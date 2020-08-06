Valentine's Day Recipes

Make Valentine's Day special. Find romantic dinner and dessert recipes for your sweetie, plus fun cookies for the kids.

Valentine Night Strawberries

55
Strawberries stuffed with lightly-sweetened cream cheese and walnuts are perfect for that romantic evening. They go great with champagne! Pecans also work well in this recipe.
By michellej

Creamy Pesto Shrimp

1413
One of our family's favorites, it's also great when made with crab meat instead of the shrimp.
By Loretta Buffa

Chocolate Truffle Cookies

650
A very dark, rich chocolate cookie for the true chocoholic. This recipe uses relatively little flour, resulting in dense, fudge-like cookies. These cookies keep well in the freezer (but you may have a hard time waiting for them to thaw before you eat them).
By Kevin Barr

18 Fancy Valentine's Day Dessert Recipes

These extra-fancy Valentine's Day dessert recipes are perfect for sharing with that special someone.
By Ita Mac Airt

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

1209
Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.
By Kitten

Chef John's Valentine's Day Dinners

Take your pick! We've gathered together eight complete Valentine's Day menus.
By Carl Hanson

How to Cook Lobster Tail at Home

When you want to make lobster at home but you don't want to wrestle with a whole lobster, just go for the lobster tail. It's meaty and easy to cook, and delivers all the lobster goodness you're hungry for. And if you want to skip the cooking altogether, you can buy ready-cooked lobster meat. Read on to learn what to look for when you're buying lobster tail and get several methods for cooking lobster tail at home.
By Vanessa Greaves

Smothered Filet Mignon

380
A great combination of flavors. Serve with some mashed garlic red potatoes and sweetened green beans for a fabulous special occasion meal. Don't forget to serve a bottle of Cabernet or Zinfandel.
By JDVMD

Sweetheart Cupcakes

229
Instead of just plain white cupcakes, I took it a step further and made them special. You can change the colors for any holiday. Shades of green for St. Patrick's Day, pastel colors for Easter, red white and blue for the 4th of July. You get the picture.
By Celeste

Easy Valentine Sandwich Cookies

150
This recipe makes 17- 3 inch sandwich cookies and 17 - 1 1/2 inch heart shaped cookies. You'll need a 3-inch heart shaped cutter and a 1 1/2-inch heart shaped cutter. Frost with Pink Valentine Frosting (see recipe).
By Laria Tabul

Surf and Turf for Two

36
This is a simple way to make a special dinner any night of the week. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already. Serve shrimp alongside steaks with your favorite sides.
By Staci

Lobster Mac and Cheese

High class meets down home. This dish is just my style. The amazing combination of flavors make this one of my favorites.
By Ange
Rich and Simple French Onion Soup
1341

A slice of French bread layered with three varieties of cheese is broiled on top of this decadent but simple French onion soup.

More Valentine's Day Recipes

Love Potion No. 9

2
Everyone will be crushing on this drink that's perfect for Valentine's Day.
By Juliana Hale

3 Ways to Turn Frozen Shrimp Into Valentine's Day Dinners

Trust us — if you're cooking to impress, you need to be cooking shrimp.
By David McCann

Romantic Valentine's Day Salad

1
The little red hearts are cut out of cooked beet to turn this simple salad into a lovely romantic Valentine's Day appetizer. In Italy, lettuce is usually only dressed with olive oil and salt, but you can of course use another dressing. Fresh mozzarella cubes make a nice addition.
By Nesrine

Valentine Pizza

33
Make this pizza for your Valentine! The rosemary dough is made in a bread machine, and then made into three heart shaped pizzas.
By EAMON G

Filet Mignon and Balsamic Strawberries

32
"We made this for Valentine's Day dinner and it was absolutely amazing!" – Dana
By cdagirl

Red Velvet Cookies

87
These cookies are just as good as the cake, only on a smaller scale. They melt in your mouth!
By Kc Maxwell

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1165
Well-rounded seafood and pasta dish. Good with any pasta; angel hair is less filling.
By JustJen

Easy Guacamole

1018
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Loretta Buffa

French Onion Soup Gratinee

1757
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
By Jersey Tomato

Maple Salmon

5587
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

10904
Perfect for decorating! These classic sugar cookies are great for rolling out and cutting into shapes.
By Loretta Buffa

Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli

197
Great homemade Italian ravioli recipe that I have recreated to taste like the ravioli at Maggiano's restaurant. Don't be intimidated by the large list of ingredients, it is well worth it!
By Callie1025

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

582
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

473
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1817
This is a tried-and-true, old-fashioned coconut cream pie. Took many years of searching and baking to find the right one and this is it! Enjoy!
By Loretta Buffa

Chocolate Ganache

1150
This is a rich, dark chocolate topping or decoration that has lots of uses. It can be whipped as filling or icing, or just poured over whatever cake you like.
By INGRIDEVOGEL

Death By Chocolate III

267
Every time we have a church supper, I have to make this. It's a favorite!
By LaNita

Cream Puffs

1415
An easy and impressive way to make a great dessert. Whip them up and watch them disappear!
By Loretta Buffa

Best Salmon Bake

37
Salmon fillets topped with chopped tomato and green onion, and baked in the oven to perfection for a deliciously quick and simple dinner for any occasion.
By MAGGIE1205

Chef John's Chocolate Lava Cake

298
Legend has it that this dessert was the result of a major catering disaster. The dessert for this particular event was to be individual chocolate cakes, but someone took them out of the ovens too soon and the centers were not cooked enough and still liquefied. Well, there was no time to take them off the plates and bake them more, so the chef simply had his wait staff introduce the dessert as Chocolate 'Lava' Cake! Brilliant!
By Chef John
