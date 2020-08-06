Bran Muffin Recipes

These muffins are made with bran cereal, and sweetened with pineapple juice, brown sugar, and honey. The recipe requires the batter to be refrigerated for at least 3 hours. It can be made the night before, and then baked in the morning. Makes 20 regular muffins, or 12 jumbo muffins.
This is not OATMEAL, but oat BRAN muffins. I have made these for about five years now, and I really love them. They are great made with cinnamon or cranberry applesauce, as well as plain applesauce. My daughter loves them and I hope you will enjoy them, too!
Ever wanted to make the really dark bran muffins that have more bran than flour in them? This recipe has been in the family for years and has the date 1910 on the original paper the recipe was written on!! You will NOT be disappointed. Instead of raisins, try using dates, prunes, figs, blueberries, or nuts.
This recipe has 1 cup natural bran which makes this recipe good with fiber. Also can use applesauce or sour cream instead of vegetable oil. I found that a little applesauce with the chopped apples and a little streusel topping in the middle makes a nice middle of muffin if you would like to make a gourmet muffin. I have found
I like to snack on these muffins, they're good, and they're healthy too. Add more sugar if you want it to be sweeter, since these muffins aren't very sweet. Be careful with the milk, sometimes it can be too moist, but you'll just have to bake it for a longer period of time.
I love how filling bran muffins are, but sometimes find they're lacking in flavor. That's not the case with these ones, made with fresh cranberries and orange zest. They're the perfect fall breakfast treat!
This is a delicious and lighter version of a type of oat bran muffin. You could vary the fruit - blueberries, strawberries, canned peaches, etc. They are incredibly delicious served with fresh strawberries. Yum!
These muffins are delicious. My very, very picky son loves them for breakfast and doesn't even realize they are full of good things for him. You can easily substitute the grains in the recipe for whatever you prefer or have on hand.