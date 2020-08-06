Road Trip Snack Recipes

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
Chef John's Chocolate Energy Bars
If you compare these chocolate energy bars to similar fruit/nut bars sold at the store, I think they taste better, are nutritionally superior, and probably cheaper to make at home. The only problem is they look so good it takes your brain a millisecond to process that they're not going to taste like the fudge brownies they resemble.
Sweet and Spicy Nuts
The first time I made this I had a small tub of raw nuts in my cabinet and didn't know what to do with them. My mom gave me the recipe, and after I made it I couldn't stop eating them. I am not a nut person, but I am totally addicted to these coated nuts. They're perfect for parties and festive occasions!
Sweet and Spicy High-Protein Snack Mix
This snack mix gets its sweet from honey and dried cherries and its spicy from chili powder and cayenne pepper. These flavors meld well in your mouth with high-protein items like cereals, sunflower seeds, nuts, and pieces of 100% smoked beef snack sticks. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.