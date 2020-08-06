Fruit Salad Recipes

Find more than 270 recipes for easy, healthy, and fresh fruit salads, complete with photos and tips from home cooks.

Community Picks

15 Fall Fruit Salads That Celebrate Autumn Flavors

These colorful salads showcase cool-weather fruits like apples, cranberries, pears, and pomegranates.
By Melanie Fincher

Fuyu Persimmon and Burrata Caprese Salad

The delicate, sweet persimmon flesh pairs well with creamy burrata in this super simple caprese salad. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and embellished with fresh basil leaves make a beautiful presentation.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Fabulous Fruit Salad

An easy, quick, and holiday-worthy fruit salad that is easily doubled.
By Tracy Fall

Pistachio Fluff Fruit Salad

Pistachio fluff mixed with marshmallows, bananas, oranges, and pineapple.
By Jane Snider

Mango Cashew Salad

This is a recipe we created one night when we wanted a salad for dinner, but were all out of standard salad ingredients. It worked out wonderfully, and is something that we'll definitely make again.
By Elizabeth Thomas

Drunken Grapefruit Salad

You won't believe how good this is. Buy the grapefruit in refrigerated jars in your market's produce section.
By TerryWilson

Really, Truly Gorgeous Dried Fruit Salad

A really, truly gorgeous dried fruit salad that i serve in the evenings to share with my mum and sisters over a good movie. I use organic pine nuts, and rain forest honey... of course, you don't have to, but sometimes these little touches help, I think. Add the pine nuts however much or little you like 'em, about 2 ounces is good for me. I serve this in sundae glasses, to show off the fruit, with plain yogurt and a sprinkling of Demerara sugar.
By PixiePixiePixie
Autumn Waldorf Salad

A festive fall fruit salad made with yogurt instead of the usual mayonnaise.
By ALLIDAWN

Mango Berry Fruit Salad

This is a fantastic light salad, perfect for the dog days of summer. It's gorgeous and delicious! I had it at a wonderful restaurant in Napa, CA and went home to try to duplicate it myself. Have it for lunch or as a beginning to your summer dinner.
By Karin Atkinson Carr

Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing

A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing
By TimTanguay

Rainbow Fruit Salad

I was with my kids one day thinking of things that we could make for a potluck at church and this was a hit!
By Cristina Cuadra

Mojito Fruit Salad

Unique! Refreshing, minty salad with a sensational flavor! Big hit!
By Harht4God
Perfect Summer Fruit Salad
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.

More Fruit Salad Recipes

Refreshing Watermelon Salad

Watermelon, cucumber, and feta cheese combine for a light, cool, and refreshing summer salad.
By CHICA3578

Very Easy Fruit Salad

In a hurry? Make this fruit salad in about 10 minutes. You can add or subtract different fruit according to your taste and what is in season.
By Michelle Miller

Bionicos (Mexican Fruit Bowls)

Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.
By Yoly

Cream Cheese Fruit Salad

This creamy, satisfying summer salad or dessert is also a family favorite at Thanksgiving. My mother-in-law could be counted on to bring this dish to all our family functions.
By Amy

Sarah's Ambrosia Fruit Salad

This recipe has been in my family for years and years. We make it at every holiday family get together and everyone loves it. It's a great refreshing fruit salad for every occasion, especially summer months and hot days.
By smviolante

Autumn Apple Salad II

A sweet, tart, crunchy side dish that is especially nice in the fall.
By daisy

Herb Watermelon Feta Salad

This is a delicious summer salad. The ingredients really go well together.
By Michelle English
Creamy Cranberry Salad

This cranberry salad recipe is reminiscent of a Waldorf salad or a taffy apple salad. Sweet and creamy, this cranberry salad is supposedly a favorite among kids but all of the adults love it too!
By Dolores Cruz

Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.
By Nora LaCroix

Watermelon Basil Salad

A quick salad of watermelon and basil. The chili powder plays well with the sweetness of the melon.
By Chefthompsoncom

Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

This is an easy, refreshing fruit salad recipe that's been in our family for years. We usually make it for our Fourth of July party, but it can be enjoyed all year long.
By JoAnn Cambareri

Berry Fruit Salad

Mixture of different delicious berries.
By faulknor

Easy Caramel Apple Salad

A delicious twist on Watergate salad.
By jessikaleigh512

Sunday Best Fruit Salad

This is a wonderful and easy fruit salad that is also pretty for special occasions or holidays.
By pattie

Spicy Watermelon

This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
By feverdream

5 Cup Salad

My Gami always made this for Thanksgiving. It's a sweet fruit and coconut salad that's simple to make.
By sugarmama

Kid-Friendly Fruit Salad

My step dad showed me this recipe.
By Trevor rogers

Watermelon Summer Salad

This is a recipe I stumbled upon one hot lazy afternoon. Don't be scared by the ingredients, they work together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad. Go ahead and try it - be prepared for a pleasant surprise!
By Jessica Mayo

Nanny's Grape Salad

Beautiful on the table, refreshing side dish or light dessert, perfect for a brunch or wedding or baby shower. For years it has been a must-have tradition at our Thanksgiving dinner. May be served immediately, but best if refrigerated for a few hours or overnight.
By DEERING91

Fruit Punch Salad

This fruit salad tastes exactly like that fake, red fruit punch mix, only with really healthy, delicious ingredients! Our son loved it, and so did we! It is the perfect summer treat.
By Synexx

Strawberry-Melon Summer Salad

This salad is perfect for summer BBQs. The fruit makes it tasty.
By Drizzler

Avocado Watermelon Salad

This is a very healthy, yet delightfully different salad. A flavorful addition could be small slices of red onion.
By Keep it Tasty

Cucumber and Apple Salad

This is a really good recipe for summer and oh so yummy! Enjoy!
By EllyBelle

Mandarin Orange Watergate Salad

Mandarin oranges and maraschino cherries give this creamy Watergate salad a burst of color and flavor perfect for the holiday table.
By ATREVINO02
