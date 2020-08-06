Pork Stir-Fry Recipes

This is Sichuan-style pork stir-fry. Pork plays a major role in many Asian cuisines, where it is prepared in seemingly endless ways. This dish is super spicy, so be sure to serve it with loads of steamed white rice!
The Thai sweet chili sauce gives this dish a sweet and spicy flavor that my kids love. You can adjust the heat level by adding more or less of the sauce or adding additional red pepper flakes, if you like it really hot.
This is a great dish that I always order whenever I go to Chinese restaurants--and wanted to try making myself. I combined and modified several authentic recipes that I found elsewhere and this is what I came up with. Present as pre-made wraps or have everyone make their own--just don't forget the hoisin sauce, it absolutely makes the dish!
This is the fast and easy chop suey recipe that my mother always made, and we love it 'as is', but you could substitute a can of Chinese mixed vegetables for the bean sprouts if you like more color and texture. Serve over hot rice, topped with chow mein noodles and soy sauce, if desired.
You might think this was invented to avoid all of that time-consuming wrapping and messy deep-frying, but it wasn't! It was invented by the keto people, because they can't eat egg roll wrappers-but this guy can. So, instead of what's really egg roll filling in a bowl, we're doing the real thing in all of its tasty and textural glory. Garnish with more green onions if desired.
A very easy, spicy stir fry! Adjust spice to your particular taste! Best with marinade, but in a pinch, it's not necessary! Can be chicken, beef whatever meat or cut of meat you have on hand! Enjoy with basmati or sticky rice.
My mom taught me how to make this very tasty stir-fry. My boyfriend loves it so much I make it at least once a week! You can use virtually any combination of vegetables and meat you like, but the combination of sauces is essential. Serve over steamed rice or noodles.
This simple stir-fry has a sweet taste that appeals to teenagers. While broccoli is specified here, it's easy to add whatever vegetables you have available to it. Serve this over rice for a filling meal.
Pad Kee Mao translates to 'Drunken Stir Fry' in English. This is one variation of many such 'drunken' dishes that are commonly hawked by street-side vendors in Bangkok. The 'drunken' description comes from the fact that it originated in late-night revelers' kitchens after stumbling home from the nightclubs in the wee hours of the morning.
Folks who love spicy food will approve of this fantastic meat and eggplant dish! This is a recipe from my Chinese mother, whose cooking is unsurpassable. Adjust the amount of chili sauce to suit your taste. Serve over hot rice.
A quick and easy, delicious way to serve pork! Can be served over a bed of chopped romaine for a low-carb meal, or noodles for the traditionalists. The oil you use will make all the difference: the peanuttier the better; an obscure brand from the ethnic section of the supermarket is usually a better bet than one of the cheaper, mass-market varieties.