Coleslaw Recipes

Great-tasting coleslaw from scratch, plus new twists on bagged slaw, and slaw from apples, carrots, even beets.

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3259
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

Lemony Cabbage-Avocado Slaw

8
Creamy avocado and bright lemon make great partners in this colorful salad.
By AR Cook

Szybka Surowka z Czerwonej Kapusty (Polish Red Cabbage Slaw)

Polish people love their cabbage in every form and every color! This fresh red cabbage slaw is often made during the autumn months, when bright colors are much appreciated.
By Lilla

Donna Leigh's Creamy Broccoli Slaw

24
This is addictive. It's a combination of several recipes I've tried with my own tweaks. I've used different ramen noodle flavors. Feel free to experiment based on your tastes.
By Donna Leigh

Easy Asian Cole Slaw

17
This Asian-inspired recipe is made with easy-to-find ingredients for a delicious side dish.
By ChefBillT

Sweet, Hot Mustard Slaw

9
I enjoy a wide variety of coleslaws, but this mustard slaw may be my fave. The combo of hot and sweet has a proven track record for pleasing palates. Salting and massaging your cabbage first (aka 'cassage') will help draw out water, which sweetens up the flavor, as well as produce a flexible, yet still crunchy texture, which I think is lacking in many other 'chop and mix' recipes. Garnished here with chives and chive blossoms.
By Chef John

Mango Cilantro Slaw

34
This is different twist on cabbage slaw. It's very easy and the mango and honey make it sweet; no sugar in this recipe! Great by itself or wrap a corn tortilla around grilled tilapia and top with this cilantro slaw for a great-tasting fish taco! For a bit thicker dressing you can add additional mayonnaise.
By Randy Warner

Grilled Corn and Red Cabbage Slaw

9
This fresh, light slaw is great with fish tacos.
By Ashley Steele

Mikes' Coleslaw

46
Very good and very colorful coleslaw. Have received numerous compliments on this recipe. It is also easy and quick to make.
By Mike W

Thornehedge Peach Slaw

15
A refreshing summer slaw that blends the flavor of peaches, savoy cabbage, red bell peppers, and pecans. I first enjoyed this slaw at a garden party in Charleston several years ago and have served it each summer since to the delight of family and friends.
By L M KELLY

Red Cabbage Slaw

A nice, light, creamy side dish to bring on a picnic or to go with a nice comforting fall dish like chili or pulled pork sandwiches. Adds beautiful color to your plate.
By AuntE

Hawaiian Cole Slaw

This is excellent served with pulled pork. Its a nice mix of sweet, tangy, and crunchy.
By Momof2andPup
More Coleslaw Recipes

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

1895
Make creamy coleslaw in minutes with this 6-ingredient dressing.
By GarlicQueen

Sunflower Coleslaw

7
I was making my old regular coleslaw one afternoon and found it too bland for company. I only had a few items on hand at the time to tweak the recipes, and pickles did not seem appropriate. So this is what I came up with. Very simple but very tasty. Since you use salted sunflower seeds, use salt sparingly.
By Lanats

20 Recipes That Start With a Bag of Coleslaw Mix

By Mary Claire Lagroue

Napa Cabbage Salad

403
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Carol

Traditional Creamy Coleslaw

157
A traditional creamy coleslaw.
By JD Bailey

Top Ramen® Salad

39
This light and crunchy salad is excellent with BBQ chicken. This recipe is from my mother-in-law and has been a family favorite for years.
By Nicole Burnham

Nana's Southern Coleslaw

307
Just an old family recipe that I have been told is reminiscent of KFC coleslaw. You be the judge! To speed things up I sometimes just buy an already shredded bag of cabbage with carrots in it and then just chop it a little finer.
By Kristina

Asian Coleslaw

782
A great twist on cabbage salad. The peanut butter in the dressing is the secret.
By RRITCHESKE

Easy Apple Coleslaw

792
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi

91
Kimchi, a popular Korean dish, is best described as a spicy, slightly sweet, pickled or fermented cabbage. I spent a year in South Korea and fell in LOVE with Kimchi! My friend Myong was kind enough to share her recipe and technique with me. Some ingredients may not be readily available in your local supermarket. Look for Kimchi (Fish) Sauce and Korean chili powder in Asian markets or online. Use kimchi in stir fries or your favorite Korean dishes.
By GochisosamaDeshita

Japanese-Style Cabbage Salad

52
This fabulous salad recipe is comparable to what is served in Japanese restaurants. It's vegan and tastes great! It goes well with traditional Japanese foods and also with American foods instead of coleslaw.
By Cynthia

Angie's Dad's Best Cabbage Coleslaw

525
An absolutely delicious coleslaw, more tart and tangy than the creamy kind. Can make this up to 2 weeks ahead of serving and it only gets better.
By DOTMAYTRX

Ramen Coleslaw

679
This is nothing like the mayonnaise based coleslaws that most people think of.
By Mary

Chinese Cabbage Salad

106
Beautiful salad to serve with your favorite Chinese dishes!! Sesame oil and rice vinegar are a must for the authentic Chinese flavor.
By MommyBennett

Red Cabbage Salad II

110
I used to get this salad at my Grandmothers favorite restaurant. The longer it sits the better it gets.
By JORGINE

Weeknight Skillet Slaw

146
When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy.
By Matt Wencl

Restaurant-Style Coleslaw I

1193
This a copy of a popular restaurant style coleslaw.
By Marsha

Amish Slaw

501
I live in a wonderful Amish community and the ladies here are wonderful cooks. This is a lovely cole slaw recipe for those who like slaw without mayonnaise.
By CHRISTINA J

Susan's Vinaigrette Coleslaw

86
This is the best recipe for a fresh and light coleslaw that goes well with everything. This is the only coleslaw recipe you'll use once you've tried it.
By SusieQ

Cindy's Coleslaw

339
No fuss, no muss with this easiest coleslaw ever.
By Cindy D

Creamy Spiced Coleslaw

443
A creamy coleslaw with lots of flavor. The seasonings complement each other and the cabbage. Sometimes I add fresh minced onion if I am in the mood to chop it up. My family and friends love this coleslaw especially with BBQ sandwiches and Italian dishes.
By Wilemon
