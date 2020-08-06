Corn Muffin Recipes

Blueberry muffins with the hearty flavor of cornmeal. Moist, rich, and heavenly! I'm happy to share my recipe with you. Fresh or frozen berries can be used, and if you like lots of berries, you can add as much as 1 cup additional berries to this recipe.
Very refreshing, fruity and delicious! These muffins will bring a smile to anyone's day! Share them with someone you love. You may substitute raspberries or blueberries for the strawberries if you wish and feel free to use either naturally flavored strawberry, banana, or vanilla yogurt.
This vegan cornbread is made with whole-wheat flour and sweetened with agave syrup. It got votes as being better than traditional cornbread muffins by my anti-vegan roommates! They can also be made macrobiotic if you substitute the agave with maple syrup.
A nice change from the traditional sweet zucchini muffin, this recipe utilizes zucchini, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes, resulting in a moist, savory muffin that's perfect at breakfast, lunch, or dinner time! You can sprinkle with a little shredded parmesan before baking, if you like.
After I was diagnosed with a gluten sensitivity, I played around with various recipes so that I could not only eat food that worked with my system, but also enjoy it. I love this blueberry muffin almost as much as the original, all-purpose flour version, and the rest of my family can enjoy it too without feeling like it's a sacrifice. I generally use brown rice flour, but white rice flour may yield a fluffier muffin. I personally like the texture the cornmeal adds, but for a more traditional muffin, feel free to do all rice flour (maybe half brown, half white).
These are perfect for making 3 dozen mini muffins to take to a potluck. Basting the muffin tin with melted butter and dusting with cornmeal are an essential step to getting a marvelous crispy exterior to the muffins. To add more kick, do not seed the jalapenos and add an extra one.
This is an unusual cornbread muffin I adapted after years of messing around. You'll get tons of texture, fruity bits, whole grain punch . . . and room for creativity! I've used fresh figs, dried cherries, or whatever is handy for the mango. Enjoy!
This is a moist cornbread recipe that allows you to use up some of the extra zucchini or squash you have on hand. You can reduce or increase sugar or salt, depending on your cornbread preferences. It can be served with stew, chili, beans, or fried cabbage.