Valentine's Day Recipes

A very dark, rich chocolate cookie for the true chocoholic. This recipe uses relatively little flour, resulting in dense, fudge-like cookies. These cookies keep well in the freezer (but you may have a hard time waiting for them to thaw before you eat them).
When you want to make lobster at home but you don't want to wrestle with a whole lobster, just go for the lobster tail. It's meaty and easy to cook, and delivers all the lobster goodness you're hungry for. And if you want to skip the cooking altogether, you can buy ready-cooked lobster meat. Read on to learn what to look for when you're buying lobster tail and get several methods for cooking lobster tail at home.
Instead of just plain white cupcakes, I took it a step further and made them special. You can change the colors for any holiday. Shades of green for St. Patrick's Day, pastel colors for Easter, red white and blue for the 4th of July. You get the picture.
This recipe makes 17- 3 inch sandwich cookies and 17 - 1 1/2 inch heart shaped cookies. You'll need a 3-inch heart shaped cutter and a 1 1/2-inch heart shaped cutter. Frost with Pink Valentine Frosting (see recipe).
The little red hearts are cut out of cooked beet to turn this simple salad into a lovely romantic Valentine's Day appetizer. In Italy, lettuce is usually only dressed with olive oil and salt, but you can of course use another dressing. Fresh mozzarella cubes make a nice addition.
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
Legend has it that this dessert was the result of a major catering disaster. The dessert for this particular event was to be individual chocolate cakes, but someone took them out of the ovens too soon and the centers were not cooked enough and still liquefied. Well, there was no time to take them off the plates and bake them more, so the chef simply had his wait staff introduce the dessert as Chocolate 'Lava' Cake! Brilliant!