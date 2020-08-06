Salad Dressing Recipes

Bright, flavorful salad dressing recipes to make your veggies sing. Find Caesar, Italian, Greek, and more.

Our Favorite Balsamic Vinaigrette

501
This is a simple, sweet, and savory balsamic vinaigrette you can prepare in a matter of minutes.
By Singer6

Homemade Ranch Dressing

1501
Quick and easy herby ranch dressing that makes a terrific dressing or dip.
By DAWNIA

Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing

2079
A secret recipe that is full of zesty flavor and has everyone wanting more.
By DANIELLE M

Green Goddess Salad Dressing

32
This classic salad dressing includes mayonnaise, anchovies, vinegar, green onion, garlic, parsley, tarragon and chives. It can be prepared in a blender or food processor and is good served as a dressing for steamed artichokes, a seafood salad, or as a sauce over broiled fish. (If you don't have fresh tarragon, you can use 1/4 teaspoon dried, instead.)
By Allrecipes Member

Famous Japanese Restaurant-Style Salad Dressing

380
This easy Japanese salad dressing is filled with great taste sensations.
By MARBALET

Honey Mustard Dressing II

1418
A very old but good recipe. Use as a dip or salad dressing. If you like, you can use lime juice instead of lemon juice.
By Allrecipes Member

Asian Ginger Dressing

482
Terrific salad dressing for all salads - especially great for use on cabbage salads. Everyone who has had the dressing wants the recipe.
By DIETER_WEBER

Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing

836
This is the BEST I have ever tasted, but not for the fat conscious.
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Dressing Mix

1219
Mix 10 aromatic herbs and spices to make fresh Italian dressing anytime.
By Allrecipes Member

Authentic Thousand Island Dressing

116
Many variations of this recipe exist, but this version has been a favorite in Alexandria Bay, NY (the Heart of The Thousand Islands) for nearly 50 years.
By Allrecipes Member

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

345
This dressing has a mild raspberry flavor. I usually prepare it with canola oil.
By JAN W

Chilled Russian Salad Dressing

74
This cool, creamy and tangy dressing is a spicy pink classic!
By sal
Easy Coleslaw Dressing

2169
Make creamy coleslaw in minutes with this 6-ingredient dressing.
By GarlicQueen

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Absolutely the BEST Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing Ever!

519
Homemade blue cheese dressing with a deliciously creamy, chunky texture.
By LUCKYME9

Easy Strawberry Vinaigrette

137
This strawberry vinaigrette changed the way I eat salads. It's easy, delicious, and low-calorie. I like it with a spinach, almond, and feta salad.
By Courtney

The Best Lemon Vinaigrette

215
This tangy lemon vinaigrette is a standout dressing for any green salad!
By lukeder101

Poppyseed Dressing

191
This quick and easy poppyseed dressing is slightly thick, sweet and tangy.
By Allrecipes Member

Honey Apple Cider Vinaigrette

A quick and easy apple cider vinaigrette recipe sweetened with honey.
By Kim

Honey-Lime Vinaigrette

82
Perfect on any salad, this dressing is light and refreshing.
By Lisa Weston

Copycat Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette

3
I am a big fan of Chick-fil-A's® grilled market salad and their signature zesty apple cider vinaigrette! So, I developed a recipe to fill that craving. This dressing is simply amazing… the zing of the apple cider vinegar, hint of sweet pineapple and tangy lime juice, and warm heat of the freshly cracked black pepper is a sure winner!
By Lisa Buckholts

Creamy Coleslaw Dressing

23
Coleslaw is one of my all-time favorite foods if it has a nice, creamy dressing. After doing some research, making dozens of different dressings, and trying to find the flavor that I like, I came up with this dressing for coleslaw that became a hit. I'm always asked for this recipe. What surprised me was at a potluck when a culinary chef asked me for my recipe. He told me that it was one of the best he had ever tasted since he had left the southern part of the USA.
By rlt11_NMC

Cilantro-Lime Dressing

577
After having a delicious TGI Friday's grilled chicken salad, I was determined to figure out the cilantro-lime salad dressing served with it. This is what I came up with. Delicious for a quick summery dinner. Grilled boneless chicken breasts served over a hearty green salad, and this dressing, voila!
By Lin

Homemade Catalina Dressing

40
With a few ingredients from your cupboard you can make this easy yummy dressing. This is so simple and tastes like store-bought, but a little better. It's better because it's homemade and homemade always tastes better! Use this as a marinade, in cooking, or on a salad!
By samy

Lemon Tahini Dressing

This lemon tahini dressing is perfect for topping salads or veggies.
By lutzflcat

Susan's Vinaigrette Coleslaw

101
This is the best recipe for a fresh and light coleslaw that goes well with everything. This is the only coleslaw recipe you'll use once you've tried it.
By SusieQ

Orange Vinaigrette

154
A low-fat vinaigrette recipe
By Allrecipes Member

Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

141
This dressing is good on any salad, especially salads containing chicken or shrimp. It's also a good marinade for pork tenderloin!
By stefychefy

Strawberry and Spinach Salad with Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

140
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
By Shelby Cady

Fresh Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

100
Super quick and easy salad dressing to use up those extra berries. I'm sure this would be tasty with other berries too.
By mommy2two

Hot Bacon Dressing

251
This warm dressing immerses crunchy bacon bits in a sweet, thickened vinaigrette for an old-time taste treat!
By Allrecipes Member

Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

78
This recipe is so quick, easy, and versatile, you may never purchase bottled dressing again. A variety of herbs and spices can be added to suit your personal taste.
By Cathy

Miso Sesame Dressing

59
Great light dressing to pair with cabbage or romaine lettuce, fresh mandarin oranges, and toasted almonds! Place greens in a bowl and add garnishes. Ladle toasted sesame dressing around salad and toss to coat greens evenly. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds.
By eayers

Quick Thousand Island Dressing

13
Yummy on a Reuben sandwich!
By peekers93

Dressing for Potato Salad

120
I have been making this dressing for over 40 years. Everyone that tastes it want a copy of the recipe.
By Login

Simple Coleslaw Dressing

22
Covers about 1 medium-sized head of shredded cabbage. You can add shredded carrots and broccoli to the mix as well. You can substitute seasoned salt for the Creole seasoning, if desired.
By kyleruts
