Potato Salad Recipes

This is my mother's recipe. Everyone, German or not, loves it. It is easy to double the recipe as well. I often bring it to potlucks, and we also have it at home on special occasions. There are usually no leftovers, but if there are, they don't last long!
This pretty red potato salad has great flavor. Goes well with a summer barbeque, or anytime! For a tangy twist, try using plain fat-free yogurt in place of some or all of the sour cream. Garnish with additional sliced hard-boiled eggs, if desired.
Just a good old fashioned, down home potato salad recipe that brings back memories of picnics in the park and family gatherings. Wonderful as it is or make it your own by adding additional ingredients of your choice.
Most potato salads look and taste better when made with low-starch red boiling potatoes. For Classic American-Style Potato Salad, you can use any size of this variety, but the small new potatoes cook 10 to 15 minutes faster than the larger ones. Choose potatoes that are all roughly the same size, if possible, so they cook in the same time.
The usually undercooked potatoes and lack of mayo characteristic of German potato salad have usually hindered my appreciation for this dish. So in my version, the potatoes are grilled over some smoky coals until tender. Best enjoyed warm, or at least room temp, this is the perfect addition to a sunny picnic table.
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy, with a hint of spice and sweetness from pickles, this reminds me of my grandmother's potato salad served every Easter or any time we had barbecue. She always dotted it with olives for a finishing touch and a perfect briny addition. This is the best classic version of good old-fashioned, Southern-style potato salad. Not too mayonaissey with just the right amount of tang! Serve with grilled or smoked meats as the perfect side dish.
This is a great twist on two all-American favorites--the potato salad and the loaded baked potato. Served cold, this has been a crowd-pleaser at our many family functions and is often requested. Even people who don't normally love potato salad seem to love this!
This is not your usual mustard mayo potato salad. These potatoes are slathered in a rich ranch dressing and bacon pieces. My family and friends love this potato salad! It is requested at every cook-out.