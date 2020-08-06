Chef John's Appetizers and Snacks

Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rating: 4.75 stars
299
You can't keep showing up at these Super Bowl parties with a bag of chips every year. So, if you're ready to go from snack scrub to appetizer all-star, then give this great baked dip a try.
By Chef John

Perfect Pot Stickers

Rating: 4.67 stars
99
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
By Chef John

Baked Chicken Parmesan Dip

Rating: 4.47 stars
17
I love chicken Parmesan, and I love hot, baked dips, so it was only a matter of time before I did a hot chicken Parmesan dip. I would make this again even if it were hard to do, but luckily it's super easy. Unlike actual chicken Parmesan where that crispy breading gets soggy super fast, this goes over crunchy toast so the textural experience is probably even better. Serve hot, warm, or room temperature, with lots of crispy crostini.
By Chef John

Homemade Beef Jerky

Rating: 4.64 stars
215
Thanks to a new wave of modern day cave-people, eating healthy, high-protein snacks is all the rage, and while you can find many artisan brands out there, making your own is fun, easy, and using this method, relatively quick. Have your butcher slice the beef for you.
By Chef John

Chef John's Classic Guacamole

Rating: 4.83 stars
47
There are few things as easy, healthy, and delicious as this ubiquitous dip. However, unless you're grinding your aromatic vegetation in a molcajete, or against a cutting board, you're really not tasting a classic guacamole. The flavors not only become more intense, but actually change in character. This is just what those bland, fatty, but delectable avocados need. That and a thoughtful seasoning of lime juice, and maybe some more salt.
By Chef John

Crispy Rosemary Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers

Rating: 4.71 stars
56
Making your own 'fancy' crackers at home is a fairly basic operation, and not only will they be less expensive than store-bought, but you can customize them any way you want. Please pay attention to your baking time.
By Chef John

Spicy Orange Bison Balls

Rating: 4.4 stars
25
This recipe is inspired by the retro classic cocktail meatballs in grape jelly. I took that idea, along with my love of spicy orange beef, and came up with this combination.
By Chef John

Chef John's Cheesy Crackers

Rating: 4.63 stars
147
These crunchy, crispy crackers have a big, bold cheese flavor. They're vastly superior to anything you can get at the store. You can change up the cheeses and the spices. It's really a fun thing to play around with.
By Chef John

Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.7 stars
173
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
By Chef John

Malaysian Flatbread (Roti Canai) with Curried Lentil Dip

With a crispy, crunchy exterior and a stretchy, chewy interior, these Malaysian flatbread (roti canai) are easier to make than they look. Served alongside a delicious curried lentil dip, this taste combination is ridiculously good!
By Chef John

Italian Rice Croquettes

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
I'd like to thank Aunt Angela and Uncle Bill for sharing their recipe, and I hope you can give it a try soon. It would be a great addition to any party menu.
By Chef John

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

Rating: 4.77 stars
409
I find this technique much easier than the stovetop pan method. You'll get beautiful, perfectly frosted nuts that are roasted evenly, with no bitter burned spots.
By Chef John
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

Rating: 4.35 stars
43

For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.

More Chef John's Appetizers and Snacks

Chocolate Sea Salt Crostini

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
For this to work as a savory bite, the chocolate must be very dark, bittersweet, and world-class. Look for names that are hard to pronounce. Labels with percentage symbols are always a good sign (the higher the percent, the better).
By Chef John

Muhammara (Roasted Pepper & Walnut Spread)

Rating: 4.69 stars
26
This roasted red pepper and walnut spread is quite popular in the Middle East and you'll understand why when you make it and discover you can't stop eating it.
By Chef John

Turkey Cocktail Meatballs with Orange Cranberry Glaze

Rating: 4.54 stars
93
You can make these ahead and freeze them without the glaze, then the day of the party, defrost them and simply reheat in the sauce.
By Chef John

Chef John's Bacon Jam

Rating: 4.64 stars
151
This takes some time to make, and there is expert-level stirring involved, but what a small price when you consider the final results. Whether you do this for your Super Bowl® party or another festive occasion, I hope you give this amazing bacon jam a try soon.
By Chef John

Pine Cone Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.73 stars
45
Any cheese ball is a welcome addition to a holiday party spread, but when you bring one that looks like a pine cone, you're talking about a real showstopper.
By Chef John

Flaming Greek Cheese (Saganaki)

Rating: 4.79 stars
14
This flaming cheese ritual was started by restaurateurs in Chicago, who encouraged customers to yell, 'Opa!' as the plate was being ignited. You can recreate the tradition at home in minutes, whether you'd like to spark up a little romance with an old flame on date night or just try a fast and fun cheese dish on a chilly weeknight. Serve with sliced fresh or grilled bread.
By Chef John

Boudin Balls

Rating: 4.77 stars
26
The textural contrast between the crispy outside and moist, savory inside is a wonder to behold. The taste is just as impressive. Intensely flavorful and satisfying, these boudin balls would win any Big Game food table on which they appeared. Hint, hint. Serve with remoulade sauce.
By Chef John

Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.72 stars
313
The honey-sriracha glaze is quite delicious and incredibly simple, but merely an afterthought here. The real star of the show is the strange, but effective, technique of coating the wings with a baking powder-laced spice rub before baking. Through the magic of chemical reactions, the surface of the chicken becomes bone-dry, and eventually crisps up to something very similar to what would come out of a deep fryer.
By Chef John

Crispy (No-Fry) Potato Pancake Poppers

These might only be half as tall as Tater Tots®, but personally I think they're twice as good! With just a handful of ingredients and no messy stovetop frying, get ready to enjoy these crispy, caramelized potato pancake poppers. Pipe sour cream on top and sprinkle with chives to serve, or arrange on a platter and serve alongside an amazing dip, like a garlicky pesto aioli. They also make for truly fantastic breakfast potatoes to serve with bacon and eggs.
By Chef John

Million Dollar Dip

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
Formerly known as 'Neiman Marcus dip,' this million dollar dip tastes just like it sounds. I've had more than a few cheesy dips in my day, but this is by far the richest and most addictive one yet. And it's much cheaper than the name suggests! Served with crackers and garnished with green onions and bacon, this dip is sure to be a huge hit at your next party.
By Chef John

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

Rating: 4.59 stars
80
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

Rating: 4.86 stars
21
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Chef John's Shrimp Toast

Rating: 4.45 stars
22
While virtually unknown compared to most other popular fried party snacks, these shrimp toasts are easy to make and every bit as delicious, and addictive, as those Buffalo wings or jalapeño poppers.
By Chef John

Chef John's Russian Tea Cakes

Rating: 4.72 stars
98
As the old joke goes, these Russian tea cakes might not be Russian, but at least they're not cakes. No one knows exactly how these came to be known as Russian tea cakes but, nevertheless, they are quite delicious.
By Chef John

Chef John's Party Cheese Puffs

Rating: 4.16 stars
51
These beautiful cheese puffs, gougeres, are as easy as they are delicious. Usually Gruyere cheese is used but I had some very sharp farmhouse Cheddar cheese in the fridge, so I decided to use that. As long as you are using a very sharp, full-flavored cheese I don't think you can go wrong. I love gougeres with Gruyere, but I think the extra-sharp Cheddar was just as good.
By Chef John

How to Make Cheese Sticks

Rating: 4.51 stars
45
These super-simple breadsticks are easy, cheesy, and there's no dough to make because we're going to use frozen puff pastry for this. They're very cool for entertaining.
By Chef John

Puff Pastry Shells

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
By Chef John

Duck Rillettes

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Duck rillettes is one of the most amazing culinary magic tricks of all time. Even though most of the spread is made up of fairly lean duck meat, by emulsifying it in a little butter, duck fat, and duck gelatin, you'll swear the final product has the fat content of the finest foie gras torchon. By the way, I miss foie gras torchon.
By Chef John

Chef John's Crab Rangoon

Rating: 4.4 stars
75
While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.
By Chef John

Brandade

Rating: 3.8 stars
10
There are certain things that if I see on a menu, I will almost always order them, and brandade is one of those things. This amazing dish from the south of France can be made many different ways, but it's usually some sort of combination of salt cod, potato, garlic, and olive oil. This should always be baked and eaten piping hot, ideally with some homemade crostini.
By Chef John

Jerk Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.86 stars
155
These jerk chicken wings were so flavorful, so different, and so additively delicious, that I may have eaten my last Buffalo wing. Okay, I didn't mean that, but these really are amazing; a perfect balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy. I'm usually pretty casual about you changing my recipes, but I'm going to have to insist you not change any of the key ingredients, which are, every one of them.
By Chef John

Super Deluxe Steak Nachos

Rating: 4.94 stars
17
This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.
By Chef John

Garlic and Parmesan Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.74 stars
332
The trick to keeping these oven-baked chicken wings crispy, is parboiling the wings in a flavorful liquid, which helps season the chicken and produce a surface texture in the oven that your guests will swear came straight out of a deep fryer.
By Chef John
