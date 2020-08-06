Coleslaw Recipes

I enjoy a wide variety of coleslaws, but this mustard slaw may be my fave. The combo of hot and sweet has a proven track record for pleasing palates. Salting and massaging your cabbage first (aka 'cassage') will help draw out water, which sweetens up the flavor, as well as produce a flexible, yet still crunchy texture, which I think is lacking in many other 'chop and mix' recipes. Garnished here with chives and chive blossoms.
This is different twist on cabbage slaw. It's very easy and the mango and honey make it sweet; no sugar in this recipe! Great by itself or wrap a corn tortilla around grilled tilapia and top with this cilantro slaw for a great-tasting fish taco! For a bit thicker dressing you can add additional mayonnaise.
A refreshing summer slaw that blends the flavor of peaches, savoy cabbage, red bell peppers, and pecans. I first enjoyed this slaw at a garden party in Charleston several years ago and have served it each summer since to the delight of family and friends.
I was making my old regular coleslaw one afternoon and found it too bland for company. I only had a few items on hand at the time to tweak the recipes, and pickles did not seem appropriate. So this is what I came up with. Very simple but very tasty. Since you use salted sunflower seeds, use salt sparingly.
Just an old family recipe that I have been told is reminiscent of KFC coleslaw. You be the judge! To speed things up I sometimes just buy an already shredded bag of cabbage with carrots in it and then just chop it a little finer.
Kimchi, a popular Korean dish, is best described as a spicy, slightly sweet, pickled or fermented cabbage. I spent a year in South Korea and fell in LOVE with Kimchi! My friend Myong was kind enough to share her recipe and technique with me. Some ingredients may not be readily available in your local supermarket. Look for Kimchi (Fish) Sauce and Korean chili powder in Asian markets or online. Use kimchi in stir fries or your favorite Korean dishes.
This fabulous salad recipe is comparable to what is served in Japanese restaurants. It's vegan and tastes great! It goes well with traditional Japanese foods and also with American foods instead of coleslaw.
When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy.
A creamy coleslaw with lots of flavor. The seasonings complement each other and the cabbage. Sometimes I add fresh minced onion if I am in the mood to chop it up. My family and friends love this coleslaw especially with BBQ sandwiches and Italian dishes.