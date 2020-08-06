Staff Picks
An easy centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table. Fill the cornucopia with the assorted raw vegetables directly on table and let them spill out of opening.
By Allrecipes Member Quick Yeast Rolls
This easy yeast roll recipe was passed down to me from my great-great grandmother.
Cranberry Orange Bread
Perfect for Thanksgiving breakfast, or as an afternoon treat to tide you over til the big meal.
By LaurasFaves Potato Rolls
I have been eating these rolls since I was a kid. I don't know where they started out, but I remember my grandmother making them. They freeze well and taste great split open and toasted.
Golden Crescent Rolls
This is a great recipe for sweet, fluffy crescent rolls (kind of like a croissant but more dense).
By Mike A. Inspiration and Ideas Winter Squash Rolls
"My favorite dinner rolls! Super moist and very delicious. I tricked non-squash eaters at Thanksgiving and they gobbled them up!" – Jessica Larson
Butterhorns
This dough can be made ahead and kept in the fridge until you're ready to bake.
This is my mom's dense, excellent, and definitely unhealthy banana nut bread recipe. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but hazardous at home. HEALTH WARNINGS: EBNB may be habit forming.
More Thanksgiving Bread Recipes Chef John's Pumpkin Bread
This no-knead bread is simple to make, and the addition of pumpkin puree makes it perfect for fall.
Golden Sweet Cornbread
This mom's family-favorite recipe for golden sweet cornbread results in perfect texture and flavor that complements any dish.
Best Ever Banana Bread
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose Quick Yeast Rolls
Preparing the batter for these dinner rolls made with egg and shortening is quick, but allow time for the dough to rise twice.
Basic Corn Muffins
Here's a cornmeal muffin recipe that's pretty simple, but lends itself well to improvisation. Try adding corn, jalapeno peppers or Cheddar cheese.
Sweet Dinner Rolls
This dough makes wonderful dinner rolls but can also be used to make cinnamon rolls. Mixing it in your bread machine but bake the rolls in the oven. They're light, soft and sweet.
By Donna West Sweet Potato Bread I
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain
By Mike A. Homesteader Cornbread
This recipe comes from my mother-in-law in Canada. It's the most moist corn bread that I have ever tasted. It's great with chili con carne or as stuffing for your holiday turkey.
Baked Apple Roses
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
Grandma's Clover Leaf Rolls
The dough for these rolls is formed into three balls of dough, then baked in muffin tins to make the clover leaf shape.
Southern Corn Pone Bread
A bona fide Southern tradition! Authentic Southern corn pone is never sweet, and is baked in a cast iron skillet. Just like Grandma used to make!
Cranberry Orange Loaf
This is an excellent flavor to choose from. Orange and cranberry flavors will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. It tastes even better the next day.
By Allrecipes Member Cranberry Nut Bread I
A moist quick bread with a faint hint of orange flavor, and the tang of bits of cranberries.
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
I make this recipe during the holidays. It is moist, and freezes well! I bake them in coffee cans, and wrap them in colored cellophane to give as gifts.
By Star Pooley and KC Cornbread Muffins I
These muffins are very similar to the ones found in a famous down-home cooking restaurant. They're so simple to make and taste great because they have real pieces of corn as well as corn meal.
By Lisa K Real Southern Cornbread
This is the real stuff! Find your cast iron skillet and whip up a batch of cornbread tonight!
