Green Salad Recipes

The best salads for bagged mixed greens or whole heads of lettuce. Browse more than 520 recipes for spinach salad, Caesar salad, and more.

Staff Picks

BLT Salad

This recipe is reminiscent of the classic BLT or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. It's a great summertime salad!
By D. L. Mooney

Pineapple Rocket Salad

This salad is perfect for warmer weather and is my favorite healthy recipe.
By skonkle

Russian Garden Salad

This delicious Russian garden salad is one of the most popular and traditional salads in Russia.
By Gianna Petrosyan

Spinach Salad with Chicken, Avocado, and Goat Cheese

Great salad with chicken, avocado, and goat cheese.
By Bethshan

Maroulosalata (Greek Romaine Salad)

In Greece, maroulosalata is one of the most common salads. The simple ingredient list shouldn't fool you--it's such a light, crunchy, refreshing salad that is full of flavor. I particularly love it alongside roast or grilled meats. The key to authenticity is to almost shred the romaine lettuce (marouli), rather than tear it into large pieces as we normally do in the States.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Karen's Spring Mix Salad

This is a delicious and easy salad that my mother-in-law makes.
By Michelle

Wedge Salad with Elegant Blue Cheese Dressing

This a great salad to have for a simple lunch or to serve with a nice dinner. Fresh ingredients make this salad very elegant and the wedge presentation makes it a great starter for a special occasion dinner. It is best to chill the dressing for 24 hours prior to serving.
By cabanagrl

Sandy's Simple Spring Lettuce Salad

Lemon juice combines with mild rice vinegar in a dressing that's both sprightly and slightly sweet to dress young, tender lettuces.
By SandyG

Spicy Tex-Mex Salad

This is an unusual salad that everyone in my office loves. I get requests for it time and time again.
By Taseia Armstrong

Colorful Kale and Spinach Salad and Homemade Dressing

4
I made this because of my husband. He wanted kale in a salad. The rest of the veggies I just happen to have on hand. It became an instant favorite to my husband. Hope you enjoy it as he does!!! You could also use distilled vinegar instead of balsamic. Tweak it to your liking and have fun with it.
By Kim Vanburen

Cobb Salad

479
Everyone loves a Cobb salad and this is a great recipe. Plain shredded iceberg lettuce is transformed with bacon, hard-boiled eggs, chicken, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado, green onion, and dressing.
By Bill

Blueberry Walnut Salad

103
An easy, yummy salad, perfect for any season, with berries, nuts, and greens. For an entree add chicken, diced apples, and diced green onions!
By MARASADIE
Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Hearts of Romaine
"I will be making this all summer long! Had it last week at a restaurant with goat cheese so I used that instead of parm. Do try--you will not be disappointed!" -- JENNY-REDS
How to Make Restaurant-Quality Salads at Home
Here's your ultimate guide to making restaurant-worthy salads in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Great Green Salad
Greek Salad I
The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need
118
Fig and Arugula Salad
44
Strawberry Spinach Salad I
2934

Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!

More Green Salad Recipes

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

542
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens.
By Donna

Berry and Arugula Salad with Homemade Blueberry Vinaigrette

A fresh arugula salad, brimming with peppery greens, mixed summer berries, walnuts, and cranberries, is paired with a homemade vinaigrette featuring blueberries and raspberries.
By Tierra_Beloved

Green Salad

14
This salad is good for a side dish or a meal on its own. I make it often for my family and they always enjoy it.
By anonymous

Caesar Salad Supreme

1849
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
By Karen Weir

Mama Te's Sensation Salad

1
Sensation Salad originated decades ago at a now-closed restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and many home cooks have since adopted it as a family recipe.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Arugula Salad with Asiago and Cranberries

1
This simple arugula salad features nutty Asiago cheese, sweet cranberries, and buttery pine nuts, paired with a simple vinaigrette.
By France C

Arugula Salad with Prosciutto, Blue Cheese, and Pear

1
This is a simple but elegant salad when plated correctly.
By Julie Racine

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

1778
My family loves this all year round if we can find strawberries. Even the grandchildren love this salad. Quick and easy.
By JerJer

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

4332
Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!
By Jamie Hensley

Greek Salad I

268
This is an incredibly good Greek salad recipe, nice and tangy and even better in the summer when you use fresh vegetables!
By Meesh

Strawberry and Spinach Salad with Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

137
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
By Shelby Cady

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

323
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
By brightlightz

Classic Restaurant Caesar Salad

82
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
By sarahcrites

Roquefort Pear Salad

2076
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Chef John's Salad Lyonnaise

Chef John's Salad Lyonnaise features mildly bitter frisee lettuce (curly endive) and bacon tossed in a shallot and Dijon vinaigrette and topped with a poached egg.

Quinoa and Arugula Salad with Chicken

Perfect for a lunch for two, this arugula salad with seared chicken, quinoa, and a lemony honey-Dijon dressing nods to the signature salad at La Boulange in Palo Alto, California.
By adsomers

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

13
A classic recipe for a reason, this chicken Caesar salad is delicious and satisfying. Crunchy romaine, creamy dressing, tender chicken and savoury cheese come together for a tasty favourite.
By Cracker Barrel
Asian Chicken Salad

613
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
By D

Wilted Spinach Salad

129
An interesting salad that is definitely not low cal! Very popular as a side dish or a meal with my family and friends.
By CHPBD
