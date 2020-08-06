Bean and Pea Side Dish Recipes

Staff Picks Best Black Beans
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
Tuscan Bean 'Goppel'
Easy earthy side dish--or on its own with some good crusty bread and a glass of wine. Add grilled vegetables for vegetarian entree.
Frijoles a la Charra
This is a really tasty pinto beans recipe made in the slow cooker. This recipe is great to serve along with enchiladas or to take to a barbecue or potluck.
Chef John's Rocket Beans
Rocket is another name for arugula. I love to use it as an herb, but don't buy it in the herb section of the supermarket; buy it in the lettuce section. This is an incredibly fast, incredibly simple, but satisfying rustic bean side dish.
Zesty Garbanzo Beans with Pistachio Nuts
If you are looking for a unique and flavorful side dish for just about any meat, this is it! I was never a garbanzo bean fan until I made this amazing, zesty, and impressive recipe!
Chef John's Santa Maria-Style Beans
Classic Santa Maria-style beans are made with a special variety of pink beans called pinquitos. These 'little pink' beans are prepared in a spicy, smoky, tomato/chili sauce that's spiked with not one, but two kinds of pork. Santa Maria beans have come into my life relatively late, so I plan on making up for lost time this barbecue season.
Marinated Black-Eyed Pea Salad
This wonderful salad uses lots of fresh ingredients, and gets better the longer you refrigerate it. It's a terrific dish to take to a potluck or any kind of get together.
Quick and Easy Refried Beans
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
Roasted Green Beans
A great alternative to fast-food French fries. My family and friends love these as a snack or hors d'oeuvre. No matter how many I make, it's never enough!
Creamed Onions and Peas
This is a wonderful recipe I use which calls for fresh pearl onions and fresh or frozen peas. Quick and tasty!
More Bean and Pea Side Dish Recipes Sauteed Green Beans
These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.
Boston Baked Beans
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
Three Bean Salad
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32 'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans
You'll make a bee line for these Chinese buffet favorites—green beans stir-fried with garlic and tossed with a sweet and savory sauce.
Spicy Szechuan Green Beans
I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
Simple Baked Beans
This baked bean recipe uses canned beans instead of the dry type so it is quick and easy to prepare.
By Brandi Pan Fried Green Beans
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins Instant Pot® Baked Beans
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
Slow Cooker Homemade Beans
A delicious taste of homemade beans which can be served as a main course or as a side dish. Especially great for football Sundays, or frozen for a later occasion.
Refried Beans Without the Refry
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Crisp Pickled Green Beans
This grandmother's pickle recipe produces crisp pickles with a wonderful dill flavor and a red pepper flake punch.
Southern Green Beans
I just love these beans! What could be better than green beans, potatoes, and bacon, all in one dish?!
Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans
Spicy green bean recipe made simple in the air fryer. My flavor combination was inspired by a famous dish at a restaurant chain.
Arkansas Green Beans
My family would drink the sauce to this green bean dish, if I would let them! Your family will never look at Green Beans the same again. These beans are sweet and savory and smell fabulous in the oven.
Kansas Baked Beans
Sweet-and-spicy, 3-bean, baked beans. Substitute cayenne pepper for all or some of the chili powder if you like it spicier.
Grilled Green Beans
Simple and easy grilled green beans. A great way to use up those garden green beans while grilling on a nice summer evening. Incredibly tasty and simple!
