Bean and Pea Side Dish Recipes

Bean and pea side dishes go far beyond baked beans and green bean casserole. Explore our collection of 520+ recipes and expand your side dish repertoire.

Staff Picks

Best Black Beans

808
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Tuscan Bean 'Goppel'

17
Easy earthy side dish--or on its own with some good crusty bread and a glass of wine. Add grilled vegetables for vegetarian entree.
By Donna McQueen

Frijoles a la Charra

161
This is a really tasty pinto beans recipe made in the slow cooker. This recipe is great to serve along with enchiladas or to take to a barbecue or potluck.
By KIM93306

Chef John's Rocket Beans

40
Rocket is another name for arugula. I love to use it as an herb, but don't buy it in the herb section of the supermarket; buy it in the lettuce section. This is an incredibly fast, incredibly simple, but satisfying rustic bean side dish.
By Chef John

Zesty Garbanzo Beans with Pistachio Nuts

16
If you are looking for a unique and flavorful side dish for just about any meat, this is it! I was never a garbanzo bean fan until I made this amazing, zesty, and impressive recipe!
By TENSMOM

Chef John's Santa Maria-Style Beans

31
Classic Santa Maria-style beans are made with a special variety of pink beans called pinquitos. These 'little pink' beans are prepared in a spicy, smoky, tomato/chili sauce that's spiked with not one, but two kinds of pork. Santa Maria beans have come into my life relatively late, so I plan on making up for lost time this barbecue season.
By Chef John

Marinated Black-Eyed Pea Salad

42
This wonderful salad uses lots of fresh ingredients, and gets better the longer you refrigerate it. It's a terrific dish to take to a potluck or any kind of get together.
By Julie Cleaves McLaughlin
Sponsored By MyPlate

Slow Cooker Baked Beans

113
These beans taste like Boston Baked Beans. Yummy!
By creamcheese5

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

Only fresh green beans and garlic will do for this easy, healthy, and flavorful side dish.
By LookWhatsCooking

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
By MarasFlourpower

Roasted Green Beans

A great alternative to fast-food French fries. My family and friends love these as a snack or hors d'oeuvre. No matter how many I make, it's never enough!
By samanathon

Creamed Onions and Peas

16
This is a wonderful recipe I use which calls for fresh pearl onions and fresh or frozen peas. Quick and tasty!
By STERASINSKI
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Best Baked Bean Recipes
Baked beans just how you like 'em: sweet, spicy, meaty or mild. Find a new favorite recipe.
Best Dishes to Make With a Pound of Dry Beans
From pinto to navy, the beans in these satisfying soups and main dishes create meals the whole family will love. 
How to Cook Dried Beans 4 Ways
8 From-Scratch Baked Beans Recipes That'll Make You the Star of the BBQ
17 Green Bean Recipes for Thanksgiving
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
649
Sauteed Green Beans
130

These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.

More Bean and Pea Side Dish Recipes

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

649
Try this easy, sautéed green bean recipe with a garlicky butter sauce.

Sauteed Green Beans

130
These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.
By Cookin Ray

Best Black Beans

808
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Roasted Green Beans

244
Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.

Boston Baked Beans

1307
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
By AJRHODES3

Glazed Green Beans with Bacon

Try this quick and easy glazed green beans recipe with soy sauce and bacon.
By thedailygourmet

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

379
You'll make a bee line for these Chinese buffet favorites—green beans stir-fried with garlic and tossed with a sweet and savory sauce.
By roweena

Instant Pot® Pinto Beans (No Soaking)

14
Super flavorful and easy.
By Jim

Baked Beans from Scratch

120
Navy beans, molasses, and maple syrup combine to make this classic dish at home.
By wkndyummychef

Spicy Szechuan Green Beans

58
I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
By Tasha

Simple Baked Beans

175
This baked bean recipe uses canned beans instead of the dry type so it is quick and easy to prepare.
By Brandi

Pan Fried Green Beans

82
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Instant Pot® Baked Beans

19
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
By France C

Slow Cooker Homemade Beans

313
A delicious taste of homemade beans which can be served as a main course or as a side dish. Especially great for football Sundays, or frozen for a later occasion.
By TLEFURGEY

Refried Beans Without the Refry

2556
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Sponsored By MyPlate

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

164
This grandmother's pickle recipe produces crisp pickles with a wonderful dill flavor and a red pepper flake punch.
By Jani Whitsett

Southern Green Beans

432
I just love these beans! What could be better than green beans, potatoes, and bacon, all in one dish?!
By Erica Anderson

Homemade Baked Beans

78
A quicker version of homemade baked beans using canned Northern beans.
By mariap430

Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans

25
Spicy green bean recipe made simple in the air fryer. My flavor combination was inspired by a famous dish at a restaurant chain.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Arkansas Green Beans

429
My family would drink the sauce to this green bean dish, if I would let them! Your family will never look at Green Beans the same again. These beans are sweet and savory and smell fabulous in the oven.
By KamiShay

Easy Garlic Green Beans

95
This very simple quick and easy side dish is very popular in my family.
By Nichka

Kansas Baked Beans

34
Sweet-and-spicy, 3-bean, baked beans. Substitute cayenne pepper for all or some of the chili powder if you like it spicier.
By CPENDERS

Grilled Green Beans

46
Simple and easy grilled green beans. A great way to use up those garden green beans while grilling on a nice summer evening. Incredibly tasty and simple!
By Kassie Calvin Caminiti
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com