Banana Muffin Recipes

Allrecipes has so many popular banana muffin recipes, including banana crumb muffins, banana chocolate chip muffins, banana oat muffins, and blueberry-banana muffins. You are sure to find a new favorite in this collection.

Banana Crumb Muffins

14425
The crumb topping is what makes these banana muffins stand apart from the ordinary. They're scrumptious!
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Muffins II

4601
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Banana Oat Muffins

1511
These healthy breakfast goodies are made lighter with baking powder and gain nice texture with rolled oats.
By Allrecipes Member

Hearty Breakfast Muffins

274
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
By KatieTries2Cook

15 Chocolate Chip Banana Muffin Recipes

Got overripe bananas and chocolate chips in the house? You're in luck! These sweet treats are a delicious pick-me-up.
By Corey Williams

Sarah's Banana Bread Muffins

1031
This is a recipe for people who like banana bread and muffins. These are great breakfast muffins! You may substitute coconut for some or all of the walnuts if you wish.
By Sarah

Health Nut Blueberry Muffins

An awesome healthy alternative to the usual blueberry muffin.
By ZOPOOH

Banana Bran Muffins

368
Banana nut muffins are a classic. A good way to use overripe bananas. This is a family favorite!
By Janet

Ultimate Banana Muffins

326
Using overripe bananas yields super moist muffins in this easy recipe for the ultimate homemade muffins, perfect for a lunchbox treat.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Banana Muffins

88
These muffins are so moist and full of flavor! I have looked at dozens of recipes and most had too much sugar for my liking. There is absolutely no need for a lot of sugar to make these muffins delicious. Because they have bananas and chocolate chips, I just added 1/2 cup of sugar, which turned out perfect!
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Chip Muffins II

190
This recipe has been created with the idea of lowering the fat content. These are so delicious -- you'll never miss the fat!! Can also be made as a quick bread. Pour batter into an 8 x 4 inch loaf pan, and bake at 350 degrees F for 45 to 50 minutes.
By ANGCHICK

Banana Mango Muffins with Lime Glaze

Not too sweet, with a wonderful tart lime glaze, these muffins are a perfect way to use up over-ripe mango and bananas. Throw in some chocolate chips or chopped nuts for different textures and flavors. Scrumptious!
By becewa
Banana Muffins with a Crunch
342
"I have made this recipe for several years, so moist and flavorful. Definitely my go-to recipe for leftover bananas." – teetee207
Tips for Bakery-Style Muffins
Baking doesn't get much easier than making muffins. A few easy tips help you to turn out great muffins from scratch.
10 High Protein Muffins to Keep You Full
Jan's Make-Ahead Crumb Topping
Whole Grain Banana Muffins
79
Peanut Butter Banana Muffins
174
Vegan Banana Muffins
315

You can't tell at all that these muffins don't have any dairy or eggs. They are moist and yummy. My kids and husband polish them off as soon as they are out of the oven!

Best Yet Banana Mini Muffins

61
When these muffins are on a breakfast buffet table along with an array of other breakfast treats, they will steal the show! They are moist and full of banana flavor!
By cathy

Moist Banana Muffins

777
This recipe was given to me by my aunt. Everyone loves these moist muffins!
By scholzy

Whole30® Banana Bread Drop Muffins

50
You miss bread. I get it. I do, too. Try these delicious banana bread drop muffins, using almond flour and sweetened only with bananas. No grains, no added sugar, no dairy, but you won't believe how good these things are. Makes 12 muffins. Easily split the recipe in half for 6.
By russell

Banana Oat Muffins with Sour Cream

320
I've perfected these moist delicious muffins from many muffins. You'll absolutely love these!
By AAMMEGAN

No-Sugar-Added Blueberry and Banana Wheat Muffins

100
For the health-conscious breakfast eater, this is a great substitute for fattier counterparts. You can use all-purpose flour in place of the wheat flour if desired. Other fruits can be substituted as well!
By Speck

Banana Chip Muffins I

392
Cake-like texture with the popular banana chocolate taste.
By Anne Williamson

Sinfully Moist Banana Muffins

22
Super moist recipe. Great for breakfast on the go! Even tastier if you spread some cream cheese on them.
By hekela

Dietetic Banana Nut Muffins

102
These muffins have no sugar and no fat, but are moist and tasty. Instead of regular applesauce, I sometimes use mango-peach to give the muffins more flavor. Great recipe for diabetics! You can use all white flour instead the whole wheat flour, too.
By Bridget

Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Oat Muffins

202
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!
By Nichole

Easy Banana Muffins

134
They raise well, don't stick, and taste great!
By Easter Bunny

Banana Muffins with a Crunch

342
This is a banana muffin with a crunch, with walnuts, granola, and coconut. Very tasty!
By HARAJUKUWA

Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

311
Chocolate and bananas, two great tastes that go together!
By Noni

Mocha Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

729
This recipe was shared with me by my friend, Sharon. She was given the recipe by her mother. Everyone who has tasted them will agree that they are the best muffins ever!
By Shelley Ross

Oatmeal Breakfast Muffins

1
Lots of wholesome flavor are in these oatmeal breakfast muffins.
By Ellen

Most Requested Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

102
This is a 'most often requested' recipe - friends and family deliberately let bananas get brown so I'll make them! Great for lunch boxes too.
By Sandy Brown
