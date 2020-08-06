Lemon Bar Recipes

This is one of my favorite cookies of all time, although technically they're closer to a pie than a cookie. Nothing prepares you for that intense, awesome sweet-tart lemon flavor and custard, perfectly contrasted against that crisp, sweet buttery shortbread cookie.
This is a really easy recipe that my mom made before the lemon bar 'rage' was on! Thick-skinned lemons work the best. I suggest using real butter and eggs, I've tried using eggbeaters--nowhere near as good!
Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.
These creamy lemon cheesecake bars have a smoother texture than the usual custard texture of a boxed lemon bar mix. I just about died when I had them the first time. A good friend made them for another friend's birthday. I immediately asked her for the recipe as my Christmas present. She courteously obliged. They are the best!
A different take on the lemon bars we all love. I actually prefer them to lemon. This is my favorite bar cookie and I'm asked to bring it when going to a potluck or picnic. The recipe says it serves 36, but you can't eat just one of these delicious, tangy lime bars. You can omit the glaze and sprinkle with powdered sugar if that's your preference.