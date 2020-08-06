Fruit Butter Recipes

Reduced Sugar Spiced Apple Butter

Rating: 4.9 stars 9

I was tired of finding apple butter recipes with more sugar than apples, so I adapted a few and perfected it. This recipe makes the house smell fantastic and tastes like fall. Enjoy! If you do not have an immersion blender: allow cooked apples to cool, transfer to a regular blender, and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the flavor. If the texture is too liquidy still, return to slow cooker and allow it to reduce for about another hour more. This recipe is really about adjusting to your taste. If you like a lighter color, cook it less. If you want it highly spiced, throw on the cloves, etc. This recipe freezes well.