Side Dish Casserole Recipes

Green bean casseroles, potato casseroles, squash casseroles, broccoli casseroles: find a perfect side dish casserole for weeknights and holiday dinners.

Best Green Bean Casserole

991
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Merritt's Butternut Squash Gratin

223
Slightly sweet golden squash is topped with a savory herbed cheese-breadcrumb topping. It's been my signature dish every Thanksgiving for the last 12 years. It takes a bit of work, but it is so, so worth it. Your guests will ask you for the recipe, so be prepared.
By Merrittorious

Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

3788
Whole kernel corn, cream style corn, sour cream, eggs, butter, and muffin mix makes this yummy corn casserole a side dish everyone will love.
By LETSGGGO

Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

537
Even though I rarely cook with canned condensed soups, I still make this yummy broccoli casserole during the holiday season. It's fabulous with a Christmas ham and potatoes au gratin too.
By Stacy M Polcyn

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

My family begs me to make this creamy baked dish every Thanksgiving and Christmas. What makes it so good is the pecan topping! Try it and I'm sure it will become your new tradition!
By TINA B

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

344
Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.
By barryzimm

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

5737
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

84
Awesome low carb recipe for cauliflower. Hubby gobbled it up!
By Amy Smathers

Sweet Potato Casserole II

484
Mmm! Sweet potatoes topped with creamy toasted marshmallows.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Creamy Corn Pudding

47
Corn pudding doesn't get the same attention as some other holiday side dishes, but it's a real crowd-pleaser that pairs perfectly with all your favorite special-occasion meats.
By Chef John

Roasted Vegetables

2534
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Allrecipes Member
Brussels Sprouts Gratin

A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!
By Creative Caterer
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1474
Sausage and potatoes combine with peppers, onion, and wine in a classic Italian dish.
By Beccabo73

Grandma's Corn Pudding

908
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Potato Casserole from Ore-Ida

93
This cheesy potato casserole with hash brown potatoes is comfort food at its best.
Holiday Ham and Potato Casserole

12
Ham, potatoes, Cheddar, and cream bake together in this holiday casserole.

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

3844
A delicious mashed sweet potato casserole with a crunchy pecan topping. Easy to make ahead, this recipe bakes in only 30 minutes.

Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole

14
For a hash brown casserole as comforting as Grandma's, just combine everything in one dish, top with cornflakes, and pop it in the oven.
By missbutterbean

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

416
This easy, cheesy ham and potato casserole is a definite crowd-pleaser.
By SweetT

Hamburger Potato Casserole

1276
An oldie but a goodie! A family recipe of ground beef and potatoes layered with mushroom soup and onion, and topped with Cheddar cheese.
By GRAVYCLAN

Hash Brown Casserole II

1545
Cheesy and delicious, this hash brown casserole has a crunchy topping.
By CMANSKY

Squash Casserole

2329
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

59
Potatoes Romanoff feature tender, cheesy potatoes fluffed up with sour cream.

Simply Potatoes® Cheesy Hash Browns

175
Hash browns baked with cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese is a popular church basement side dish. You can't go wrong with this recipe!
By Simply Potatoes
Broccoli Chicken Divan

1906
Fresh broccoli and chicken bake in a savory sauce topped with a crunchy, cheesy topping for a casserole they'll love.
By TERRY C

Broccoli Casserole

592
Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup - delicious and EASY to make!
By Laura Baker

Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

356
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Grandma's Green Bean Casserole

3060
This recipe is much better than the standard mushroom soup and French fried onion version.

Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole

931
Hashbrown casserole made with cream of chicken soup and cheddar cheese
By MARBALET

Cauliflower and Broccoli Bake

193
Fresh broccoli and cauliflower are baked together with a thick cheese sauce!
By R.PENALUNA

Shoepeg Corn Casserole

143
A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.
By DIVER3DOWN

Broccoli Rice Casserole

908
A creamy side dish that is baked in a delicious cheese sauce. This is the best broccoli rice casserole you will ever eat!
By GMW
