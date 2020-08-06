Cherry Cobbler Recipes

This is a delicious cherry cobbler made with fresh cherries instead of canned. It may take a little longer to make because you need to pit the cherries, but it is well worth it when you taste the finished product.
Never use more than 1 quart of fruit. Only use fresh fruit for this recipe. Any variation will work! I usually do use sweetened peaches and lightly sugared berries, but this is optional. Serve warm with cream, ice cream, or whipped cream.
This requires a flaky pie dough instead of a drop biscuit style topping. If you want to use a refrigerator pie crust instead of making your own that works just fine and the end result is well worth it!
Cobbler for breakfast? Why not! Made with slightly-better-for-you ingredients than a traditional cobbler, this variation is a great way to start the day! And don't let the long list of ingredients fool you: it comes together pretty quickly.