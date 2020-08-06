Scones made easy! Our best scone recipes win breakfast and brunch every time. Browse recipes for apple scones, traditional currant scones, pumpkin scones, and Scottish oat scones, with tips for making them turn out just right.
My grandmother is Scottish and her family made GREAT scones.... In search of the best scone recipe in the world I have adapted their recipe with my own touches and with the famous scone recipe from the world renowned Savoy hotel in London. I now believe I have adapted the BEST SCONE RECIPE IN THE WORLD!
These scrumptious scones will make you feel like you're Queen for a day! The chocolate chips make them very tasty but the orange juice makes them special. Make sure butter is well chilled to produce the flakiest texture possible. Serve with clotted cream or lemon curd.
This is my favorite, very simple, recipe for savory scones. They are wonderful served hot, spread with a little butter, and eaten alongside a steamy hot soup. It's important not to over handle these scones, as they will be heavy and tough.
This recipe is very slightly adapted from one by someone called Friendlyfood on Allrecipes, who claims it was adapted from a version made at the Savoy Hotel in London. I have to say, I am very impressed. It was light, tender, moist and very delicious.
Definitely not your traditional scone! These scones have a bit of whole wheat flour, a bit of Greek yogurt, a touch of cardamom and ginger--and a nice lemon-blueberry flavor that gets amped up by the addition of a blueberry glaze.
These scones are so quick and simple. They only have three ingredients and produce deliciously light scones. The bubbles in the lemon soda make them rise. There is no need to rub butter as in the traditional scone recipe. Serve hot with whipped cream and berry jam.
This is probably one of the best scone recipes I've made. The texture is nice and the taste is excellent. They have just a hint of eggnog, so even those who aren't big fans of the drink will like them.
These lovely old-fashioned scones are very light; they will literally melt in your mouth! The recipe is very versatile. Substitute your favorite flavor of yogurt and add a tablespoon or two of a chopped complementary fruit, raisins, or currants instead of the lavender. Serve with honey, fruit preserves, or if you're lucky enough to be able to get it, clotted cream.
Scones are a kind of sweet biscuit. They are very common in the United Kingdom. Here is a pretty good recipe that I made after a lot of trial and error. These are quite easy. You can add a bit more sugar if you want. These taste awesome with grape or blackberry jelly!