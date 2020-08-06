Lamb Recipes

Here, 'tandoori' refers to the yogurt-based, aromatically spiced marinade that can be used on grilled, broiled, or baked meat. You can adjust the spices to your own personal preferences. Serve with flatbread or rice and cilantro chutney.
These burgers are juicy and full of flavor. Even people who don't really like lamb have enjoyed these burgers. You can double the recipe and freeze half of the patties in wax paper to eat at a later time. Fine to place on the grill frozen (just add to the cooking time).
'Karniyarik' means 'split belly,' which refers to the technique used to stuff these, although depending on the size of your eggplant, it could also refer to you after enjoying this delicious dish. Serve these with rice and yogurt sauce, such as tzatziki (see footnote). The cold, acidic sauce would be a perfect foil for the rich, aromatic, slightly sweet flavor profile. Top stuffing with extra strips of peppers if you like.
Lamb's subtly sweet gaminess works perfectly with the funky goodness of gochujang chile paste. The salt and sugar content of the simple Korean marinade acts as a brine for the lamb, producing a juicy interior when soaked overnight. In the final stage, the marinade is reduced, doubling as a sauce. I love using rack for this, since it's more tender and easier to work with than leg and a little more user-friendly than chops.
"Tender pieces of lamb marinated in a Greek lemon vinaigrette and char-grilled to perfection. I like to serve these with rosemary garlic roasted potatoes, a Greek salad, and pita bread." – Kim's Cooking Now
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
I bought a selection of lamb cuts from a CSA and got several one-pound packages of ground lamb. I made the last one tonight, and it was the best of all. Top them with Dijon mayo, tomato slices, and baby greens.
Don't let their small size fool you, these chops are packed with maximum flavor! Try and find loin chops that are at least 1-inch thick for best results. These are best served medium to medium-rare, but add a few extra minutes per side if you prefer them a little more done.
This recipe for lamb chops is a favorite in my house. It is an easy and quick recipe for two people (we eat two chops each). Rosemary and thyme give it great flavor. If you double the recipe, remember that the sauce will take longer to reduce.
This is a traditional South African meal, and is good winter fare. Bredie is an old Cape name for a dish of meat and vegetables stewed together so that the flavors intermingle. The gravy is rich, thick and full-bodied, and is obtained by using meat with a fair amount of bone and fat, rolling it in flour and browning it before the vegetables are added. The flavor improves if left a day or two before eating. Nice with brown rice.
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
Pay attention to the cut of lamb used in this recipe. I used lamb shoulder chops, which are a fantastic value, when you consider flavor, useable meat, and price. They will probably be the cheapest lamb at the store, have more flavor and richness than leg meat, and are cheaper than shanks and loins. It takes a while for the meat to braise and fall off the bone, but it's a wait rewarded with tender, succulent chucks of lamb.
The pistachio and mustard crust gives this lamb dish an interesting flavor and texture. Sure, rack of lamb is a little pricey, but no more so than other special occasion meats like prime rib, beef tenderloin, or goose. And, because rack of lamb is sold completely trimmed, you'll have virtually no waste.
Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
This is simply gorgeous because it's so comforting! The lamb shanks are slow cooked in a generous amount of red wine. Preparation is easy, too, it goes from stovetop to oven. This is best served with the pan juices poured over a creamy mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, risotto, or even soft polenta.