Apple Bran Muffins

53
Tasty and fast apple muffins. They are great for a breakfast treat!
By ryan

Roxie's Bran Muffins

275
This recipe was given to me by my midwife after having a baby. Guaranteed to make everything, and I mean everything, better!!!
By Lisa

Blueberry Orange Bran Muffin

63
Moist and delicious. The blueberry orange touch add a special taste to ordinary bran muffins.
By THE HOOVE

Honey Bran Muffins

195
These muffins are made with bran cereal, and sweetened with pineapple juice, brown sugar, and honey. The recipe requires the batter to be refrigerated for at least 3 hours. It can be made the night before, and then baked in the morning. Makes 20 regular muffins, or 12 jumbo muffins.
By June M

Six Week Bran Muffins

161
This batter can be stored in your refrigerator, unbaked for 6 weeks. Use only the amount you want each day. Mine never seems to last that long!
By Dee

Molasses Bran Muffins

115
This is a muffin recipe that my great-grandmother always made. It makes a great tasting moist muffin.
By Mindy

Seminary Muffins

429
Delicious and healthy muffins. Great for breakfast or a snack. No oil, butter or yeast! You may use oat bran instead of oatmeal if you wish.
By Christa Adams

Classic Bran Muffins

1736
A delicious source of fiber! My family have them almost every morning. You may substitute dates for the raisins if you wish.
By Allrecipes Member

Bran Muffins a la Brian

49
A bran muffin made with buttermilk and golden raisins. This is a recipe that is a combination of a variety of trials and errors. It is the only bran muffin recipe my husband likes.
By Tammy

Bran Muffins with Applesauce

This is one of my favorite bran muffin recipes, handed down from my mom. I made a few tweaks to make it even healthier. Add some raisins for a touch of sweetness.
By elizabethann

Vegan Rhubarb Bran Muffins

Delicious and moist rhubarb muffins that are also vegan!
By LINDA BAKER

Healthier Deep Dark Old Recipe Bran Muffins

Chopped raisins sweeten these dark, bran-packed muffins.
By Tina B
Healthier Bran Muffins

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

1064
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By 3LIONCUBS

Deep Dark Old Recipe Bran Muffins

87
Ever wanted to make the really dark bran muffins that have more bran than flour in them? This recipe has been in the family for years and has the date 1910 on the original paper the recipe was written on!! You will NOT be disappointed. Instead of raisins, try using dates, prunes, figs, blueberries, or nuts.
By LorrieT1

Bran Flax Muffins

601
Oatmeal muffins with carrots, apples, raisins and nuts. These muffins are low in fat, have lots of fiber and are even delicious.
By Jane Massey

Apple Streusel Bran Muffins

22
This recipe has 1 cup natural bran which makes this recipe good with fiber. Also can use applesauce or sour cream instead of vegetable oil. I found that a little applesauce with the chopped apples and a little streusel topping in the middle makes a nice middle of muffin if you would like to make a gourmet muffin. I have found
By gailw

Bran Muffins II

88
A classic overnight bran muffin recipe. This recipe is great because batter is kept in the refrigerator and you can make muffins as needed.
By PALJOEY

Healthier Deep Dark Old Recipe Bran Muffins

3
Chopped raisins sweeten these dark, bran-packed muffins.

Six Week Bran Muffins

161
This batter can be stored in your refrigerator, unbaked for 6 weeks. Use only the amount you want each day. Mine never seems to last that long!
By Dee

Low Fat Apple Bran Muffins

91
I like to snack on these muffins, they're good, and they're healthy too. Add more sugar if you want it to be sweeter, since these muffins aren't very sweet. Be careful with the milk, sometimes it can be too moist, but you'll just have to bake it for a longer period of time.
By Allrecipes Member

Mormon Muffins

6
This is how we make bran muffins in Utah. Make this the night before and all you will need to do is scoop and bake. I added spices to the original recipe.
By Elaine

Cran Bran Muffins

1
I love how filling bran muffins are, but sometimes find they're lacking in flavor. That's not the case with these ones, made with fresh cranberries and orange zest. They're the perfect fall breakfast treat!
By LauraF

Bran Muffins a la Brian

49
A bran muffin made with buttermilk and golden raisins. This is a recipe that is a combination of a variety of trials and errors. It is the only bran muffin recipe my husband likes.
By Tammy

Blueberry Nut Oat Bran Muffins

92
This is a delicious and lighter version of a type of oat bran muffin. You could vary the fruit - blueberries, strawberries, canned peaches, etc. They are incredibly delicious served with fresh strawberries. Yum!
By Kristi

Yummy Bran Muffins

28
Just because they're healthy, doesn't mean they can't taste delicious! A hint of chocolate and spice really makes these muffins great!
By Chef Doctor Ruth

Refrigerator Bran Muffins

3
These are so great to make ahead and keep in the fridge for up to 2 months. They make a quick breakfast; bake as needed.
By TKDANIELSON

Healthier Bran Muffins

11
These tasty muffins are loaded with fiber!

Cinnamon Bran Muffins

25
I added cinnamon flavor to a old bran favorite.
By Marie McIntire

Applesauce Bran Muffins

4
Applesauce replaces oil in this old recipe for healthy bran muffins. Great for breakfast or a snack.
By Dottie Worthington

Bran Cereal Fruit Muffins

2
I keep this recipe for large gatherings, even picky eaters like these muffins!
By LizzyJane

Hearty Whole Grain Muffins

13
These muffins are delicious. My very, very picky son loves them for breakfast and doesn't even realize they are full of good things for him. You can easily substitute the grains in the recipe for whatever you prefer or have on hand.
By babooleena

Bran Muffins with Coffee

9
My friend told me to submit this Refrigerator Bran Muffin recipe from my sister-in-law. It's awesome and easy! The mix can sit in the refrigerator for up to a week, just stir before making.
By Ellen Humphrey
