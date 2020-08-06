Salad Dressing Recipes

This classic salad dressing includes mayonnaise, anchovies, vinegar, green onion, garlic, parsley, tarragon and chives. It can be prepared in a blender or food processor and is good served as a dressing for steamed artichokes, a seafood salad, or as a sauce over broiled fish. (If you don't have fresh tarragon, you can use 1/4 teaspoon dried, instead.)
I am a big fan of Chick-fil-A's® grilled market salad and their signature zesty apple cider vinaigrette! So, I developed a recipe to fill that craving. This dressing is simply amazing… the zing of the apple cider vinegar, hint of sweet pineapple and tangy lime juice, and warm heat of the freshly cracked black pepper is a sure winner!
Coleslaw is one of my all-time favorite foods if it has a nice, creamy dressing. After doing some research, making dozens of different dressings, and trying to find the flavor that I like, I came up with this dressing for coleslaw that became a hit. I'm always asked for this recipe. What surprised me was at a potluck when a culinary chef asked me for my recipe. He told me that it was one of the best he had ever tasted since he had left the southern part of the USA.
After having a delicious TGI Friday's grilled chicken salad, I was determined to figure out the cilantro-lime salad dressing served with it. This is what I came up with. Delicious for a quick summery dinner. Grilled boneless chicken breasts served over a hearty green salad, and this dressing, voila!
With a few ingredients from your cupboard you can make this easy yummy dressing. This is so simple and tastes like store-bought, but a little better. It's better because it's homemade and homemade always tastes better! Use this as a marinade, in cooking, or on a salad!
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
Great light dressing to pair with cabbage or romaine lettuce, fresh mandarin oranges, and toasted almonds! Place greens in a bowl and add garnishes. Ladle toasted sesame dressing around salad and toss to coat greens evenly. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds.