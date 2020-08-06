Biscuit Recipes

This recipe will produce the biggest biscuits in the history of the world! Serve these gems with butter, preserves, honey, gravy or they can also be used as dinner rolls...you get the picture. The dough can also be prepared several hours, and up to a day ahead of time. If so, turn dough out onto aluminum foil that has been either floured, lightly buttered or lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Roll up foil until it is sealed, and refrigerate. Don't be surprised if your biscuits rise even higher because the baking powder has had more time to act in the dough. You may have to make a few batches before you get desired results: desired results equals huge mongo biscuits.
This is my grandmother's biscuit recipe. It is my all-time favorite and has a really good flavor to it. Be sure not to roll out too thin, you want high biscuits! I usually just pat out the dough to the desired thickness, usually 1/2 inch.
These biscuits are literally swimming in butter prior to baking, hence the name. No need to butter them since they are buttery and fluffy. Perfect for breakfast or for dinner. Great use of pantry items during this stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic.
This is the old-time recipe from our grandmamas. There is no real measurement in this for the shortening. Wonderful and tasty heavy biscuit from the old times. Great with homemade sausage gravy. Always always always use White Lily® flour for the fluffiest biscuits. I usually don't always use all of the buttermilk. I seem to usually have just under a 1/4 cup leftover.
This is the recipe my mom always made. I like to use the butter flavored shortening, but you can use regular. Amount of biscuits you get depends on how big around you make them and the thickness. My daughter likes me to make smaller ones.
These biscuits are delicious and not as fattening as the recipe might lead you to believe. That stick of butter is allotted through the whole recipe and the biscuits are so tasty that you won't need any toppings!