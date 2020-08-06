Allrecipes has so many popular banana muffin recipes, including banana crumb muffins, banana chocolate chip muffins, banana oat muffins, and blueberry-banana muffins. You are sure to find a new favorite in this collection.
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
These muffins are so moist and full of flavor! I have looked at dozens of recipes and most had too much sugar for my liking. There is absolutely no need for a lot of sugar to make these muffins delicious. Because they have bananas and chocolate chips, I just added 1/2 cup of sugar, which turned out perfect!
This recipe has been created with the idea of lowering the fat content. These are so delicious -- you'll never miss the fat!! Can also be made as a quick bread. Pour batter into an 8 x 4 inch loaf pan, and bake at 350 degrees F for 45 to 50 minutes.
Not too sweet, with a wonderful tart lime glaze, these muffins are a perfect way to use up over-ripe mango and bananas. Throw in some chocolate chips or chopped nuts for different textures and flavors. Scrumptious!
You miss bread. I get it. I do, too. Try these delicious banana bread drop muffins, using almond flour and sweetened only with bananas. No grains, no added sugar, no dairy, but you won't believe how good these things are. Makes 12 muffins. Easily split the recipe in half for 6.
For the health-conscious breakfast eater, this is a great substitute for fattier counterparts. You can use all-purpose flour in place of the wheat flour if desired. Other fruits can be substituted as well!
These muffins have no sugar and no fat, but are moist and tasty. Instead of regular applesauce, I sometimes use mango-peach to give the muffins more flavor. Great recipe for diabetics! You can use all white flour instead the whole wheat flour, too.
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!