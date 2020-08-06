Peach Cobbler Recipes

This recipe was inspired by one from Renee Erickson's in cookbook, 'A Boat, a Whale, and a Walrus.' It's a lot crispier than a regular cobbler, and you can use the technique for other fruit cobblers. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
I was searching for a peach cobbler recipe that reminded me of the yummy dessert I ate as a young girl in Southeast Missouri. No shortcuts here. Fresh peaches and homemade crust...but worth every minute! Absolutely delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream! Never any leftovers with this dessert!
I know it sounds completely wacky, but it is unbelievably delicious. If you've ever enjoyed a fruit-and-cheese Danish, you know that mixing cheese with fruit really isn't that crazy. It works so well together. These are time-tested flavor combinations.
Whether you use canned, fresh or frozen peaches will probably depend on the time of year. Whatever the season, this homey dessert will bring you praises. Try this favorite from the Betty Crocker Kitchens tonight.
Short of serving store-bought ice cream, you won't find a simpler, more delicious dessert than this fruit cobbler. Use any juicy summer fruit: peaches, nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries. And if you use frozen berries, this dessert can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.
This is my grandmother's Southern homemade peach cobbler recipe, handed down to my mother in Louisiana. It's made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttery morsels of biscuit bits. It tastes great on its own, but even better with vanilla ice cream, a la mode.
This is a quick but company-worthy cobbler. So simple, yet wins rave reviews. If desired, use 2 (32 ounce) cans of peaches in place of fresh peaches. If doing this, use peach syrup instead of water and then omit the white sugar from recipe. Also, yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white.
My own creation! This recipe is good for diabetics, but can easily be made as a non-diabetic dessert by using real sugar instead of a sugar substitute. This dessert is not super sweet, allowing the natural sweetness of the fruit to come through. If you like sweeter desserts, double the amount of the sugar substitute or sugar. You can use whatever sugar substitute is your preference.
This was my great grandma's recipe from the 40's and earlier. Its so easy to make. I remember this being my favorite dessert from when I was a child. This is delicious when hot and served with ice cream or I enjoy it cold by itself. Enjoy!
There was a time when being called a shoemaker was the ultimate kitchen insult. It meant that your cooking skills were so weak, the cobbler down the street could have come into the kitchen and done just as well. This beautiful peach cobbler recipe is so easy, any shoemaker could master it.