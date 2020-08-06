Fruit Salad Recipes

The delicate, sweet persimmon flesh pairs well with creamy burrata in this super simple caprese salad. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and embellished with fresh basil leaves make a beautiful presentation.
A really, truly gorgeous dried fruit salad that i serve in the evenings to share with my mum and sisters over a good movie. I use organic pine nuts, and rain forest honey... of course, you don't have to, but sometimes these little touches help, I think. Add the pine nuts however much or little you like 'em, about 2 ounces is good for me. I serve this in sundae glasses, to show off the fruit, with plain yogurt and a sprinkling of Demerara sugar.
This is a fantastic light salad, perfect for the dog days of summer. It's gorgeous and delicious! I had it at a wonderful restaurant in Napa, CA and went home to try to duplicate it myself. Have it for lunch or as a beginning to your summer dinner.
Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.
This recipe has been in my family for years and years. We make it at every holiday family get together and everyone loves it. It's a great refreshing fruit salad for every occasion, especially summer months and hot days.
This is a recipe I stumbled upon one hot lazy afternoon. Don't be scared by the ingredients, they work together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad. Go ahead and try it - be prepared for a pleasant surprise!
Beautiful on the table, refreshing side dish or light dessert, perfect for a brunch or wedding or baby shower. For years it has been a must-have tradition at our Thanksgiving dinner. May be served immediately, but best if refrigerated for a few hours or overnight.