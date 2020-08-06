Side Dish Casserole Recipes

Staff Picks Best Green Bean Casserole
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Allrecipes Member
Merritt's Butternut Squash Gratin
Slightly sweet golden squash is topped with a savory herbed cheese-breadcrumb topping. It's been my signature dish every Thanksgiving for the last 12 years. It takes a bit of work, but it is so, so worth it. Your guests will ask you for the recipe, so be prepared.
Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole
Whole kernel corn, cream style corn, sour cream, eggs, butter, and muffin mix makes this yummy corn casserole a side dish everyone will love.
By LETSGGGO Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Even though I rarely cook with canned condensed soups, I still make this yummy broccoli casserole during the holiday season. It's fabulous with a Christmas ham and potatoes au gratin too.
Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole
My family begs me to make this creamy baked dish every Thanksgiving and Christmas. What makes it so good is the pecan topping! Try it and I'm sure it will become your new tradition!
Tater Tots(R) Casserole
Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM Chef John's Creamy Corn Pudding
Corn pudding doesn't get the same attention as some other holiday side dishes, but it's a real crowd-pleaser that pairs perfectly with all your favorite special-occasion meats.
Roasted Vegetables
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Allrecipes Member
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!
It's just not the holidays without it.
Classic Cauliflower au Gratin
"Loved it. For red pepper flakes three packs of the flakes pizza take out gives you is perfect." -- DannyBoyUSA
Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole
For a hash brown casserole as comforting as Grandma's, just combine everything in one dish, top with cornflakes, and pop it in the oven.
Hamburger Potato Casserole
An oldie but a goodie! A family recipe of ground beef and potatoes layered with mushroom soup and onion, and topped with Cheddar cheese.
By GRAVYCLAN Squash Casserole
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART Simply Potatoes® Cheesy Hash Browns
Hash browns baked with cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese is a popular church basement side dish. You can't go wrong with this recipe!
Broccoli Chicken Divan
Fresh broccoli and chicken bake in a savory sauce topped with a crunchy, cheesy topping for a casserole they'll love.
By TERRY C Broccoli Casserole
Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup - delicious and EASY to make!
By Laura Baker Shoepeg Corn Casserole
A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.
Broccoli Rice Casserole
A creamy side dish that is baked in a delicious cheese sauce. This is the best broccoli rice casserole you will ever eat!
