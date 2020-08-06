Chocolate Muffin Recipes

A wonderful way to use the extra bounty of summer, and make a tasty treat. You can adjust the recipe to suit your family's tastes, or create your own variations. For an optional topping use any, all or a combination of the following: equal parts brown sugar, chopped nuts and mini chocolate chips. Sprinkle tops of muffins just prior to baking.
This is a favorite among my teenage athletes for a before-practice snack. I fill baggies with these and throw them in the freezer. The kids grab a baggie on the way to school and the mini muffins are thawed out and ready to eat before the end of the day.
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!
Pumpkin spice muffins get a double dose of chocolaty indulgence with the addition of cocoa powder and chocolate chips. It only takes one bowl and no mixer to whip these up for a sweet breakfast treat or an afternoon chocolate fix.
I love banana! And these make the ideal treat for supper for the school lunches. They freeze well so double the recipe and try and leave some for the freezer! Store in an airtight container once cooled.
A great way to get the kids baking over the holidays, these chocolate muffins are easy and delicious. I know, I am a kid myself! Fun to decorate with butter icing, grated chocolate and candied cherries.
The perfect fall muffin recipe. The combination of the pumpkin and white chocolate are reminiscent of pumpkin cheesecake. Yum! For a lighter muffin be sure to sift your flour and level off the measuring cup. Do not over-mix batter to ensure your muffins are tender.