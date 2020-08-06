Peach Cobbler Recipes

Find your favorite peach cobbler recipe! Made with fresh peaches or canned peaches, classic peach cobbler is always a hit.

Staff Picks

Crisp Peach Cobbler

251
This recipe was inspired by one from Renee Erickson's in cookbook, 'A Boat, a Whale, and a Walrus.' It's a lot crispier than a regular cobbler, and you can use the technique for other fruit cobblers. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
By Chef John

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

670
I was searching for a peach cobbler recipe that reminded me of the yummy dessert I ate as a young girl in Southeast Missouri. No shortcuts here. Fresh peaches and homemade crust...but worth every minute! Absolutely delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream! Never any leftovers with this dessert!
By ELETA

Too Easy Peach Cobbler

105
This cobbler is made with slices of white bread instead of the traditional biscuit dough.
By Joan Spinasanto

Southern Peach Cobbler

323
Everybody loves this recipe, even my friends who do not like sweets. Excellent with fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By SLOANF

Peach and Blackberry Cobbler

50
A delicious recipe filled with sweet and juicy peaches and blackberries. It's perfect for any occasion; once you make this you will be asked for it again and again.
By bakerchic12321

Peach Raspberry Cobbler

56
A warm cobbler made with fresh peaches and raspberries for a tasty summertime treat!
By Jennifer

Basil Peach Pepper Parmesan Cobbler

12
I know it sounds completely wacky, but it is unbelievably delicious. If you've ever enjoyed a fruit-and-cheese Danish, you know that mixing cheese with fruit really isn't that crazy. It works so well together. These are time-tested flavor combinations.
By Chef John

How to Make Smart Cookie's Peach Cobbler with Buttermilk Ice Cream

By Allrecipes Editors

Cookie-Crusted Peach Cobbler

66
This recipe makes a very rich peach cobbler. The crust is very sweet and cookie-like. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Definitely not for those watching their weight!
By Cindy Catudal Shank
Inspiration and Ideas

Kelley's Peach Cobbler
"I reduced the recipe to two servings and used fresh peaches over frozen since they are in season. It baked up beautifully." – ~*MyHotSouthernMess*~
Best Peach Cobbler Ever
364
"Very easy. I used 4 fresh peaches instead of canned. Yummy!" – Liz
Peach Cobbler
Chef John's Peach Cobbler
Sheila's Peach Cobbler with Pecans
15

More Peach Cobbler Recipes

Peach Cobbler Dump Cake I

1007
Yellow cake mix and peaches canned in heavy syrup are the primary components in this simple dump cake recipe.
By Joan Spinasanto

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3863
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Quick and Easy Peach Cobbler

453
This easy-to-make dessert features canned peaches, so it can be enjoyed year-round.
By Joan Spinasanto

Classic Bisquick™ Peach Cobbler

151
Whether you use canned, fresh or frozen peaches will probably depend on the time of year. Whatever the season, this homey dessert will bring you praises. Try this favorite from the Betty Crocker Kitchens tonight.
By Bisquick
Easy Batter Fruit Cobbler

1963
Short of serving store-bought ice cream, you won't find a simpler, more delicious dessert than this fruit cobbler. Use any juicy summer fruit: peaches, nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries. And if you use frozen berries, this dessert can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.
By Ben S.

3-Ingredient Cake Mix Cobbler

29
Yummy peach cobbler made with cake mix. It makes you feel as though you are in the South on a warm sunny day. This recipe is inexpensive, easy, and surprisingly delicious!
By Kristi Ford

Easy Peach Cobbler with Canned Peaches

2
Simply delicious and easy Southern peach cobbler. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping and drizzle with caramel topping.
By cardiacrn1

Easy Peach Cobbler

354
This is a great peach cobbler--so easy a child can make it! It is great right out of the oven served with vanilla ice cream.
By PNLewis

Easy Fruit Cobbler

485
This cobbler can be made with peaches, apples, cherries, or berries.
By Rosemarie Reeher

Best Peach Cobbler Ever

364
This is a very moist cobbler - easy to make and delicious to eat!
By J. Saunders

Peach Cobbler VI

536
This is a wonderful Southern recipe...very easy and tastes great!
By karen

Butter Biscuit Peach Cobbler

53
This is my grandmother's Southern homemade peach cobbler recipe, handed down to my mother in Louisiana. It's made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttery morsels of biscuit bits. It tastes great on its own, but even better with vanilla ice cream, a la mode.
By mistachy

Easy Peach Cobbler with Cake Mix

318
This is a quick but company-worthy cobbler. So simple, yet wins rave reviews. If desired, use 2 (32 ounce) cans of peaches in place of fresh peaches. If doing this, use peach syrup instead of water and then omit the white sugar from recipe. Also, yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white.
By Rebecca Lentz

Sugar Free Peach and Banana Cobbler

10
My own creation! This recipe is good for diabetics, but can easily be made as a non-diabetic dessert by using real sugar instead of a sugar substitute. This dessert is not super sweet, allowing the natural sweetness of the fruit to come through. If you like sweeter desserts, double the amount of the sugar substitute or sugar. You can use whatever sugar substitute is your preference.
By Sandi Nicol

Great Grandma's Peach Cobbler

150
This was my great grandma's recipe from the 40's and earlier. Its so easy to make. I remember this being my favorite dessert from when I was a child. This is delicious when hot and served with ice cream or I enjoy it cold by itself. Enjoy!
By st1100pilot

Peach Cobbler V

135
This was handed down from my Grandmother. If they're in season, you can use 2 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches. Yum!
By Jan Lester

Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler

93
Old-fashioned warm cobbler. If you like, add blueberries. Serve with ice cream or sweetened whipped cream.
By JJOHN32

Grandma's Peach Cobbler

30
Yummy dessert the whole family can enjoy.
By Britlee Lee

Instant Pot® Peach Cobbler

1
Peach cobbler is now a possibility even when fresh peaches are out of season.
By thedailygourmet

Chef John's Peach Cobbler

194
There was a time when being called a shoemaker was the ultimate kitchen insult. It meant that your cooking skills were so weak, the cobbler down the street could have come into the kitchen and done just as well. This beautiful peach cobbler recipe is so easy, any shoemaker could master it.
By Chef John

Easy Stovetop Peach Cobbler

61
Got a sweet tooth but not much cash? This recipe is so easy and yummy, and you can use almost any kind of canned fruit to make it. You can't mess this one up; it's great for the beginner!
By KELIEGH
