Beef and Pork Salad Recipes

Browse meaty beef and pork salad recipes - think bacon pasta salad, grilled steak salad, ham salad, and broccoli bacon salad.

Staff Picks

Bacon Blue Cheese Flat Iron Salad

19
A wonderfully tasty main dish salad made with flat iron steak, bacon and fresh blue cheese. My family loves it. I make my lettuce mix in a large storage container and have left over salad for other things.
By Patricia

Ham Steak Over Mixed Greens

9
Ham steak paired with a mustard dressing makes a quick low-carb dinner.
By Jandree

Sue's Taco Salad

304
This is a great dish for pot-lucks. It's easy, and can be made in advance. Add dressing just before serving.
By SUE CASE

Flat Iron Steak and Spinach Salad

86
Spinach is topped with peppers, mushrooms and steak in this recipe.
By Kerinholland

Thai Beef Salad

149
A colorful, tangy salad that brings out the best in Thai cuisine and spices.
By Mick

BLT Salad

902
This recipe is reminiscent of the classic BLT or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. It's a great summertime salad!
By D. L. Mooney

Steak and Spinach Salad

75
The perfect main course for salad lovers. This salad uses fresh spinach instead of lettuce.
By Rena

Cheeseburger Salad

95
Just like eating a cheeseburger!
By Kristina Bowling Briceno

Ham Salad Spread

196
Whip up a quick and easy ham salad spread with hard-cooked eggs, mayonnaise, and pickle relish. Serve with assorted crackers.
By smile_u_nut

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

1479
This is a very flavorful pasta salad. The crisp cooked bacon really adds a nice flavor. I get requests for this pasta salad for every get together and cook out.
By Wilemon

Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds

78
Try a flavor from the beaches of the eastern shore. This refreshing yet hearty family recipe has been adopted into the families of all of our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck or pitch-in event. Give it a try!
By Coastal Roots

Easy Broccoli Bacon Salad

65
Anybody who doesn't like broccoli will change their mind upon taking their first bite.
By readycooker
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 12 Best Ham Salads
13 Steak Salad Recipes You'll Love
Looking for a hearty-yet-healthy main dish that's sure to impress everyone at your table? Try one of these easy and delicious steak salads.
Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing
324
Bacon Broccoli Salad with Raisins and Sunflower Seeds
50
Bacon Pea Salad
95
Homemade Deviled Ham Spread
53

I searched for a recipe for this on this site and couldn't find one, so I winged it and it turned out very nicely. I had to make a second batch to take to the New Year's Eve party because the first batch disappeared. A great way to use leftover ham from holiday dinner to make a great spread for hearty crackers or rye toast points. Also good as a sandwich.

