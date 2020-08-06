Lamb Recipes

Lamb chops, roasts, stews, kebabs, gyros, burgers—with these top recipes, there's no limit to what you can do with lamb.

Community Picks

Roasted Rack of Lamb

1288
I have had this recipe for a long time, and always enjoy making it. You can also do the same thing with beef or pork.
By JENNINE1980

Grilled "Tandoori" Lamb

18
Here, 'tandoori' refers to the yogurt-based, aromatically spiced marinade that can be used on grilled, broiled, or baked meat. You can adjust the spices to your own personal preferences. Serve with flatbread or rice and cilantro chutney.

Mediterranean Lamb Burgers

43
These burgers are juicy and full of flavor. Even people who don't really like lamb have enjoyed these burgers. You can double the recipe and freeze half of the patties in wax paper to eat at a later time. Fine to place on the grill frozen (just add to the cooking time).
By HerbanSpoons

Armenian Shish Kabob

18
Mouth watering BBQ/grilled lamb or beef with veggies and spices. Serve with rice pilaf and pita bread.
By chefmarkmarcarian

Flavor-Packed Side Dishes for Lamb

By Mary Claire Lagroue

Lamb Burgers with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Basil

These little flavor bombs are so easy to make, and lamb is a more flavorful alternative to ground beef.
By Dishing It

Spicy Chinese Cumin Lamb Skewers

1
While kebabs are cooked all over the world, this version is traditional Chinese street fare made with cumin and lamb. Enjoy it with cold beer as great way to start the evening. Serve hot.
By Wayne He

Turkish Stuffed Eggplant (Karniyarik)

5
'Karniyarik' means 'split belly,' which refers to the technique used to stuff these, although depending on the size of your eggplant, it could also refer to you after enjoying this delicious dish. Serve these with rice and yogurt sauce, such as tzatziki (see footnote). The cold, acidic sauce would be a perfect foil for the rich, aromatic, slightly sweet flavor profile. Top stuffing with extra strips of peppers if you like.
By Chef John

Korean Barbecued Rack of Lamb

14
Lamb's subtly sweet gaminess works perfectly with the funky goodness of gochujang chile paste. The salt and sugar content of the simple Korean marinade acts as a brine for the lamb, producing a juicy interior when soaked overnight. In the final stage, the marinade is reduced, doubling as a sauce. I love using rack for this, since it's more tender and easier to work with than leg and a little more user-friendly than chops.

Roasted Rack of Lamb

1282
A rack of lamb is seared, and encrusted with Dijon mustard and garlic and rosemary flavored bread crumbs. Then it is roasted to your desired doneness.

Traditional Gyro Meat

389
A Mediterranean-style meatloaf recipe with pita, tzatziki, and tomatoes.
By The Dread Pirate Paramour

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

501
Tender lamb simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine.
By S HODGE
Inspiration and Ideas

Lamb Souvlaki
2
"Tender pieces of lamb marinated in a Greek lemon vinaigrette and char-grilled to perfection. I like to serve these with rosemary garlic roasted potatoes, a Greek salad, and pita bread." – Kim's Cooking Now
Grilling Times For Lamb
Get fired up for the best grilled lamb! Find top-rated recipes, too.
Lamb Borek
11
Root Beer and Sesame Glazed Ribs
15
12 Lamb Marinade Recipes for a Tender, Juicy, Delicious Feast
Simple Grilled Lamb Chops
357
Lamb Tagine
362

When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.

More Lamb Recipes

Lamb Burgers

30
I bought a selection of lamb cuts from a CSA and got several one-pound packages of ground lamb. I made the last one tonight, and it was the best of all. Top them with Dijon mayo, tomato slices, and baby greens.
By KLemons

Serbian Cevapcici

77
A delicious little sausage-like meat. Great served as a sandwich.
By AMERICANBRUNETTE

Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops

141
Lamb shoulder chops are one of the most inexpensive cuts of lamb, and slow-cooking them is the best way to get that nice lamb flavor. The meat falls right off the bone with this recipe.
By kalphen

Dale's Lamb

81
I call this Dale's Lamb because my late mother-in-law, Dale, gave me this recipe. Everyone who's ever tried this likes it, even my mom, who didn't care much for lamb. Hope you like it, too.
By JMHUEBB

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

713
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Slow Cooker Lamb Stew

16
Lamb and veggies come together in this warm and comforting stew. Let your slow cooker work its magic, while you spend your time doing other things.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Roasted Lamb Breast

72
You know I love lamb, as evidenced by the various chops, shanks, legs, and shoulders I've featured in the past. Here we have a brand new cut to celebrate, the lamb breast.

Irish Lamb Stew

603
Hearty and traditional Irish lamb stew. It's best to refrigerate the stew overnight, and reheat it the next day for eating. This soup 'ages' well!

Slow Cooker Lamb Chops

12
Tender lamb chops slow cooked in a deep and rich red wine reduction gravy.
By walliser

Indian Style Sheekh Kabab

133
This is a spicy and extremely flavorful recipe which will surely be a hit at any BBQ party.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Leg of Lamb

38
Easy leg of lamb! Perfect for Easter dinner! FYI, great boneless leg of lamb can be found at Costco!
By Hkwilkins1

Irish Shepherd's Pie

523
This makes a lovely alternative to the much more common corned beef and cabbage that you may have been planning for St. Patrick's Day dinner.

Grilled Lamb Loin Chops

3
Don't let their small size fool you, these chops are packed with maximum flavor! Try and find loin chops that are at least 1-inch thick for best results. These are best served medium to medium-rare, but add a few extra minutes per side if you prefer them a little more done.
By France C

Traditional Shepherd's Pie

6
This rich and meaty classic shepherd's pie is made with a mixture of lamb and sirloin and topped with a creamy, cheesy mashed potato topping--it's sure to delight everyone at the table.
By NicoleMcmom

Lamb Chops with Balsamic Reduction

1625
This recipe for lamb chops is a favorite in my house. It is an easy and quick recipe for two people (we eat two chops each). Rosemary and thyme give it great flavor. If you double the recipe, remember that the sauce will take longer to reduce.
By PGRAYMENDOZA

Tomato Bredie

22
This is a traditional South African meal, and is good winter fare. Bredie is an old Cape name for a dish of meat and vegetables stewed together so that the flavors intermingle. The gravy is rich, thick and full-bodied, and is obtained by using meat with a fair amount of bone and fat, rolling it in flour and browning it before the vegetables are added. The flavor improves if left a day or two before eating. Nice with brown rice.
By WILLIAM R

A Scotsman's Shepherd Pie

366
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
By Larry Short

Chef John's Irish Stew

117
Pay attention to the cut of lamb used in this recipe. I used lamb shoulder chops, which are a fantastic value, when you consider flavor, useable meat, and price. They will probably be the cheapest lamb at the store, have more flavor and richness than leg meat, and are cheaper than shanks and loins. It takes a while for the meat to braise and fall off the bone, but it's a wait rewarded with tender, succulent chucks of lamb.

Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb

110
The pistachio and mustard crust gives this lamb dish an interesting flavor and texture. Sure, rack of lamb is a little pricey, but no more so than other special occasion meats like prime rib, beef tenderloin, or goose. And, because rack of lamb is sold completely trimmed, you'll have virtually no waste.

Middle Eastern Kibbeh

50
Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
By Ron Shepherd

Heavenly Lamb Shanks

58
This is simply gorgeous because it's so comforting! The lamb shanks are slow cooked in a generous amount of red wine. Preparation is easy, too, it goes from stovetop to oven. This is best served with the pan juices poured over a creamy mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, risotto, or even soft polenta.
By Lasse's Solskinn

Slow Cooker Roasted Leg of Lamb

35
Leg of lamb coated in mustard and herbs. Put it in the slow cooker and leave it alone for a few hours. Super easy and fabulous every time!
By METG

Goat Cheese-Stuffed Lamb Burgers

These grilled, herb-packed lamb burgers are stuffed with goat cheese.
By Bites With Applewhite

Grilled Leg of Lamb Steaks

12
This is the first time I tried leg steaks. I found them to be a delicious and very tender cut of lamb. This is how I was told to prepare them by my mother. Mmmmm very good.
By nichole
