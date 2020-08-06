Chef John's Breakfast and Brunch

The first recipe I made for my family after my first semester of culinary school was sticky buns. Ever since then, they've had a special place in my heart. It's been my experience with baking that the harder a dough is to work with, the better it comes out and this is no exception--the contrast between this beautifully tender, airy dough and the sweet, crunchy, sticky topping is just otherworldly.
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
Don't be deceived by its indulgent, chocolaty flavor--this granola contains less sugar than most. Introducing cocoa into the mix not only makes it delicious, but it also makes it better for you! Possibly... The point is this really tastes great, with a pronounced chocolate flavor, and would make a wonderful treat for chocolate lovers and hippies alike.
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
The one and only way to not get perfectly crispy potato pancakes is to not squeeze them properly. More than half the procedure was dedicated to grating, soaking, draining, and squeezing the potatoes. If you don't thoroughly squeeze all the liquid from the potatoes, the pancakes just won't crisp up as well. Top with thinly sliced smoked salmon, sour cream, and fresh dill.
Making salmon gravlax at home is a fun weekend project, and with very little effort, you can produce some gorgeous results that will amaze even your hardest-to-impress foodie friend. I've always done this with the traditional fresh dill sprigs, but after enjoying a beet-stained version at Plaj in San Francisco, I decided to try my hand. And, also stain my hand.
You're in for a huge treat with this blueberry studded baked pancake--it's rich and satisfying but surprisingly light tasting. The true magic of a Dutch baby is the contrast of texture between the crispy, crusty outside and the soft, custardy, fruity center. This version is not only gorgeous and delicious, but it's fun and simple to make! There's no sugar in the batter, so all the sweetness comes from the berries and the powdered sugar. For a sweeter version, serve with maple syrup like regular blueberry pancakes.
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
Banana bread is one of those things people rarely make on purpose, only when those last three bananas are almost black. This scrumptious banana-walnut loaf, spiked with dark chocolate chips, is so good you'll want to make it well before the bananas get to that condition.
Cooking isn't about always doing the right thing, and this summer scramble is a perfect example. Adding juicy, sweet cherry tomatoes to a scramble tastes great, but it's not a common practice since having a pool of liquid under your eggs is considered bad form. I don't care; I have toast. Try to find a goat milk feta cheese for this; it's awesome!
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
Imagine the best French toast you've ever had, combined with the best ham and cheese sandwich you've ever had, topped with perfectly poached eggs. You don't need any Hollandaise because the poached egg yolks are the sauce.
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
This biscuit dough is similar to puff pastry but uses a much less fussy procedure. It works great for fruit tarts, ham and cheese turnovers, and chocolate croissants--and of course, plain biscuits served with butter and jam.
When I cook corned beef and watch it simmer in the aromatic broth, I'll sometimes close my eyes and picture the delicious plate of food I have coming. The funny thing is, it's not the sliced corned beef and cabbage I'm dreaming of; it's the diner-style corned beef hash recipe I'm going to make with the leftovers. Garnish with green onions and a poached egg.
So you think you know how to make French toast? Maybe you beat a couple eggs, a splash of milk, a quick dip, fry it up in some butter, and drizzle with a little syrup? Sounds pretty good, and for 95% of the world that is what they consider French toast. But if you want truly amazing French toast, give this classic restaurant method a try.
It's always nice when the best version of a recipe is also the easiest. After testing many almond flour pancake recipes that always came out unbalanced in different ways, I now give you the most texturally and *tastily* superior one of them all. Oh, and they are gluten-free, in case you're wondering. Serve with fresh fruit coated in maple syrup!
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.