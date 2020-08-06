Scone Recipes

Scones made easy! Our best scone recipes win breakfast and brunch every time. Browse recipes for apple scones, traditional currant scones, pumpkin scones, and Scottish oat scones, with tips for making them turn out just right.

Staff Picks

Simple Scones

2957
Make a holiday breakfast -- or afternoon tea -- really special with these sweet bakery treats.
By Ben S.

Scones

1321
A simple scone recipe that can be customized any way you like.
By Allrecipes Member

World's Best Scones! From Scotland to the Savoy to the U.S.

811
My grandmother is Scottish and her family made GREAT scones.... In search of the best scone recipe in the world I have adapted their recipe with my own touches and with the famous scone recipe from the world renowned Savoy hotel in London. I now believe I have adapted the BEST SCONE RECIPE IN THE WORLD!
By FRIENDLYFOOD

Lemon Blueberry Scones

20
Light and tender scones, bursting with blueberries and the fresh taste of lemon. The optional lemon glaze takes these over the top.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Scones

98
Delicious 'pick-me-up-snack' any time of the day for chocolate chip lovers.
By BONNIE GUDIKUNST

Air Fryer Mini Blueberry Scones

1
Mini blueberry scones sprinkled with a sugary orange topping are easy to make in your air fryer and will delight your brunch guests in just 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes

English Royalty Chocolate Chip Scones

430
These scrumptious scones will make you feel like you're Queen for a day! The chocolate chips make them very tasty but the orange juice makes them special. Make sure butter is well chilled to produce the flakiest texture possible. Serve with clotted cream or lemon curd.
By MARBALET

Easy Cheese and Garlic Scones

108
This is my favorite, very simple, recipe for savory scones. They are wonderful served hot, spread with a little butter, and eaten alongside a steamy hot soup. It's important not to over handle these scones, as they will be heavy and tough.
By ANGG

Apple Scones

456
This has a terrific aroma and taste. These scones are perfect for tea.

Brunch Scones

152
I enjoy scones with morning tea or just an afternoon snack. Serve warm with clotted cream and strawberry jam.
By BIANCA123

Scottish Oat Scones

312
These are delicious and won't last long.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma Johnson's Scones

2566
A basic scone recipe that really does the trick. Tried and tested through 3 generations of kids. Simply the best anywhere!
By Rob
More Scone Recipes

Chef John's Scones

216
This recipe is very slightly adapted from one by someone called Friendlyfood on Allrecipes, who claims it was adapted from a version made at the Savoy Hotel in London. I have to say, I am very impressed. It was light, tender, moist and very delicious.

Fresh Strawberry Scones

81
This delicious, irresistible recipe makes a perfect snack and breakfast treat!
By Annie Y

Lemon-Blueberry Scones with Blueberry Glaze

4
Definitely not your traditional scone! These scones have a bit of whole wheat flour, a bit of Greek yogurt, a touch of cardamom and ginger--and a nice lemon-blueberry flavor that gets amped up by the addition of a blueberry glaze.
By Kim

Cranberry-Orange Scones

1
These flavorful cranberry-orange scones are a great start to the day!
By Michelle Hoile

Orange Scones with Orange Glaze

8
Found this recipe online and tweaked it a little to make it "more orangey." It's very easy and so good! The scones come out with a wonderful texture.
By erika925925

Erin's Blueberry Scones

8
These quick and easy scones that are filled with blueberries and baked to golden perfection are sure to be a hit for breakfast, or as a sweet treat anytime.
By tldesjar

Cranberry Scones

246
A quick basic scone recipe with traditional holiday ingredients...great treat for Christmas morning! Serve warm with butter and tea!
By CRISTINA GOMEZ

3-Ingredient Lemon Scones

3
These scones are so quick and simple. They only have three ingredients and produce deliciously light scones. The bubbles in the lemon soda make them rise. There is no need to rub butter as in the traditional scone recipe. Serve hot with whipped cream and berry jam.
By purplepiscean

Currant Scones

58
Hands-down the best scones I've ever had; moist and delicious! Eat immediately until your stomach aches, then eat some more.
By jennifermo

Cranberry Eggnog Cornbread Scones

129
This is probably one of the best scone recipes I've made. The texture is nice and the taste is excellent. They have just a hint of eggnog, so even those who aren't big fans of the drink will like them.
By jowolf2

Buttermilk Scones

138
This basic scone recipe can be adapted by adding chopped dried fruit or grated cheese.
By BEVCHRIS

Blueberry Buttermilk Scones

3
Delicious blueberry scones for an anytime snack. Serve with fresh sliced strawberry and banana.
By CHINER

Raspberry-White Chocolate Scones

3
Dried raspberries add intense flavor to Chef John's white chocolate scones. They're perfectly textured, tender, and light without being too delicate or crumbly.
By Chef John

Sourdough Scones

67
While trying to use up some excess sourdough starter, I developed this recipe. The scones come out really tender and moist and my kids love the cinnamon-y taste from the apple pie spice.
By HARDINGAGGIES

Chef John's Pumpkin Scones

88
Here's an example of how I would convince the public that pumpkin is great for any time of the year. Ironically, I did this because I had leftover pumpkin from Thanksgiving.

Banana-Nut Scones

2
Drizzle banana-nut scones with a sweet maple glaze to balance the earthiness of the walnuts and the heat of the cinnamon.
By matti

Ginger Scones

1
A light and buttery scone with a good hit of ginger flavor.
By Kim

Pear Scones

77
These are nice for a light and tasty brunch. Serve with tea.
By jowolf2

Blueberry Oatmeal Scones

54
These blueberry-oatmeal scones with pecans are a wholesome and delicious breakfast treat! Either fresh or frozen blueberries can be used.
By sarah

Lemon and Lavender Scones

18
These lovely old-fashioned scones are very light; they will literally melt in your mouth! The recipe is very versatile. Substitute your favorite flavor of yogurt and add a tablespoon or two of a chopped complementary fruit, raisins, or currants instead of the lavender. Serve with honey, fruit preserves, or if you're lucky enough to be able to get it, clotted cream.
By Marilyn

Maple Walnut Scones

53
Delicious with coffee or tea. Instead of pancakes or waffles for breakfast, serve these scones warm with or without butter and maple syrup (very sweet).
By Sandie

Cream Scones

36
Scones are a kind of sweet biscuit. They are very common in the United Kingdom. Here is a pretty good recipe that I made after a lot of trial and error. These are quite easy. You can add a bit more sugar if you want. These taste awesome with grape or blackberry jelly!
By MirrorMask
