Beef and Pork Salad Recipes

A wonderfully tasty main dish salad made with flat iron steak, bacon and fresh blue cheese. My family loves it. I make my lettuce mix in a large storage container and have left over salad for other things.
Try a flavor from the beaches of the eastern shore. This refreshing yet hearty family recipe has been adopted into the families of all of our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck or pitch-in event. Give it a try!
I searched for a recipe for this on this site and couldn't find one, so I winged it and it turned out very nicely. I had to make a second batch to take to the New Year's Eve party because the first batch disappeared. A great way to use leftover ham from holiday dinner to make a great spread for hearty crackers or rye toast points. Also good as a sandwich.
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
I have been making this salad for years and recently traveled from NJ to Oklahoma to make a batch for one of my friends. I have also Overnighted this salad to a friend in Dallas who simply loves it. Of course, I pack it in dry ice. It's fast, simple and great for a cocktail party on party rye, on toast or a bagel for breakfast, on rye with lettuce, thinly sliced onions and dill (or sweet)pickles and mayo for lunch or with pea soup and sandwich for dinner. It's down right Yummy!!! And make no changes to the ingredients because the salad will not taste the same.
Macaroni salad can sometimes be a little boring. So one day I just started adding extra ingredients and this is what I came up with. The whole family love's it! This recipe is even better if served the next day so that all of the flavors are well-incorporated. Enjoy!