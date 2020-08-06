Lemon Bar Recipes

Tart lemon bars are the first to disappear at any party or bake sale. Browse our collection of tried and true lemon bar recipes.

Staff Picks

The Best Lemon Bars

3381
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Peggy

Bake Sale Lemon Bars

1311
They are very, very easy to make, and really fabulously delicious.
By Peggy

Tart Lemon Triangles

211
This is a lovely conclusion to an elegant spring dinner! I garnish them with whipped cream, a strawberry fan and a sprig of mint.
By Peggy

Chef John's Lemon Bars

1143
This is one of my favorite cookies of all time, although technically they're closer to a pie than a cookie. Nothing prepares you for that intense, awesome sweet-tart lemon flavor and custard, perfectly contrasted against that crisp, sweet buttery shortbread cookie.
By Chef John

Lemon Curd Bars with Coconut

143
This bar has the two crusts as requested, and has a strong tangy lemon taste, so much better than most of the lemon bar recipes out there due to the lemon curd and added coconut!
By THEA

Easy Lemon Bars

232
These bars are great and easy to make. Hope you like them!
By Peggy

Graham Moist Lemon Bars

41
When my brother about broke his teeth on the crust of some lemon bars, I thought I would try to make them chewier with graham cracker crumbs as the crust.
By Carrie Romer

Love the Mama Lemon Bars

125
This delicate treat is made with fresh lemon and confectioners' sugar. Wonderful with tea.
By CHARLIEBUG

Lavender Lemon Bars

21
I'm totally addicted to using lavender as flavoring. If you think it sounds weird, may I suggest not knocking it like I did until you try it.
By Angela Davis

Annemarie's Lemon Bars

284
Annemarie is a German lady I met over 20 years ago, when we were living in Indiana. Talk about a good cook!
By Dawn

Lemon Pie Bars

850
This is a really easy recipe that my mom made before the lemon bar 'rage' was on! Thick-skinned lemons work the best. I suggest using real butter and eggs, I've tried using eggbeaters--nowhere near as good!
By RCFoodie

How to Make the Best Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

This easy six-ingredient recipe for Lemon Cream Cheese Bars is an Allrecipes fan-favorite.
By Vanessa Greaves
Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon Pie Bars
"I have made these lemon squares many times—most recently for a baby shower. They went over so well, many people asked for the recipe!" – Jenna M.
Lemon Rhubarb Bars
"I didn't want a full pan, so I halved the recipe. Although I have the green variety of rhubarb, it still made a lovely presentation using my tart pan. Great recipe!" – Deb C
Luscious Lemon Triangles
Lime Bars
98
Sunshine Lemon Bars
24
Bake-Sale-Worthy Lemon Bars
4
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
259

Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.

Lemon Square Bars

1118
Check out this recipe! It may be the one you are looking for.
By RCOMP

Lemon Cheesecake Bars

29
These creamy lemon cheesecake bars have a smoother texture than the usual custard texture of a boxed lemon bar mix. I just about died when I had them the first time. A good friend made them for another friend's birthday. I immediately asked her for the recipe as my Christmas present. She courteously obliged. They are the best!
By Susan Langlois

Best Lemon Squares

26
I'd lost my family recipe for lemon squares and spent a lot of time trying new ones that would measure up. None did, but thankfully I recently found the recipe again. Best lemon squares out there.
By beth

Lemon Curd Bars

36
Using a prepared lemon curd makes baking tangy, fruity lemon bars so easy you can whip up a batch anytime. Coconut and almonds add extra richness and texture.
By Dickinson's

Lime Bars

98
A different take on the lemon bars we all love. I actually prefer them to lemon. This is my favorite bar cookie and I'm asked to bring it when going to a potluck or picnic. The recipe says it serves 36, but you can't eat just one of these delicious, tangy lime bars. You can omit the glaze and sprinkle with powdered sugar if that's your preference.
By Jeanne16

Lemon Oatmeal Bars

1
Satisfy your dessert cravings for tangy lemon bars and chewy oatmeal cookies with this best-of-both-worlds lemon oatmeal bar recipe.
By Michael J Varro

Blueberry Lemon Bars with Meringue Topping

When lemon meringue pie and lemon bars collide with fresh blueberries, wonderful things happen.
By MarieLizette

Easy Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Lemon cheesecake crescent bars.
By Art Araya

Cream Cheese Lemon Bars

For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This cream cheese lemon bar recipe is easy and the taste is divine.
By Cindy Hanguyen

Luscious Lemon Triangles

17
A traditional lemon bar with zest! The addition of lemon zest in both the crust and filling makes this dessert even more refreshing.
By Lori

Lemon Bars with Coconut

There is coconut in this lemon bar recipe, but rest assured it is not a dominant flavor. If you would like, you can also up the amount of zest for a more prominent lemon flavor.
By Morgan3

Luscious Lemon Snaps

121
This is THE cookie for the lemon lover. Not overly sweet, but tangy from fresh lemons.
By Juanita Peek

Best Ever Lemon Squares (Gluten-Free)

11
A traditional but tangy lemon bar. These were truly raved about by my full gluten-eating relatives.
By Gluten Free Jeannie

Chipotle Lemon Bars

16
For those who like the spicy side of life chipotle chile powder adds sweet heat to everyone's favorite lemon bars.
By Crystal McChesney
