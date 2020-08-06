Bean Salad Recipes

Fresh and easy bean salads are quick, delicious, and simple to make.

Best Bean Salad

246
I'd turned my nose up at this for years, but suddenly I can't get enough of it. Thanks, Momma D!
By chemjo
Mediterranean Lentil Salad

182
This is a delicious lentil salad, that keeps very well in the refrigerator.
By Candice

Three Bean Salad With Celery

34
This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!
By Kara

Black Bean and Cucumber Salad

54
I came up with this salad when I realized I had some leftover salad items that needed to be used up. It's refreshing and light! It can be easily adapted to include your favorite salad ingredients.
By Emer

Mediterranean Bean Salad

49
This is an easy, healthy salad that is a great side dish to BBQ chicken, beef or fish! It can also be easily adapted to a Tex-Mex style by changing the lemon to lime, parsley to cilantro and adding ground cumin and/or chili powder! Be sure to add the lemon zest (or lime zest) as this really adds a ZING to the salad!

Fabulous Hot Five Bean Salad

32
This dish is served hot, and is the best bean salad I've ever had. I make it with black beans, kidney beans, green beans, wax beans, and garbanzo beans. You may not like one or more of the types of beans listed above - just substitute your favorites. This dish is especially good for taking to potluck suppers.
By Jodi T.

Kate's Black-Eyed Pea Salad

18
Flavorful black-eyed pea recipe, originally designed for New Year's Eve but great for any time of year.
By Kate Fisher

White Bean Salad

28
A colorful and refreshing summer salad. An excellent option for vegetarians.
By TINATED

Mexican Bean Salad

A colorful, spicy, and refreshing bean and corn salad.
By Karen Castle

Nicoise-Style Tuna Salad With White Beans & Olives

59
For my nicoise-style tuna salad, just open three cans: one each of tuna, white beans and sliced olives. Toss these ingredients with slivered red onion, olive oil and lemon juice. Take time, if you like, to boil eggs, or pick them up at the grocery salad bar. Serve the salad with steamed green beans. For an even simpler version, add a little chopped parsley to the salad for color and serve it with salted tomato slices.
By Ben S.

Quick and Easy Carrot and Chickpea Salad

20
A refreshing and different spin on a carrot salad given to me by a neighbor many years ago.
By manella

Uptown Cowboy Caviar

69
Colorful, delicious bean salsa.
By Katie Paulson
Mexican Bean Salad

2710
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

1910
A tasty lime dressing, with cayenne and garlic added for kick, make this salad a bit different from the usual.
By Jen

Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad

548
This is a delightful salad that doesn't skimp on taste.
By Kim Fusich

Black Bean and Couscous Salad

1420
This is a great salad for a buffet, with interesting textures and southwest flavors combined in one delicious salad. Leftovers store well refrigerated for several days.
By Allrecipes Member
No-Sugar Three Bean Salad

235
This recipe was given to me by a vegan friend I had in college. It is the best bean salad I have ever tasted, and I love it because you can experiment with the ingredients and still have a mouth-watering side dish. I hope you like it!
By QUIRKYIQ

Marinated Black-Eyed Pea Salad

42
This wonderful salad uses lots of fresh ingredients, and gets better the longer you refrigerate it. It's a terrific dish to take to a potluck or any kind of get together.
By Julie Cleaves McLaughlin
Kidney Bean Salad

151
A simple and delicious combination of hard-cooked eggs, beans, onion, celery, and sweet pickle relish. A little mayo holds it all together.
By Jackie Noel Smith

Corn and Black Bean Salad

688
If you like 'southwest cuisine' you will love this.
By Jodi T.

Old-Fashioned Three Bean Salad

117
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By Eleanor Johnson

Four Bean Salad

20
This is the best bean salad my father in-law ever ate.
By Kathleen White

Green Bean and Potato Salad

188
A twist on potato salad. Green beans and potatoes are served in a Dijon mustard and balsamic vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Zucchini and Chickpea Salad

133
Chopped zucchini, chickpeas, tomatoes, and fresh basil in a light balsamic dressing. Or you can use red wine vinegar! Makes a great side dish or light lunch. Not necessary, but best if chilled at least a couple hours to let flavors blend.
By ChristineM

Black Bean Salad

479
This salad is a kaleidoscope of color and taste - black beans, yellow corn, green peppers, and red, red tomatoes. Lime juice, garlic and jalapeno give it some punch. It can also be used as a dip with tortilla chips.
By Merle Shinpoch

Balela Salad

128
This is a Middle Eastern-style bean salad that is full of flavor.
By sister5design
Traditional Three Bean Salad

12
This is my mother-in-law Roberta Cormia's recipe.
By ccormia

Grandma's Sweet and Tangy Bean Salad

10
I've never been a huge bean salad fan, due to the textures primarily. However, this bean salad my grandmother and mother passed along is great because it adds a good crunchiness with cucumbers, green peppers, onion, and celery!
By ChristinaAB

Mock Tuna Salad

669
This is a chickpea spread that tastes like tuna salad! No kidding! Great served in a sandwich.
By NICE_GIRL1965

Green Bean and Asparagus Salad

50
Very tasty salad of roasted asparagus and green beans. I got the inspiration when I was indecisive about choosing between the two vegetables for a side dish. Roasting the vegetables brings out their great flavor and the addition of cherry tomatoes, onion, and fresh parsley give it a lovely color.
By Sarah

Zesty Southern Pasta and Bean Salad

71
A colorful and simple little side dish that has been a big hit at potlucks and picnics. It is easy to prepare, healthy and delicious!
By ARIA_MC

Uptown Cowboy Caviar

69
Colorful, delicious bean salsa.
By Katie Paulson

Cold Lentil Salad

20
This lentil salad is very simple and yet very tasty. It is perfect for picnics and summer gatherings. If you grow fresh herbs and tomatoes, it will come out even better. It is appropriate for vegan, gluten-free, and generally healthy eating.
By Lindsay L
