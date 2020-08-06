Corn Muffin Recipes

Corn muffins, blueberry corn muffins, and sausage muffins - browse 30+ recipes for quick, easy, homemade corn muffins.

Staff Picks

Blueberry Cornmeal Muffins

240
Blueberry muffins with the hearty flavor of cornmeal. Moist, rich, and heavenly! I'm happy to share my recipe with you. Fresh or frozen berries can be used, and if you like lots of berries, you can add as much as 1 cup additional berries to this recipe.

Corn Dog Muffins

742
An easy way to make the favorite treat from the fair. You can substitute cocktail wieners for hot dogs.
By TINA3031

Basic Corn Muffins

826
Here's a cornmeal muffin recipe that's pretty simple, but lends itself well to improvisation. Try adding corn, jalapeno peppers or Cheddar cheese.
By Doug Matthews

Savory Breakfast Muffins

69
A delicious non-sweet breakfast muffin alternative featuring the classic combination of bacon and corn.
By Marsha Eibert

Berry Cornmeal Muffins

102
Very refreshing, fruity and delicious! These muffins will bring a smile to anyone's day! Share them with someone you love. You may substitute raspberries or blueberries for the strawberries if you wish and feel free to use either naturally flavored strawberry, banana, or vanilla yogurt.

Vegan Corn Muffins

59
A small, fast batch of muffins that's the perfect size for a couple. Crisp outside, moist inside with a light texture.
By ASTROPHE

Krissy's Best Ever Corn Muffins

139
This is a sweeter version of corn muffins and my family loves it!
By Krissy Terwilliger- Jinkerson

Easy, Speedy Corn Muffins

75
This is a very moist, made-in-minutes corn muffin with a hint of sweetness. The batter can also be baked in a 13x9 pan for approximately 40 minutes to make corn bread.
By Marcy

Mini Southwestern Corn Pup Muffins with Fiesta Dipping Sauce

99
This recipe is a great alternative to the fried corn dogs, and they taste just as good. Serve with the Fiesta Dipping Sauce recipe provided, or use your favorite corn dog condiments.
By Athena

Best Ever Corn Muffins

305
This recipe was handed down to me from my mother. It's easy to make and the ingredients are probably already in your kitchen. Enjoy!
By CHAROLETTEKD

Easy, Sweet Cornbread Muffins

If you enjoy sweet cornbread, I think you'll like these a lot!
By mindyamac

Vegan Agave Cornbread Muffins

201
This vegan cornbread is made with whole-wheat flour and sweetened with agave syrup. It got votes as being better than traditional cornbread muffins by my anti-vegan roommates! They can also be made macrobiotic if you substitute the agave with maple syrup.
By smiithh
Jalapeño-Ham Mini Corn Muffins

Mini corn muffins loaded with ham, cheese, and zesty jalapeño peppers.
By lutzflcat

Cornbread Muffins I

644
These muffins are very similar to the ones found in a famous down-home cooking restaurant. They're so simple to make and taste great because they have real pieces of corn as well as corn meal.
By Lisa K

Corn Muffins

127
Tried these out during Thanksgiving. They were a big hit!
By Anne O Nymous

Savory Zucchini Muffins

38
A nice change from the traditional sweet zucchini muffin, this recipe utilizes zucchini, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes, resulting in a moist, savory muffin that's perfect at breakfast, lunch, or dinner time! You can sprinkle with a little shredded parmesan before baking, if you like.
By ChristineM

Easy Honey Cornbread Muffins

11
Quick and easy! Most ingredients are already in the pantry!
By Monica Inthathirath

Brown Butter Pineapple Corn Muffins

13
When you're talking about cornbread, you're also talking about a big bowl of chili, and nothing balances that big spoon in one hand like a warm corn muffin in the other.
By Chef John

Buttermilk Cornbread Muffins

61
Honey makes these muffins moist and sweet. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robin Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Sweet Corn Muffins with Real Corn

24
Corn muffins with actual corn...delicious dessert-type muffin that we have when it's burrito night at our house.

Cornbread Muffins with Cheddar Cheese

16
This complements any vegetarian or meat meal, breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It's a keeper!

Plantain Corn Muffins

38
This is a recipe I came up with when I needed to use the last two over-ripe plantains in my fruit bowl.
By Pixelsicle

Delicious Gluten-Free Blueberry Corn Muffins

23
After I was diagnosed with a gluten sensitivity, I played around with various recipes so that I could not only eat food that worked with my system, but also enjoy it. I love this blueberry muffin almost as much as the original, all-purpose flour version, and the rest of my family can enjoy it too without feeling like it's a sacrifice. I generally use brown rice flour, but white rice flour may yield a fluffier muffin. I personally like the texture the cornmeal adds, but for a more traditional muffin, feel free to do all rice flour (maybe half brown, half white).
By jstorment

Spicy Cornbread Mini-Muffins

14
These are perfect for making 3 dozen mini muffins to take to a potluck. Basting the muffin tin with melted butter and dusting with cornmeal are an essential step to getting a marvelous crispy exterior to the muffins. To add more kick, do not seed the jalapenos and add an extra one.
By AnniecatMT

Jay's Blueberry Corn Muffins

3
Homemade corn muffins with fresh or frozen blueberries, perfect for any breakfast or brunch!
By JayC

Gritty Banana Mango Corn Muffins

11
This is an unusual cornbread muffin I adapted after years of messing around. You'll get tons of texture, fruity bits, whole grain punch . . . and room for creativity! I've used fresh figs, dried cherries, or whatever is handy for the mango. Enjoy!
By Rachel D

Squash Cornbread

This is a moist cornbread recipe that allows you to use up some of the extra zucchini or squash you have on hand. You can reduce or increase sugar or salt, depending on your cornbread preferences. It can be served with stew, chili, beans, or fried cabbage.
By Crina

Savory Vegan Veggie Muffins

Savory, not sweet. Great way to sneak in some extra veggies. Pair with a dollop of avocado.
By julie hammond
