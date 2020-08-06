Chocolate Muffin Recipes

Since it doesn't have frosting, it's not a cupcake…right? Find decadent chocolate muffins and chocolate chip muffin recipes, plus how-to videos and baking tips.

Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.01 stars
1475
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
By Janice

Fudgy Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.27 stars
206
These muffins are a chocolatey treat thanks to the double chocolate punch of cocoa powder and chocolate chips.
By LITSTER5

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

Rating: 4.45 stars
258
A wonderful way to use the extra bounty of summer, and make a tasty treat. You can adjust the recipe to suit your family's tastes, or create your own variations. For an optional topping use any, all or a combination of the following: equal parts brown sugar, chopped nuts and mini chocolate chips. Sprinkle tops of muffins just prior to baking.
By Larry B

Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Rating: 4.3 stars
317
Chocolate and bananas, two great tastes that go together!
By Noni

Sasa's Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bites

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This is a favorite among my teenage athletes for a before-practice snack. I fill baggies with these and throw them in the freezer. The kids grab a baggie on the way to school and the mini muffins are thawed out and ready to eat before the end of the day.
By Sasa's Kitchen

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Nut Muffins

Rating: 4.23 stars
384
These are the best chocolate muffins you will ever have!
By Marais Leon

Chocolate Chip and Blueberry Muffins

Rating: 4.22 stars
18
A very scrumptious muffin with lots of chocolate chips and blueberries in every bit of this muffin which would be good for breakfast or brunch.
By Cheerios

Moist Chocolate Muffins

Rating: 4.4 stars
629
One word: scrumptious! Very moist, tasty and full of chocolate goodness! Even better the next day.
By LONESTAR1

Cannoli Muffins

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
This is a recipe for cannoli muffins that I've engineered from a combination of boredom and hubris with amazing results.
By BachFromTheDead

Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
4
These light and spongy gluten-free muffins are made with almond flour instead of regular flour. Nonfat Greek yogurt is one of the secrets to keeping the texture so fluffy.
By fabeveryday

White Raspberry Muffins

Rating: 4.82 stars
38
White chocolate chips and fresh raspberries make for an irresistible muffin.
By muddyh2os

Easy, Fast Chocolate Cup Muffin

Rating: 4 stars
3
This super-easy snack is really good and can be made in the first 5 minutes after you get up. You just have to be sure to melt the butter beforehand.
By Savina Tippmann
White Chocolate-Lime Muffins
Rating: Unrated
1
Yummy cake-like muffins, with lime and white chocolate. These are closer to tart than sweet--not sour, but a nice change from very sweet desserts.
Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Rating: Unrated
991
"Favorite muffins to make and bring to a potluck, and requested at each potluck after that." – Kaylee Paslay
Mocha Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins
Rating: Unrated
733
Double Chocolate Cherry Muffins
Rating: Unrated
119
Chocolaty Beet Muffins
Rating: Unrated
4
Chocolate Chip Carrot Cake Muffins
Rating: Unrated
4

Mocha Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Rating: 4.65 stars
733
This recipe was shared with me by my friend, Sharon. She was given the recipe by her mother. Everyone who has tasted them will agree that they are the best muffins ever!
By Shelley Ross

White Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
This is a very easy recipe for delicious white chocolate chip muffins that your kids will simply love.
By lasossa

Most Requested Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.65 stars
105
This is a 'most often requested' recipe - friends and family deliberately let bananas get brown so I'll make them! Great for lunch boxes too.
By Sandy Brown

Chocolate Chip Muffins I

Rating: 3.91 stars
226
This is a simple recipe that's not too sweet. You can also double the recipe and bake them in flat bottomed ice cream cones!
By Julia

Oatmeal Breakfast Muffins

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Lots of wholesome flavor are in these oatmeal breakfast muffins.
By Ellen

Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Oat Muffins

Rating: 4.42 stars
208
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!
By Nichole

Brownie Cups

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
Brownie meets cupcake - with a twist.
By LeAnna

Irresistible Double Chocolate Muffins

Rating: 4.44 stars
172
The absolute best muffins! Don't be fooled by all the healthful ingredients - these sinful muffins are good for curing chocolate cravings!
By Fiestaqueen

Pumpkin-Banana-Oat Muffins

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
Delicious, healthier, grab-and-go snack combines oats, pumpkin, and banana with autumn spices and Greek yogurt.
By Alyssa Parisette-Sparks

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.1 stars
173
Very, very chocolate-y! Great with a glass of milk.
By Laura

Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Pumpkin spice muffins get a double dose of chocolaty indulgence with the addition of cocoa powder and chocolate chips. It only takes one bowl and no mixer to whip these up for a sweet breakfast treat or an afternoon chocolate fix.
By Tammy Lynn

Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Muffins

These double chocolate muffins packed with chocolaty goodness are sure to satisfy your sweet craving.
By Ghirardelli
Chocolate Spelt Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
2
These chocolate spelt muffins are so easy, light, and fluffy! Frost with your favorite frosting when cool.
By andreaheidi

Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Muffins

Rating: 4.83 stars
18
Moist, delicious, and at least quasi-healthful. I was very pleased with how they turned out.
By HappyMama

Chocolate-Banana Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
7
I love banana! And these make the ideal treat for supper for the school lunches. They freeze well so double the recipe and try and leave some for the freezer! Store in an airtight container once cooled.
By Vickie Cross

Easy-for-Kids Chocolate Muffins

Rating: 3.38 stars
13
A great way to get the kids baking over the holidays, these chocolate muffins are easy and delicious. I know, I am a kid myself! Fun to decorate with butter icing, grated chocolate and candied cherries.
By lotspot

Pumpkin-Dark Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.64 stars
39
A favorite for mornings during the holidays at our house. We use Ghirardelli® dark chocolate chips for these.
By Cactus Kim's Kitchen

Yummy Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.73 stars
30
Just because they're healthy, doesn't mean they can't taste delicious! A hint of chocolate and spice really makes these muffins great!
By Chef Doctor Ruth

White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Rating: 4.79 stars
19
The perfect fall muffin recipe. The combination of the pumpkin and white chocolate are reminiscent of pumpkin cheesecake. Yum! For a lighter muffin be sure to sift your flour and level off the measuring cup. Do not over-mix batter to ensure your muffins are tender.
By Danielle Lockley

Banana Cacao Muffins

Rating: 4 stars
5
This recipe is super simple and super health-conscious, but it tastes delicious and is great for breakfast and snacks on the go!
By Emily Wong

Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Muffins

Rating: 3.95 stars
112
Only one word for these muffins: DELICIOUS!
By EGGY

Nora's Special Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 3.71 stars
78
These chocolate chip muffins are the absolute best!
By Nora
