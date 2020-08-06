Fruit Butter Recipes

Apple butter is not the only one - try pumpkin butter, pear butter, plum butter, strawberry butter and more with trusted recipes and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

All-Day Apple Butter

1233
This tasty apple butter is a real slow cooker, but well worth the wait. Depending on the sweetness of the apples used, the amount of sugar may be adjusted to taste.
By Terri

Slow Cooker Apple Butter

147
Forget it and leave it.
By Melissa

Apple Pear Sauce

41
Pear applesauce? Papplesauce? Appearsauce? When the apple-pear sauce is served warm, you will not need any additional sugar. As it cools it loses some of the natural sweetness, and you might want to add sugar to taste.
By Katie Sechrist

Chef John's Apple Butter

63
Move over, apple sauce. Apple butter is basically a spreadable apple pie filling, only better. Though cooking time is long, it's super easy and pretty hands-free. Pair it with some sharp Cheddar on a cheese plate, or slather it onto cheesy biscuits (see footnote). Other approved uses include spreading between the layers of a spice cake, filling seasonably appropriate thumbprint cookies, or even as a condiment for pork chops.
By Chef John

6 Pear Butter Recipes to Make With Leftover Fruit

While we love a good jar of apple butter, it's not the only fruity spread that deserves a spot in your kitchen this fall.
By Corey Williams

Blueberry Apple Butter

9
Spread made with blueberries and cooking apples, such as Gala or Granny Smith.
By slturner55555

Amazing Apple Butter

12
I decided I wanted to attempt to make apple butter for the first time, so I searched everywhere for a recipe. There were so many to choose from, that I was confused on which one to pick, so I decided to take bits and pieces from a few of the best ones and come up with my own version. The result is 'Amazing Apple Butter.'
By YUMMYNUMMY

9 Homemade Pumpkin Butter Recipes That Are Pure Coziness 
With a jar of sweet, toasty pumpkin butter, you can give virtually any dish a touch of cozy, autumnal flavor.
By Darcy Lenz

Plum Butter

2
A delicious fruit butter to spread on warm bread, toast, or scones, or use it on a sandwich or a sponge cake. A lovely way to preserve the flavor of local plums for enjoyment year-round.
By 1-800-FLOWERS
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Plum Apple Butter with Agave
"Awesome! Made as written and loved it. The ginger is really nice in this." – Buckwheat Queen
All-Day Apple Butter
"This is the most wonderful apple butter! I use about 5 pounds of Golden Delicious apples and 2 cups of sugar. Perfect—the exact right amount of sweetness!" – Photogallie
What Is Apple Butter and How Do You Make It At Home?
Pumpkin Butter
283
15 Ways to Use Apple Butter

More Fruit Butter Recipes

Apple Butter Recipe

6
Apple butter that can be altered in a pinch!
By Master Cook

Old Fashioned Pumpkin Butter

If you want to contribute something homemade and amazing to a holiday gathering, this simple pumpkin butter is the answer! Imagine the best pumpkin pie filling you've ever had, and then imagine it being 10 times better with a deeper, more intense pumpkin flavor, just the right amount of sweetness, and just the right amount of spices to make things interesting. Spread on buttered toast.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Butter

41
A slow cooker, easy recipe for pumpkin butter using fresh pumpkin. Tastes so yummy you'll forget that it's low in sugar as well!
By ALLYK

Spiced Persimmon Butter

18
Cooked in a slow cooker, this is an easy and excellent way to use the fruit of a Fuyu persimmon tree. Spicy and full of natural sweetness, the jars make wonderful gifts or keep well in the refrigerator for one's own use. This spread is used just like jelly or apple butter and it is especially delicious on a hearty whole grain toasted bread.
By Cathy

Supreme Apple Butter

92
This is the ultimate apple butter recipe given to me by a former English teacher who loves to cook. It reminds me of fall and tastes heavenly. It's sweet, but not too sweet. It is just perfect. It tastes great on muffins, pancakes and vanilla ice cream.
By A. Parker

Apple Butter I

150
A Sweet Apple Butter
By Susan

Apple Butter in the Oven

1
I went apple picking and knew I wanted to make apple butter, but I also knew I didn't want to stir it for hours on the stove. I was glad to find recipes for baking it at a low temperature instead. I adapted one I found to make this spiced, not-too-sweet treat! I like it on toast or over oatmeal. Keep refrigerated for a few days, or freeze for later use.
By LauraF

Easy Slow Cooker Apple Butter

6
Yummy, easy apple butter makes a great gift!
By Melissa Hendrix

Instant Pot® Apple Butter

Traditional apple butter ingredients cooked in an electric pressure cooker is less labor intensive than a stovetop method. It also reduces cleanup. The outcome is a creamy, sweet apple butter to spread on your favorite morning breads or pastries.
By Buckwheat Queen

Apple Butter with Honey

36
Honey adds an exciting element to this simple, lightly spiced apple butter.
By JAF_7

Steve's Fall Pear Sauce

11
It's fall and there are a lot of overripe pears around, so try this recipe! You will love it! It is incredibly easy and you will wonder why you haven't made it before, once you taste it. Day-old, ugly, ripe pears that you would never eat are great for this recipe. Also, and most of all, make your food with love and encourage people as they make their own creations. It's all about the love, and when people finally sit down to partake, the experience and the way you made them feel will never be forgotten.
By Steve Zazulyk

Reduced Sugar Spiced Apple Butter

9
I was tired of finding apple butter recipes with more sugar than apples, so I adapted a few and perfected it. This recipe makes the house smell fantastic and tastes like fall. Enjoy! If you do not have an immersion blender: allow cooked apples to cool, transfer to a regular blender, and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the flavor. If the texture is too liquidy still, return to slow cooker and allow it to reduce for about another hour more. This recipe is really about adjusting to your taste. If you like a lighter color, cook it less. If you want it highly spiced, throw on the cloves, etc. This recipe freezes well.
By Kameran

Apple Butter II

25
A baked apple butter made from ready-made applesauce. Spread on toast for a yummy sweet light breakfast.
By diane

Pumpkin Butter III

24
Pumpkin butter is delicious on hot biscuits or light rolls.
By SHERIKAY

Apple Butter IV

15
This is a simple, lightly spiced apple butter made with apple sauce.
By SSLONNING

Kentucky Apple Butter

5
I bake and cook them in the oven for few hours or till the apple butter is reddish and thick.
By ELEANORAFA

Slow Cooker Apple Butter with Honey

28
The honey and brown sugar really gives the apple butter a little more depth then others I have tried. If you like a smoother apple butter, blend the apples once they are soft with a electric mixer. I like to use more then 1 variety of apples like Granny Smith and then something a little softer like fuji.
By jodee

Basic Pear Butter

1
This pear butter is very easy to make and delicious.
By jennapdx25

Best Slow Cooker Pumpkin Butter

5
Dump everything in your slow cooker, walk away, and 3 hours later you will be rewarded with delicious pumpkin butter!
By Yoly

Acorn Squash Butter

8
This is made just like apple butter, but with acorn squash. My family says it tastes just like pumpkin pie filling. It lasts about 2 months in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer.
By Kris L

Our Apple Butter

6
My 9-year-old son said 'Mom, you have to share this with America!' It's a huge hit at our house and easy to make.
By Shellie

Timeless Apple Butter

5
This apple butter is good.
By gracygirl

Tangy Pumpkin Butter

2
Pumpkin butter with a little tang to it. Great fall dip! Serve with sliced apples, graham crackers, or club crackers.
By Joy Moritz

Apple Butter III

6
This sugarless apple butter recipe is made flavorful with dried apples, apple juice and spices. It will also last for months if refrigerated in a jar.
By Louise
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com