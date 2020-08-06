Potato Salad Recipes

Find easy recipes for hot German potato salad, creamy bacon potato salad, and more. The options are endless!

Community Picks

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

1287
Potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish.
By jewellkay

Authentic German Potato Salad

1550
This is my mother's recipe. Everyone, German or not, loves it. It is easy to double the recipe as well. I often bring it to potlucks, and we also have it at home on special occasions. There are usually no leftovers, but if there are, they don't last long!
By Angela Louise Miller

Southern Potato Salad

696
This potato salad includes eggs, celery, and relish and should be served warm.
By S0NGLADY

Restaurant-Style Potato Salad

380
This is a traditional and easy to make potato salad.
By Allrecipes Member

World's Best Potato Salad

848
This is the creamiest, richest potato salad you will ever try. The secret is in the homemade dressing. I get nothing but raves every time I make this.
By Kaye Lynn

Red Potato Salad

285
This pretty red potato salad has great flavor. Goes well with a summer barbeque, or anytime! For a tangy twist, try using plain fat-free yogurt in place of some or all of the sour cream. Garnish with additional sliced hard-boiled eggs, if desired.
By Michelle Ramey

Light and Easy Greek Potato Salad

75
Light, easy, hard to mess up, easily multiplied.
By UAReba

12 Dill Potato Salad Recipes You'll Make Again and Again

If you're in the market for a satisfying side to bring to your next picnic or potluck, you've come to the right place.
By Corey Williams

Picnic Potato Salad with No Mayonnaise

106
This is a great potato salad if you're looking for one without mayonnaise.
By It's A New Day

American Potato Salad

314
Just a good old fashioned, down home potato salad recipe that brings back memories of picnics in the park and family gatherings. Wonderful as it is or make it your own by adding additional ingredients of your choice.
By JOSLYN

Caesar Potato Salad

14
We love this recipe on a summer's day, but it works at any time of year.
By Jennifer Murray

Southern Potato Salad

691
This potato salad includes eggs, celery, and relish and should be served warm.
By S0NGLADY
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

These 15 Twists on Potato Salad Are the Pride of the Picnic
Pile your plates high with these extra-special potato salads—they're the stars of this cookouts. Each of these 15 standout recipes has a secret ingredient, and it's time we reveal them.
How the World Does Potato Salad
Try new spins on potato salad from home cooks hailing from Asia to Iberia.
15 Vegan Potato Salad Recipes
How to Make the Best Potato Salad
12 Warm Potato Salad Recipes for Your Next Potluck
How to Boil Potatoes 4 Ways 
Authentic German Potato Salad
1520

Bacon gives this warm German potato salad recipe a boost of flavor. The vinegar and sugar dressing on this salad has the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

More Potato Salad Recipes

10 Mustard Potato Salad Recipes to Please a Crowd

Mustard fanatics won't be able to get enough of these ridiculously flavorful potato salads.
By Corey Williams

Classic American-Style Potato Salad

85
Most potato salads look and taste better when made with low-starch red boiling potatoes. For Classic American-Style Potato Salad, you can use any size of this variety, but the small new potatoes cook 10 to 15 minutes faster than the larger ones. Choose potatoes that are all roughly the same size, if possible, so they cook in the same time.
By Allrecipes Member

Authentic Russian Salad 'Olivye'

14
Potato salad made with eggs, ham, and vegetables in a mayonnaise dressing.
By lovefullofpie

Hot German Potato Salad III

967
A variation on potato salad - delicious!
By Allrecipes Member

Red Skinned Potato Salad

2396
This creamy salad is made with red potatoes, which give this dish--chock full of melt-in-your-mouth bacon, bits of hard boiled egg, crunchy celery and spicy onion--a delectable, firm texture.
By Allrecipes Member

World's Best Potato Salad

837
This is the creamiest, richest potato salad you will ever try. The secret is in the homemade dressing. I get nothing but raves every time I make this.

Grilled German Potato Salad

6
The usually undercooked potatoes and lack of mayo characteristic of German potato salad have usually hindered my appreciation for this dish. So in my version, the potatoes are grilled over some smoky coals until tender. Best enjoyed warm, or at least room temp, this is the perfect addition to a sunny picnic table.
By Chef John

Southern Dill Potato Salad

275
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
By NE1canCook

Mom's Mustard Style Potato Salad

46
This is a traditional potato salad that is made from scratch.
By DAC92

Best Classic Potato Salad

4
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy, with a hint of spice and sweetness from pickles, this reminds me of my grandmother's potato salad served every Easter or any time we had barbecue. She always dotted it with olives for a finishing touch and a perfect briny addition. This is the best classic version of good old-fashioned, Southern-style potato salad. Not too mayonaissey with just the right amount of tang! Serve with grilled or smoked meats as the perfect side dish.
By NicoleMcmom

My Tangy German Potato Salad

24
I really like this creamier version of the German potato salad and I like it warm or cold. Keeps well and is better the next day. This is an altered version of the traditional German potato salad.
By Momma Lisa

Warm Dijon Potato Salad

84
A tangy take on LaVerne Kaeppel's original recipe; this one has more dressing and a bit of a kick!
By MommyKirsten

Grilled Potato Salad

66
No boiling and peeling potatoes or adding mayo with this recipe. Great summer recipe. Enjoy!
By Aunt-Nay

Potato Salad - German Kartoffel

18
My favorite potato salad!
By Spritzer

Tangy Potato Salad

14
A food experiment gone right! A potato salad for those of us who prefer a bold taste.
By Greenleafwolf

Easy Potato Salad with Dill

40
Cucumbers add crunch to this simple dill potato salad. I have tried other vinegar, but I find that I prefer it with apple cider vinegar.
By elsaw

All-American Loaded Baked Potato Salad

27
This is a great twist on two all-American favorites--the potato salad and the loaded baked potato. Served cold, this has been a crowd-pleaser at our many family functions and is often requested. Even people who don't normally love potato salad seem to love this!
By spicejenmom

Yucatan Potato Salad

10
This is not your regular potato salad. Try this when you want to be a little different.
By Lars

Bacon and Eggs Potato Salad

64
Great potato salad for a party or every day meal.
By Nancy Roy

Real German Potato Salad (No Mayo)

17
A much more traditional German potato salad which, of course, has no mayo. It has tangy, fresh flavors and can be served cold or at room temperature.
By Lish Cook

Amish Potato Salad

129
This is like the potato salad I grew up with in Pennsylvania Dutch country. This has a sweet and sour dressing and is distinctively yellow.
By melissa master cavell

Texas Ranch Potato Salad

433
This is not your usual mustard mayo potato salad. These potatoes are slathered in a rich ranch dressing and bacon pieces. My family and friends love this potato salad! It is requested at every cook-out.
By 8BREAK

Mom's Dill Potato Salad

103
This is a great alternative to the familiar yellow potato salad. The dried dill weed is much more potent than fresh and alleviates some of the blandness of similar recipes.
By Tsubaki

Potato Salad for 40

34
Moist, eggy, chunky, and...no pickles!
By Allrecipes Cook
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com