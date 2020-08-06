Cherry Cobbler Recipes

Make cherry cobbler with fresh, frozen, or canned cherries. These recipes will show you how.

Cherry Cobbler I

This is a very good recipe from a neighbor, and it is requested often. Fresh or frozen cherries may be used in this recipe.
By Mary Lehmann

Carolyn's Oh-So-Easy Cherry Cobbler

Only 4 ingredients are needed to make this quick and easy dessert. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream...yum!
By mzlizz

Fresh Cherry Cobbler

This is a delicious cherry cobbler made with fresh cherries instead of canned. It may take a little longer to make because you need to pit the cherries, but it is well worth it when you taste the finished product.
By Miranda Williams

Cherry Cobbler II

This was handed down by my Grandmother. You can use any kind of fruit filling. If using cherry, pie filling can be substituted with 2 cups fresh cherries.
By Jan Lester

Easy Fruit Cobbler

This cobbler can be made with peaches, apples, cherries, or berries.
By Rosemarie Reeher

Cherry Cobbler

This is my family's favorite dessert, whether we are at home or camping! This is especially yummy when served warm with vanilla ice cream. White cake mix works as well as yellow.
By Bryanne Affleck Robison

Pineapple Cobbler

A cobbler like a pineapple upside down cake.
By GHETTOFUNKBABI

Fresh Fruit Cobbler

Never use more than 1 quart of fruit. Only use fresh fruit for this recipe. Any variation will work! I usually do use sweetened peaches and lightly sugared berries, but this is optional. Serve warm with cream, ice cream, or whipped cream.
By Victor Pierson

Sweet Dark Cherry Cobbler

You can try several variations of this, like using blueberries instead of cherries. Serve warm with ice cream.
By TerryWilson

Cherry Chocolate Cobbler

In this down-to-earth, easy to put together cobbler, chocolate and cherries are an irresistible combination. This dessert is great served warm topped with vanilla ice cream.
By chellebelle

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Cherry Cobbler

Use just 4 ingredients and a slow cooker to create this delicious, sweet cherry cobbler and perfectly complements ice cream.
By bradshaw

Cherry or Fruit Cobbler

Great way to use fresh cherries or other fresh fruit or berries.
T.V. Cobbler

19
This is everything unhealthy about a great tasting dessert. We still love it.
By jenncrowe

Tart Cherry Cobbler

15
This requires a flaky pie dough instead of a drop biscuit style topping. If you want to use a refrigerator pie crust instead of making your own that works just fine and the end result is well worth it!
By s warren

Skillet Cherry Cobbler (Gluten-Free)

Sweet cherries are seasoned with a touch of citrus in this delicious skillet cobbler that's both gluten-free and vegan, making it an easy choice for a special Valentine's Day dessert.
By TheSaltyCooker

Cherry-Almond Breakfast Cobbler

Cobbler for breakfast? Why not! Made with slightly-better-for-you ingredients than a traditional cobbler, this variation is a great way to start the day! And don't let the long list of ingredients fool you: it comes together pretty quickly.
By Kim

Cherry Cobbler in the Slow Cooker

Insanely easy and delicious cherry cobbler.
By ASHESGIZ
