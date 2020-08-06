Green Salad Recipes

In Greece, maroulosalata is one of the most common salads. The simple ingredient list shouldn't fool you--it's such a light, crunchy, refreshing salad that is full of flavor. I particularly love it alongside roast or grilled meats. The key to authenticity is to almost shred the romaine lettuce (marouli), rather than tear it into large pieces as we normally do in the States.
This a great salad to have for a simple lunch or to serve with a nice dinner. Fresh ingredients make this salad very elegant and the wedge presentation makes it a great starter for a special occasion dinner. It is best to chill the dressing for 24 hours prior to serving.
I made this because of my husband. He wanted kale in a salad. The rest of the veggies I just happen to have on hand. It became an instant favorite to my husband. Hope you enjoy it as he does!!! You could also use distilled vinegar instead of balsamic. Tweak it to your liking and have fun with it.
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.