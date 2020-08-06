Pasta Salad

Find an easy pasta salad recipe for your picnic or potluck. More than 500 recipes, including the classic Italian pasta salad.

Pasta Salad

A dear friend gave me this recipe many years ago and I've been making it ever since. It's great for barbecues.
By Cyndie

Antipasto Pasta Salad

1522
A delicious pasta, meat and cheese combination with a homemade dressing. It serves a crowd and is great for a picnic.
By Dayna

Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad

183
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
By thedailygourmet

Greek Orzo Salad

635
A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.
By Patrice

How to Make the Two Most Popular Pasta Salads on Allrecipes

These easy, crowd-pleasing pasta salads are 5-star favorites.
By Vanessa Greaves

Spinach and Orzo Salad

833
A light, easy-to-make salad that's pleasing to the palate.
By Christine R.

Greek Pasta Salad I

1043
This is a great make-ahead pasta salad!
By Behr

Asian Salad

This salad is appreciated by everyone because of its unique blend of flavors.
By Juanita Peek

Classic Macaroni Salad

2643
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Broccoli and Tortellini Salad

700
Crisp, fresh broccoli and cheese tortellini with a creamy dressing are the basis of this salad. Raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion dress it up. This recipe is most requested at potlucks.
By AFMC

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
By Andrew C

Amish Macaroni Salad

A colorful and flavorful macaroni salad made with hard cooked eggs, bell pepper and celery in a creamy dressing. Best macaroni salad I have ever had. I always get many requests for recipe. Enjoy!
By CONNIE0751
Pasta Salad
282

The veggies match the colors in the tri-colored pasta. And the dressing is real zesty and spicy. So when all three - pasta, veggies and dressing - come together, you have a festive, tasty and beautiful salad for six.

More Pasta Salad

Grandma's Macaroni Shrimp Salad

1
This is a family favorite! Macaroni, shrimp, and veggies make up this delicious salad!
By jessnay

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

8
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

256
This colorful pasta salad is packed with vegetables, pepperoni, and cheese. Toss with the simple dressing mixture, chill, and enjoy!
By BONNIES

Quick Italian Pasta Salad

143
A quick and flavorful Italian pasta salad with salami, bell peppers, onions, black olives, fresh mozzarella, and corkscrew-shaped rotini.
By Trish

Cold Chicken Macaroni Salad

1
Cold macaroni salad meets chicken salad... good recipe for leftovers. If you want more flavor, add in your favorite fruit, veggie, or whatnot—such as celery, grapes, or frozen green peas. Happy eating.
By Lori Roper

Simple Pasta Salad

160
An easy, yet very yummy pasta salad. Almost any type of pasta may be used. Best if left to sit overnight.
By Katzen

Greek Pasta Salad

374
Great summer pasta salad.
By Danielle Laroche
Frog Eye Salad

265
An acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta salad with coconut, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
By Cyndie

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

1476
This is a very flavorful pasta salad. The crisp cooked bacon really adds a nice flavor. I get requests for this pasta salad for every get together and cook out.
By Wilemon

Magnificent Macaroni Salad

131
Slightly sweet, classic macaroni salad recipe!
By Christine Anne Limon

Arugula Pasta Salad

Toss arugula, your favorite pasta, and summer cherry tomatoes with a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic for a quick and easy meal for one.
By Chef Grace

Napa Cabbage Noodle Salad

59
A delicious salad with lots of crunch.
By Carolyn

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

359
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.
By Chef John

Chicken Club Pasta Salad

329
Chicken club sandwich-style pasta! Substitute Monterey Jack cheese for the Muenster, if desired.
By Lane J

Awesome Pasta Salad

689
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Easy Cold Pasta Salad

74
Great for brunch, luncheons, or whatever. Easy and quick to make. I find that this salad is always popular at get-togethers and usually disappears rather quickly...
By Minnie K

Easy Italian Pasta Salad

10
This salad is easy to make and everyone loves it!
By slopez5084

10 Salmon Pasta Salads for Quick, Satisfying Pantry Meals

These Salmon pasta salad recipes are super speedy to make and so satisfying to eat.
By Ita Mac Airt

Mom's Best Macaroni Salad

657
This is, by far, the best macaroni salad I've ever put into my mouth. It has a perfect blend of sweetness and tartness, and it is so pretty with all of the multi-colored veggies. Be ready for this to disappear before you put it on the table! I have six children, and it is all I can do to keep them from nibbling on it while I'm mixing it up!
By Renee Chase
