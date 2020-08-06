Pork Stir-Fry Recipes

Tasty pork stir-fries like these are just what's on for dinner tonight.

Stir-Fry Pork with Ginger

168
A simple Chinese dish. The wine and ginger gives the dish its fragrant smell. Best served with warm rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Vietnamese Caramelized Pork

20
My quick home version of one of my favorite recipes. Serve with jasmine rice.
By cvucvu1

Spicy Pork Stir-Fry

67
This is Sichuan-style pork stir-fry. Pork plays a major role in many Asian cuisines, where it is prepared in seemingly endless ways. This dish is super spicy, so be sure to serve it with loads of steamed white rice!
By Allrecipes Member
Sweet and Spicy Pork and Napa Cabbage Stir-Fry with Spicy Noodles

152
The Thai sweet chili sauce gives this dish a sweet and spicy flavor that my kids love. You can adjust the heat level by adding more or less of the sauce or adding additional red pepper flakes, if you like it really hot.
By thriftybob

Pork Chop Suey

97
This is a very easy, tasty recipe. Serve over rice and sprinkle with chopped green onions.
By beulahmae

Mu Shu Pork

21
This is a great dish that I always order whenever I go to Chinese restaurants--and wanted to try making myself. I combined and modified several authentic recipes that I found elsewhere and this is what I came up with. Present as pre-made wraps or have everyone make their own--just don't forget the hoisin sauce, it absolutely makes the dish!
By Lindsay

Pork Lo Mein

135
I was inspired by another recipe that I changed to add more vegetables, ginger, and sesame oil. Add/remove veggies how you see fit.
By Kendra

Hoisin Pork Stir Fry

66
A sweet and mildly spicy stir fry dish that is easy on the waistline! Can also be made with chicken! Goes great with jasmine rice. I mix and match veggies to whatever I have or whatever I feel like.
By vchooch13

Chop Suey

172
This is the fast and easy chop suey recipe that my mother always made, and we love it 'as is', but you could substitute a can of Chinese mixed vegetables for the bean sprouts if you like more color and texture. Serve over hot rice, topped with chow mein noodles and soy sauce, if desired.
By DKOSKO

Sweet and Sour Pork III

1121
Cubed pork and stir-fried vegetables are coated in a mouthwatering sweet and sour sauce prepared with simple ingredients.
By PAM_1

Pork Stir Fry

42
Quick stir fry using fresh veggies and cheap ingredients you probably have stocked in your cabinet already.
By EACline

Pinakbet

25
Pinkabet is a one-pot vegetable dish with pork and prawn from the Philippines.
By lola
Egg Roll in a Bowl
6
You might think this was invented to avoid all of that time-consuming wrapping and messy deep-frying, but it wasn't! It was invented by the keto people, because they can't eat egg roll wrappers-but this guy can. So, instead of what's really egg roll filling in a bowl, we're doing the real thing in all of its tasty and textural glory. Garnish with more green onions if desired.
Sweet and Sour Pork Tenderloin
288
I thoroughly enjoyed this plate of florescent food, and if you're a fan of the Chinese take-out version, I believe you will enjoy this too.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
154
Sweet and Sour Pork
79

Pork is stir-fried with peppers, carrots, onions and pineapple in this version of the classic dish. Easy to make, and delicious.

By Chef John

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

154
This is just like you would get at a Cantonese Chinese restaurant. There is no lobster in the sauce. Medium to large shrimp can be used. It is great served over white rice.
By MURF65

Sausage Egg Roll in Bowl

40
Egg roll ingredients without the fried egg roll part.
By Cara

Spicy Cauliflower Fried 'Rice' with Pork

18
This is a slightly more spicy (zingy?) take on the paleo-style cauliflower fried rice with pork. You could use any protein. Adjust the poblano chile to mild it down or heat it up as desired.
By Marcella Anne Darcey

Pork and Pepper Stir Fry

115
A very easy, spicy stir fry! Adjust spice to your particular taste! Best with marinade, but in a pinch, it's not necessary! Can be chicken, beef whatever meat or cut of meat you have on hand! Enjoy with basmati or sticky rice.
By SHINY3

Hong Kong Sweet and Sour Pork

87
This recipe requires three quick frying steps to seal in the crispy texture of the pork. Serve with rice or noodles for a filling meal.
By BETSYLINDSEY

Sweet and Spicy Pork and Napa Cabbage Stir-Fry with Spicy Noodles

152
The Thai sweet chili sauce gives this dish a sweet and spicy flavor that my kids love. You can adjust the heat level by adding more or less of the sauce or adding additional red pepper flakes, if you like it really hot.
By thriftybob

Hoisin Pork Stir Fry

66
A sweet and mildly spicy stir fry dish that is easy on the waistline! Can also be made with chicken! Goes great with jasmine rice. I mix and match veggies to whatever I have or whatever I feel like.
By vchooch13

My Fly Stir-Fry

31
My mom taught me how to make this very tasty stir-fry. My boyfriend loves it so much I make it at least once a week! You can use virtually any combination of vegetables and meat you like, but the combination of sauces is essential. Serve over steamed rice or noodles.
By CAROLINEL

Pork and Shrimp Pancit

173
A traditional Pancit taught to me by a Filipino friend while stationed overseas. Delicious and easy! Thanks, Ditas!
By Allrecipes Member
Pork, Apple, and Ginger Stir-Fry with Hoisin Sauce

84
This simple stir-fry has a sweet taste that appeals to teenagers. While broccoli is specified here, it's easy to add whatever vegetables you have available to it. Serve this over rice for a filling meal.
By Jenny G

Pad Kee Mao

76
Pad Kee Mao translates to 'Drunken Stir Fry' in English. This is one variation of many such 'drunken' dishes that are commonly hawked by street-side vendors in Bangkok. The 'drunken' description comes from the fact that it originated in late-night revelers' kitchens after stumbling home from the nightclubs in the wee hours of the morning.
By Deborah B

Sweet and Sour Ground Pork Stir-Fry

40
Easy alternative to traditional sweet and sour dishes. Great way to use ground pork. Serve over rice.
By tanyagordon3

Szechuan Spicy Eggplant

185
Folks who love spicy food will approve of this fantastic meat and eggplant dish! This is a recipe from my Chinese mother, whose cooking is unsurpassable. Adjust the amount of chili sauce to suit your taste. Serve over hot rice.
By ANGWEN

Vietnamese Caramelized Pork

20
My quick home version of one of my favorite recipes. Serve with jasmine rice.
By cvucvu1

Pork in Peanut Sauce

53
A quick and easy, delicious way to serve pork! Can be served over a bed of chopped romaine for a low-carb meal, or noodles for the traditionalists. The oil you use will make all the difference: the peanuttier the better; an obscure brand from the ethnic section of the supermarket is usually a better bet than one of the cheaper, mass-market varieties.
By GILL846

Bringhe

9
The combination of chicken, prawns, and ham in coconut milk with sweet rice and curry powder gives this Filipino dish its distinctive flavor.
By lola
