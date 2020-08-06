Chicken Stir-Fry Recipes

Dozens of top-rated chicken stir-fry recipes for quick, easy, and healthy dinners.

Chicken Stir-Fry

1257
This chicken stir-fry is a little spicy and a little sweet. Fresh ginger and garlic add a little kick, which is balanced with brown sugar. Though the recipe calls for bell peppers, water chestnuts, and broccoli, try it with any vegetable you like!
By Katie Sechrist

Ginger-Lime Chicken with Coconut Rice

82
Chicken breast chunks are marinated in ginger and lime, stir fried with sesame oil and honey, then served with coconut rice. A simple recipe with not too many ingredients, but the taste is an eye-opener!
By RuggerDucky

Denise's Peanut Chicken

371
This wonderful recipe is a family favorite of ours - and we have 3 very young children! Everyone who enjoys this recipe always asks what restaurant we ordered it from! It is fast and simple to make. I would say it's a bit like a stir fry with a Thai flavor! Serve on top of cooked brown or classic white rice. Very good with a simple side like mandarin oranges to complete this meal
By NEECEEWAGS

Stir-Fried Vegetables with Chicken or Pork

I want to thank my Asian Friends at work for bringing some very tasty dishes to our potlucks and Cindy Ly for taking the time to write down the ingredients for me. This dish can be made with either chicken or pork.
By Nishana Lee

Chicken Honey Nut Stir Fry

259
A simple yet elegant chicken dish, stir fried with carrots, celery and an orange honey sauce. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes
By Robyn Webb

Myra's Basil Chicken Stir Fry

35
This is easy and my kids love it. I've also made it with cubed pork from cheap pork chops. You can spice this dish up with crushed red pepper flakes. Serve over rice. Don't substitute dried basil, though! It has to be fresh! And though it sounds like a lot of basil, that makes the dish.
By Myra Steinberg Levine

Chicken Yakisoba

179
This traditional Japanese yakisoba noodle dish includes cabbage and chicken in a spicy sauce.
By Allrecipes

Thai Fried Rice with Pineapple and Chicken

29
This is a Bangkok street food style recipe which I snagged on a recent trip there. Serve and enjoy. Try a hollowed pineapple shell as a serving bowl.
By eatvancity

Sweet and Sour Chicken III

This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet, and voila! Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
By VINEYIS

Chef John's Cashew Chicken

This is a fantastic way to use up some leftover grilled chicken breasts. This will work with any kind of cooked chicken, but leftover grilled chicken has that little bit of smokiness that adds something special to this quick recipe. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Chef John

Hong Kong-Style Chicken Chow Mein

A delicious chow mein with crispy noodles.
By DecompileCodex

Pad Thai Quinoa Bowl

70
This recipe uses quinoa which is gluten-free, high in protein and fiber, and has a nice nutty flavor. But you can always substitute for either rice or noodles. Take out the chicken and add extra edamame and you have a great vegetarian meal instead. Or add shrimp if you like. A seriously good, versatile recipe!
By Lisa
Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry

641
Made up. Serve with rice.
By Jeri

Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables

144
This is one of my favorite stir-fry recipes. Simple, quick, and easy. Serve over rice.
By Michael Scovetta

Moo Shu Chicken

There is no need to order take-out when you can make this classic moo shu chicken at home. It is simple and bursting with flavor. Serve over rice or Chinese mandarin pancakes if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Garlic Chicken Stir Fry

571
A stir fry recipe I developed to satisfy a family of garlic lovers.
By Teresa Shields

Panang Curry with Chicken

247
Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
By wiley

Sweet and Spicy Stir Fry with Chicken and Broccoli

523
Garlic, crushed red pepper, and chili paste add heat; hoisin sauce and ginger sweeten the deal. Great served over jasmine rice!
By amanda1432

Hunan Kung Pao

68
This recipe is similar to a famous food chain! Serve over thick noodles.
By JANHAR64

Stir-Fried Vegetables with Chicken or Pork

149
Loaded with vegetables, this delicious stir-fry can be made with chicken breast or lean pork.
By Nishana Lee

Chicken and Peppers with Balsamic Vinegar

268
This is a yummy chicken dish with outstanding flavor that is easy to make. Serve over white rice or by itself.
By ROBYN050501

Easy Sweet and Sour Chicken

216
This a really easy recipe that the whole family will enjoy! Serve over rice.
By wmbloomer

Addictive Sesame Chicken

491
My family begs for this dish! Much easier to prepare than the ingredient list indicates. If you are a fan of Chinese food, prepare to become ADDICTED to this yummy sesame chicken. Serve over jasmine rice.
By MISSFAVOR

Teriyaki Chicken Stir-Fry

This teriyaki chicken stir-fry is something to make when you just don't know what to cook.
By ANGIEQ

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Delicious, savory, and visually enticing chicken and broccoli stir-fry recipe! This is a double recipe because leftovers are fantastic and the single recipe never seems to be enough! Halve the recipe if desired. Serve with hot cooked brown or white rice.
By spaisley39

Chef John's Caramel Chicken

498
This stunning dish is an amazing combination of sweet, spicy, and salty flavors all sticking to succulent pieces of chicken.
By Chef John

Thai Red Chicken Curry

478
This is a quick and easy curry stir-fry made with chicken, zucchini, red bell pepper and carrot. Coconut milk and curry paste make an irresistible sauce. No need to go out to eat, as this dish is ready in about 20 minutes!
By THEKNACKEREDCHEF

Spicy Orange Chicken

135
My Spicy Orange Chicken has the same flavor profile as its take-out counterpart, Orange Chicken: the sweet orange, the spicy chilies, and the Asian condiments. I make this without oil, making something much lighter and very tasty.
By Chef John

Stir Fried Pasta with Veggies

67
This meal is delicious and ready in minutes. Feel free to substitute any type of meat or vegetables to this dish or skip the meat all together!
By JARRELL
