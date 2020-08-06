Fruit Butter Recipes

Pear applesauce? Papplesauce? Appearsauce? When the apple-pear sauce is served warm, you will not need any additional sugar. As it cools it loses some of the natural sweetness, and you might want to add sugar to taste.
Move over, apple sauce. Apple butter is basically a spreadable apple pie filling, only better. Though cooking time is long, it's super easy and pretty hands-free. Pair it with some sharp Cheddar on a cheese plate, or slather it onto cheesy biscuits (see footnote). Other approved uses include spreading between the layers of a spice cake, filling seasonably appropriate thumbprint cookies, or even as a condiment for pork chops.
I decided I wanted to attempt to make apple butter for the first time, so I searched everywhere for a recipe. There were so many to choose from, that I was confused on which one to pick, so I decided to take bits and pieces from a few of the best ones and come up with my own version. The result is 'Amazing Apple Butter.'
If you want to contribute something homemade and amazing to a holiday gathering, this simple pumpkin butter is the answer! Imagine the best pumpkin pie filling you've ever had, and then imagine it being 10 times better with a deeper, more intense pumpkin flavor, just the right amount of sweetness, and just the right amount of spices to make things interesting. Spread on buttered toast.
Cooked in a slow cooker, this is an easy and excellent way to use the fruit of a Fuyu persimmon tree. Spicy and full of natural sweetness, the jars make wonderful gifts or keep well in the refrigerator for one's own use. This spread is used just like jelly or apple butter and it is especially delicious on a hearty whole grain toasted bread.
This is the ultimate apple butter recipe given to me by a former English teacher who loves to cook. It reminds me of fall and tastes heavenly. It's sweet, but not too sweet. It is just perfect. It tastes great on muffins, pancakes and vanilla ice cream.
I went apple picking and knew I wanted to make apple butter, but I also knew I didn't want to stir it for hours on the stove. I was glad to find recipes for baking it at a low temperature instead. I adapted one I found to make this spiced, not-too-sweet treat! I like it on toast or over oatmeal. Keep refrigerated for a few days, or freeze for later use.
Traditional apple butter ingredients cooked in an electric pressure cooker is less labor intensive than a stovetop method. It also reduces cleanup. The outcome is a creamy, sweet apple butter to spread on your favorite morning breads or pastries.
It's fall and there are a lot of overripe pears around, so try this recipe! You will love it! It is incredibly easy and you will wonder why you haven't made it before, once you taste it. Day-old, ugly, ripe pears that you would never eat are great for this recipe. Also, and most of all, make your food with love and encourage people as they make their own creations. It's all about the love, and when people finally sit down to partake, the experience and the way you made them feel will never be forgotten.
I was tired of finding apple butter recipes with more sugar than apples, so I adapted a few and perfected it. This recipe makes the house smell fantastic and tastes like fall. Enjoy! If you do not have an immersion blender: allow cooked apples to cool, transfer to a regular blender, and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the flavor. If the texture is too liquidy still, return to slow cooker and allow it to reduce for about another hour more. This recipe is really about adjusting to your taste. If you like a lighter color, cook it less. If you want it highly spiced, throw on the cloves, etc. This recipe freezes well.
The honey and brown sugar really gives the apple butter a little more depth then others I have tried. If you like a smoother apple butter, blend the apples once they are soft with a electric mixer. I like to use more then 1 variety of apples like Granny Smith and then something a little softer like fuji.