well. Serve over steamed rice with green peas and garnish with fresh thyme.
Every year when it's time to go back to school I get inundated with requests from students to post recipes that are super-easy, cost pennies, and require a bare minimum of kitchen equipment. This delicious orecchiette pasta recipe only has a handful of ingredients, is very cheap to make, and most importantly: only uses one pan or pot for the entire procedure.
There are only two things you need for great lasagna: a thick, rich, super-meaty meat sauce and lots of it, and a ricotta filling where only the finest cheeses are welcomed. For the sauce, I love a combination of half Italian sausage and half lean ground beef. I also like lots of sauce.
This seriously delicious drunken mussels recipe is one of the quickest shellfish preparations known to man. Bring a flavorful, wine-based broth to a boil, add mussels and cover; cook until they open, and eat. That's it!