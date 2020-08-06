Chicken Stir-Fry Recipes

This chicken stir-fry is a little spicy and a little sweet. Fresh ginger and garlic add a little kick, which is balanced with brown sugar. Though the recipe calls for bell peppers, water chestnuts, and broccoli, try it with any vegetable you like!
Chicken breast chunks are marinated in ginger and lime, stir fried with sesame oil and honey, then served with coconut rice. A simple recipe with not too many ingredients, but the taste is an eye-opener!
This wonderful recipe is a family favorite of ours - and we have 3 very young children! Everyone who enjoys this recipe always asks what restaurant we ordered it from! It is fast and simple to make. I would say it's a bit like a stir fry with a Thai flavor! Serve on top of cooked brown or classic white rice. Very good with a simple side like mandarin oranges to complete this meal
I want to thank my Asian Friends at work for bringing some very tasty dishes to our potlucks and Cindy Ly for taking the time to write down the ingredients for me. This dish can be made with either chicken or pork.
A simple yet elegant chicken dish, stir fried with carrots, celery and an orange honey sauce. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes
This is easy and my kids love it. I've also made it with cubed pork from cheap pork chops. You can spice this dish up with crushed red pepper flakes. Serve over rice. Don't substitute dried basil, though! It has to be fresh! And though it sounds like a lot of basil, that makes the dish.
This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet, and voila! Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
This is a fantastic way to use up some leftover grilled chicken breasts. This will work with any kind of cooked chicken, but leftover grilled chicken has that little bit of smokiness that adds something special to this quick recipe. Serve over hot cooked rice.
This recipe uses quinoa which is gluten-free, high in protein and fiber, and has a nice nutty flavor. But you can always substitute for either rice or noodles. Take out the chicken and add extra edamame and you have a great vegetarian meal instead. Or add shrimp if you like. A seriously good, versatile recipe!
This chicken stir-fry is a little spicy and a little sweet. Fresh ginger and garlic add a little kick, which is balanced with brown sugar. Though the recipe calls for bell peppers, water chestnuts, and broccoli, try it with any vegetable you like!
Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet, and voila! Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
My family begs for this dish! Much easier to prepare than the ingredient list indicates. If you are a fan of Chinese food, prepare to become ADDICTED to this yummy sesame chicken. Serve over jasmine rice.
A simple yet elegant chicken dish, stir fried with carrots, celery and an orange honey sauce. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes
Delicious, savory, and visually enticing chicken and broccoli stir-fry recipe! This is a double recipe because leftovers are fantastic and the single recipe never seems to be enough! Halve the recipe if desired. Serve with hot cooked brown or white rice.
This is a fantastic way to use up some leftover grilled chicken breasts. This will work with any kind of cooked chicken, but leftover grilled chicken has that little bit of smokiness that adds something special to this quick recipe. Serve over hot cooked rice.
This is a quick and easy curry stir-fry made with chicken, zucchini, red bell pepper and carrot. Coconut milk and curry paste make an irresistible sauce. No need to go out to eat, as this dish is ready in about 20 minutes!
My Spicy Orange Chicken has the same flavor profile as its take-out counterpart, Orange Chicken: the sweet orange, the spicy chilies, and the Asian condiments. I make this without oil, making something much lighter and very tasty.