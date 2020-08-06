Thanksgiving Bread Recipes

Browse more than 140 recipes for Thanksgiving dinner rolls, cornbread, braided loaves, and sweet cranberry or pumpkin bread.

Staff Picks

Golden Sweet Cornbread

3623
This is delicious served on its own or made into cornbread dressing.
By bluegirl

Mom's Pumpkin Rolls

11
A Thanksgiving favorite. Even better the next day for turkey sandwiches.
By Rachel Digman

Cornucopia

222
An easy centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table. Fill the cornucopia with the assorted raw vegetables directly on table and let them spill out of opening.
By Allrecipes Member

Quick Yeast Rolls

1667
This easy yeast roll recipe was passed down to me from my great-great grandmother.
By DCASH30526

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

9968
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet Potato Rolls

249
A flavorful roll, good with hearty soups and stews.
By SHERLIE

Cranberry Orange Bread

Perfect for Thanksgiving breakfast, or as an afternoon treat to tide you over til the big meal.
By LaurasFaves

How Frozen Bread Dough Can Make Your Thanksgiving Even Easier

The holiday's best-kept secret is hiding in the freezer aisle.
By Robin Asbell

Potato Rolls

87
I have been eating these rolls since I was a kid. I don't know where they started out, but I remember my grandmother making them. They freeze well and taste great split open and toasted.
By Derrick Van Hoeter

Golden Crescent Rolls

400
This is a great recipe for sweet, fluffy crescent rolls (kind of like a croissant but more dense).
By Mike A.

Sweet Potato Buns

32
Shape them small for dinner rolls or bigger for turkey sandwiches.
By Chef John

Grandmother's Famous Cranberry Bread

142
This is a delicious bread with golden raisins and cranberries. It's perfect for Thanksgiving or any special holiday.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Winter Squash Rolls
226
"My favorite dinner rolls! Super moist and very delicious. I tricked non-squash eaters at Thanksgiving and they gobbled them up!" – Jessica Larson
Butterhorns
10
This dough can be made ahead and kept in the fridge until you're ready to bake.
Squash Braid
77
Pumpkin-Shaped Dinner Rolls
36 Thanksgiving Corn Recipes From Traditional to New Classics
Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread
7219
Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'
2570

This is my mom's dense, excellent, and definitely unhealthy banana nut bread recipe. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but hazardous at home. HEALTH WARNINGS: EBNB may be habit forming.

More Thanksgiving Bread Recipes

Chef John's Pumpkin Bread

This no-knead bread is simple to make, and the addition of pumpkin puree makes it perfect for fall.
By Chef John

Autumn Spiced Butternut Squash Bread

65
This is a good way to use butternut squash. It has the aroma and flavors of a pumpkin bread. A great bread for Thanksgiving time.
By BOLTONLANE

Golden Sweet Cornbread

3623
This mom's family-favorite recipe for golden sweet cornbread results in perfect texture and flavor that complements any dish.
By bluegirl

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7219
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'

2570
This is my mom's dense, excellent, and definitely unhealthy banana nut bread recipe. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but hazardous at home. HEALTH WARNINGS: EBNB may be habit forming.
By SASEIGEL

Best Ever Banana Bread

2228
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose

Quick Yeast Rolls

1667
Preparing the batter for these dinner rolls made with egg and shortening is quick, but allow time for the dough to rise twice.
By DCASH30526

Basic Corn Muffins

826
Here's a cornmeal muffin recipe that's pretty simple, but lends itself well to improvisation. Try adding corn, jalapeno peppers or Cheddar cheese.
By Doug Matthews

Sweet Dinner Rolls

3161
This dough makes wonderful dinner rolls but can also be used to make cinnamon rolls. Mixing it in your bread machine but bake the rolls in the oven. They're light, soft and sweet.
By Donna West

Sweet Potato Bread I

511
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain

Banana Oatmeal Bread

419
This is an old family recipe, and it is very moist!
By Carolyn

Golden Crescent Rolls

400
This is a great recipe for sweet, fluffy crescent rolls (kind of like a croissant but more dense).
By Mike A.

Homesteader Cornbread

2611
This recipe comes from my mother-in-law in Canada. It's the most moist corn bread that I have ever tasted. It's great with chili con carne or as stuffing for your holiday turkey.
By Patricia Terranova Bergstrom

Baked Apple Roses

145
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Angie's Perfect Dinner Rolls

659
This is a recipe given to me by my aunt. The rolls are excellent!
By Cristy H

Grandma's Clover Leaf Rolls

33
The dough for these rolls is formed into three balls of dough, then baked in muffin tins to make the clover leaf shape.
By brownie421

Potato Rolls

87
I have been eating these rolls since I was a kid. I don't know where they started out, but I remember my grandmother making them. They freeze well and taste great split open and toasted.
By Derrick Van Hoeter

Excellent and Healthy Cornbread

374
This cornbread recipe contains no oil and tastes very, very good. Serve warm with honey, butter or margarine.
By MUSCHI7

Southern Corn Pone Bread

22
A bona fide Southern tradition! Authentic Southern corn pone is never sweet, and is baked in a cast iron skillet. Just like Grandma used to make!
By Aggie

Cranberry Orange Loaf

943
This is an excellent flavor to choose from. Orange and cranberry flavors will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. It tastes even better the next day.
By Allrecipes Member

Cranberry Nut Bread I

379
A moist quick bread with a faint hint of orange flavor, and the tang of bits of cranberries.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

847
I make this recipe during the holidays. It is moist, and freezes well! I bake them in coffee cans, and wrap them in colored cellophane to give as gifts.
By Star Pooley and KC

Cornbread Muffins I

644
These muffins are very similar to the ones found in a famous down-home cooking restaurant. They're so simple to make and taste great because they have real pieces of corn as well as corn meal.
By Lisa K

Real Southern Cornbread

147
This is the real stuff! Find your cast iron skillet and whip up a batch of cornbread tonight!
By Jason
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com