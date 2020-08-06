Bean Salad Recipes

This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!
This is an easy, healthy salad that is a great side dish to BBQ chicken, beef or fish! It can also be easily adapted to a Tex-Mex style by changing the lemon to lime, parsley to cilantro and adding ground cumin and/or chili powder! Be sure to add the lemon zest (or lime zest) as this really adds a ZING to the salad!
This dish is served hot, and is the best bean salad I've ever had. I make it with black beans, kidney beans, green beans, wax beans, and garbanzo beans. You may not like one or more of the types of beans listed above - just substitute your favorites. This dish is especially good for taking to potluck suppers.
For my nicoise-style tuna salad, just open three cans: one each of tuna, white beans and sliced olives. Toss these ingredients with slivered red onion, olive oil and lemon juice. Take time, if you like, to boil eggs, or pick them up at the grocery salad bar. Serve the salad with steamed green beans. For an even simpler version, add a little chopped parsley to the salad for color and serve it with salted tomato slices.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
This recipe was given to me by a vegan friend I had in college. It is the best bean salad I have ever tasted, and I love it because you can experiment with the ingredients and still have a mouth-watering side dish. I hope you like it!
Chopped zucchini, chickpeas, tomatoes, and fresh basil in a light balsamic dressing. Or you can use red wine vinegar! Makes a great side dish or light lunch. Not necessary, but best if chilled at least a couple hours to let flavors blend.
This salad is a kaleidoscope of color and taste - black beans, yellow corn, green peppers, and red, red tomatoes. Lime juice, garlic and jalapeno give it some punch. It can also be used as a dip with tortilla chips.
I've never been a huge bean salad fan, due to the textures primarily. However, this bean salad my grandmother and mother passed along is great because it adds a good crunchiness with cucumbers, green peppers, onion, and celery!
Very tasty salad of roasted asparagus and green beans. I got the inspiration when I was indecisive about choosing between the two vegetables for a side dish. Roasting the vegetables brings out their great flavor and the addition of cherry tomatoes, onion, and fresh parsley give it a lovely color.
This lentil salad is very simple and yet very tasty. It is perfect for picnics and summer gatherings. If you grow fresh herbs and tomatoes, it will come out even better. It is appropriate for vegan, gluten-free, and generally healthy eating.