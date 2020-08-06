Biscuit Recipes

Tasty, fluffy biscuits are minutes away with these classic recipes.

How to Build Better Biscuits

This *Cool* Trick Is the Secret To Perfectly Flaky Biscuits
So. Many. Layers.
How to Make Perfect Homemade Biscuits
Bring on those flaky, airy layers.
5 Simple Tips for Baking Taller, Flakier Biscuits
There's nothing sadder than a flat biscuit; don’t let it happen to you.
25 Homemade Biscuit Recipes to Make From Scratch
Hold the mix! These soft, flaky, and buttery biscuits are made from scratch.
Which Type of Butter Works Best for Biscuits?
When it comes to biscuits, more butter is better. But does the style of butter make a difference?
How to Make Perfect, Buttery Drop Biscuits
The name says it all.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Tips for Baking Biscuits
Making great biscuits is easy. It's really all about the technique.
Best Homemade Biscuits From Scratch
You're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best homemade biscuit recipes — you'll come back to it again and again.
Greg's Southern Biscuits
Chef John's Cream Biscuits
Fluffy, Buttery Vegan Biscuit Recipes
Sriracha Biscuits

More Biscuit Recipes

How to DIY Your Own Quick Baking Mix

Making a big batch of baking mix means your biscuits, pancakes, and waffles are already halfway prepped come breakfast time.
By Vanessa Greaves

Basic Biscuits

1089
A basic recipe for rolled baking powder biscuits. They're easy and go with almost anything!
By lenihan5

Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits

1335
Flaky, buttery buttermilk biscuits are perfect any time of day.
By Chef John

Red Lobster® Cheddar Biscuits

160
Love Red Lobster® Cheddar cheese biscuits? Try this copycat recipe for a batch of quick and easy, warm and cheesy dinnertime side treats.
By cookingmaniac

Cheddar Bay Biscuits

1840
These biscuits are cheesy and rich, and fairly close to the ones a famous seafood restaurant chain serves.
By Cookie

J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits

4418
This recipe will produce the biggest biscuits in the history of the world! Serve these gems with butter, preserves, honey, gravy or they can also be used as dinner rolls...you get the picture. The dough can also be prepared several hours, and up to a day ahead of time. If so, turn dough out onto aluminum foil that has been either floured, lightly buttered or lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Roll up foil until it is sealed, and refrigerate. Don't be surprised if your biscuits rise even higher because the baking powder has had more time to act in the dough. You may have to make a few batches before you get desired results: desired results equals huge mongo biscuits.
By John Pickett

Jamaican Fried Dumplings

63
Flat fried buttery dough usually served with cod fish in Jamaica, as a big weekend breakfast, slightly different from the American dumplings.
By Stephanie

Air Fryer Buttermilk Biscuits

These air fryer buttermilk biscuits are golden brown, buttery, flaky, and made with only 6 ingredients. Faster than baking biscuits from a can and so much tastier!
By Yoly

Easy Baking Powder Drop Biscuits

379
These are the best breakfast biscuits, easy and perfect for sausage gravy!
By CookieeMonster13

Grandma's Baking Powder Biscuits

209
This is my grandmother's biscuit recipe. It is my all-time favorite and has a really good flavor to it. Be sure not to roll out too thin, you want high biscuits! I usually just pat out the dough to the desired thickness, usually 1/2 inch.
By IMACOOKY1

Butter Swim Biscuits

104
These biscuits are literally swimming in butter prior to baking, hence the name. No need to butter them since they are buttery and fluffy. Perfect for breakfast or for dinner. Great use of pantry items during this stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic.
By Yoly

Tea Biscuits

449
A quick tea time treat. Serve warm, buttered, and with jam or honey.
By Debbie

Best Buttermilk Biscuits

187
This recipe makes fluffy, light, and tasty biscuits.
By Carol Reese Hardbarger

Mayonnaise Biscuits

543
This is a simple but tasty biscuit recipe. You don't taste the mayo, but it gives the biscuits a light and fluffy texture. For rolled and cut biscuits, use just enough milk to hold it together.
By GEORGIEBRENT

Easy Biscuits

321
This three-ingredient recipe gets biscuits on your table in a quick and easy manner for when you need biscuits now!
By Brenda

Cathead Biscuits

42
This is the old-time recipe from our grandmamas. There is no real measurement in this for the shortening. Wonderful and tasty heavy biscuit from the old times. Great with homemade sausage gravy. Always always always use White Lily® flour for the fluffiest biscuits. I usually don't always use all of the buttermilk. I seem to usually have just under a 1/4 cup leftover.
By Hollinhead77

Shortcake Biscuits with Bisquick®

2
These shortcake biscuits made with Bisquick® are great with strawberries and whipped cream.
By Cathy

Never Fail Biscuits

482
These biscuits are a never fail recipe, they're easy to make and everyone enjoys them.
By dakota kelly

Mom's Baking Powder Biscuits

334
This is the recipe my mom always made. I like to use the butter flavored shortening, but you can use regular. Amount of biscuits you get depends on how big around you make them and the thickness. My daughter likes me to make smaller ones.
By Jodeen Brown

25 Homemade Biscuit Recipes to Make From Scratch

Hold the mix! These soft, flaky, and buttery biscuits are made from scratch.
By Corey Williams

Easy 7-Up® Biscuits

86
These biscuits are delicious and not as fattening as the recipe might lead you to believe. That stick of butter is allotted through the whole recipe and the biscuits are so tasty that you won't need any toppings!
By Heidi M Hoiseck

E-Z Drop Biscuits

1270
These are a favorite of my boys. For an extra treat I drop a handful of shredded cheese in.
By Angela

Irish Cheddar Spring Onion Biscuits

33
By layering and folding the cheese into the dough, à la puff pastry, we get all the cheesy flavor without making the biscuit too dense.
By Chef John

White Lily® Light and Fluffy Biscuits

8
These light and versatile biscuits come together so easily and are ready to eat in no time.
By White Lily
Sponsored By White Lily®
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com