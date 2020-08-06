Chef John's Breakfast and Brunch

Breakfast and brunch recipes by Chef John.

Chef John's Sticky Buns

53
The first recipe I made for my family after my first semester of culinary school was sticky buns. Ever since then, they've had a special place in my heart. It's been my experience with baking that the harder a dough is to work with, the better it comes out and this is no exception--the contrast between this beautifully tender, airy dough and the sweet, crunchy, sticky topping is just otherworldly.
By Chef John

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

472
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

Chef John's Pumpkin Pancakes

339
This basic pancake recipe turns into a delicious holiday breakfast simply by adding pumpkin and some fall spices!
By Chef John

How to Make Country Gravy

139
This is a beautiful example of classic, very old-school American country cooking. There are a lot of variations, and this is my favorite. This goes on fried chicken, country-fried steak, and biscuits.
By Chef John

Quick & Crispy Home Fries

111
In order to get a crispy crust like the fries at your local diner you need to precook and cool them. When you pan fry a cold starch, it gets a beautifully crispy surface.
By Chef John

The Denver Omelet

63
Classic egg omelet with bell peppers, caramelized ham, onions, and cheese.
By Chef John

Classic Hash Browns

347
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

Chef John's Chocolate Granola

22
Don't be deceived by its indulgent, chocolaty flavor--this granola contains less sugar than most. Introducing cocoa into the mix not only makes it delicious, but it also makes it better for you! Possibly... The point is this really tastes great, with a pronounced chocolate flavor, and would make a wonderful treat for chocolate lovers and hippies alike.
By Chef John

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

51
"I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now." – Chef John
By Chef John

Apple Crumble Coffee Cake

94
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
By Chef John

Chef John's Classic Potato Pancakes

53
The one and only way to not get perfectly crispy potato pancakes is to not squeeze them properly. More than half the procedure was dedicated to grating, soaking, draining, and squeezing the potatoes. If you don't thoroughly squeeze all the liquid from the potatoes, the pancakes just won't crisp up as well. Top with thinly sliced smoked salmon, sour cream, and fresh dill.
By Chef John

Beet-Cured Salmon Gravlax

7
Making salmon gravlax at home is a fun weekend project, and with very little effort, you can produce some gorgeous results that will amaze even your hardest-to-impress foodie friend. I've always done this with the traditional fresh dill sprigs, but after enjoying a beet-stained version at Plaj in San Francisco, I decided to try my hand. And, also stain my hand.
By Chef John
Chef John's Best Pastries and Breakfast Treats
Okay, pastry people, this one's for you! We've picked a baker's dozen of Chef John's most impressive pastry and breakfast goodies.
Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict
28
This dish will make any brunch special.
San Francisco Style Bagels
63
Smoked Salmon Dill Eggs Benedict
51
Chef John's Scones
227
Chef John's Cheese Blintzes
90
Chef John's Blueberry Dutch Baby
77

You're in for a huge treat with this blueberry studded baked pancake--it's rich and satisfying but surprisingly light tasting. The true magic of a Dutch baby is the contrast of texture between the crispy, crusty outside and the soft, custardy, fruity center. This version is not only gorgeous and delicious, but it's fun and simple to make! There's no sugar in the batter, so all the sweetness comes from the berries and the powdered sugar. For a sweeter version, serve with maple syrup like regular blueberry pancakes.

Chef John's Zucchini Bread

15
Chef John transforms zucchini into beautiful, delicious bread loaves that are quick and easy to make using warm spices and crunchy walnuts.

Kouign-Amann

80
Buttery, sugared breakfast treat made with layers of caramelized pastry.
By Chef John

Chef John's Shakshuka

281
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

188
Easy lemon ricotta pancakes made from scratch that melt in your mouth.
By Chef John

Buckwheat Pancakes

182
Delicious buttermilk buckwheat pancakes are an easy, healthy breakfast.
By Chef John

Chef John's Dutch Babies

654
I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
By Chef John

Chef John's Banana Bread

888
Banana bread is one of those things people rarely make on purpose, only when those last three bananas are almost black. This scrumptious banana-walnut loaf, spiked with dark chocolate chips, is so good you'll want to make it well before the bananas get to that condition.
By Chef John

Chef John's Summer Scrambled Eggs

95
Cooking isn't about always doing the right thing, and this summer scramble is a perfect example. Adding juicy, sweet cherry tomatoes to a scramble tastes great, but it's not a common practice since having a pool of liquid under your eggs is considered bad form. I don't care; I have toast. Try to find a goat milk feta cheese for this; it's awesome!
By Chef John

Chef John's Apple Fritters

191
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
By Chef John

How to Make Cronuts, Part I (The Dough)

22
Cronuts are the deliciously flaky doughnuts that make people go nuts!
By Chef John

Candied Bacon

188
Thick center-cut bacon with a brown sugar, vinegar, and maple syrup glaze.
By Chef John

Chef John's Blueberry Muffins

368
I decided to push the envelope in this recipe for blueberry muffins and toss in 2 cups of blueberries!
By Chef John

Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict

129
Imagine the best French toast you've ever had, combined with the best ham and cheese sandwich you've ever had, topped with perfectly poached eggs. You don't need any Hollandaise because the poached egg yolks are the sauce.
By Chef John

Chef John's Cheese Blintzes

92
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
By Chef John

Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake

13
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
By Chef John

Chef John's Butter Puff Biscuit Dough

35
This biscuit dough is similar to puff pastry but uses a much less fussy procedure. It works great for fruit tarts, ham and cheese turnovers, and chocolate croissants--and of course, plain biscuits served with butter and jam.
By Chef John

Chef John's Corned Beef Hash

89
When I cook corned beef and watch it simmer in the aromatic broth, I'll sometimes close my eyes and picture the delicious plate of food I have coming. The funny thing is, it's not the sliced corned beef and cabbage I'm dreaming of; it's the diner-style corned beef hash recipe I'm going to make with the leftovers. Garnish with green onions and a poached egg.
By Chef John

Chef John's French Toast

253
So you think you know how to make French toast? Maybe you beat a couple eggs, a splash of milk, a quick dip, fry it up in some butter, and drizzle with a little syrup? Sounds pretty good, and for 95% of the world that is what they consider French toast. But if you want truly amazing French toast, give this classic restaurant method a try.
By Chef John

Almond Meal Pancakes

31
It's always nice when the best version of a recipe is also the easiest. After testing many almond flour pancake recipes that always came out unbalanced in different ways, I now give you the most texturally and *tastily* superior one of them all. Oh, and they are gluten-free, in case you're wondering. Serve with fresh fruit coated in maple syrup!
By Chef John

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

46
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.
By Chef John

