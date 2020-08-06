Pasta Salad
A dear friend gave me this recipe many years ago and I've been making it ever since. It's great for barbecues.
Antipasto Pasta Salad
A delicious pasta, meat and cheese combination with a homemade dressing. It serves a crowd and is great for a picnic.
Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
Greek Orzo Salad
A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.
How to Make the Two Most Popular Pasta Salads on Allrecipes
These easy, crowd-pleasing pasta salads are 5-star favorites.
Classic Macaroni Salad
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
Broccoli and Tortellini Salad
Crisp, fresh broccoli and cheese tortellini with a creamy dressing are the basis of this salad. Raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion dress it up. This recipe is most requested at potlucks.
Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad
For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
Amish Macaroni Salad
A colorful and flavorful macaroni salad made with hard cooked eggs, bell pepper and celery in a creamy dressing. Best macaroni salad I have ever had. I always get many requests for recipe. Enjoy!