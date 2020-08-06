Find a new favorite veggie burger recipes in this collection of 80+ black bean burgers, quinoa burgers, tofu burgers, chickpea burgers, Greek and Mexican-style veggie burgers, portobello burgers, and more.
This is a quick, easy, and light alternative to the regular beef burger. Many meat eaters I know love these! Can be topped with mayo, tomatoes, and shredded old Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese. I prefer to top them with roasted red peppers and goat cheese.
Falafels so good they blow store bought ones out of the water. Serve on pitas, with your favorite sauces and toppings, or on buns like a burger. This recipe is good accompanied by any Middle Eastern dish such as tabouleh or roasted potatoes.
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
This is as close as I've ever gotten to a delicious non-meat burger. Mushrooms really give this a meaty flavor. I serve this like I serve a regular burger, on a nice fresh hamburger roll with spicy mayonnaise and a little lettuce.
This recipe uses tofu that has been frozen for 72 hours and then quickly defrosted. Onion, celery and cheese make these burgers delicious. This is a family favorite at the Silverwolfs' den. Serve in place of meat as a main entree or place on a bun along with your favorite toppings: lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, etc. These burgers can also be baked in an oven preheated at 350 degrees for 30 minutes rather than frying.
Burgers that taste like hamburgers, but without meat! You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack or any other cheese you like. If you prefer, you may use a 1.4 ounce packet of brown broth in place of the soy sauce.
This is a quick, easy, and light alternative to the regular beef burger. Many meat eaters I know love these! Can be topped with mayo, tomatoes, and shredded old Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese. I prefer to top them with roasted red peppers and goat cheese.
I have two different veggie burger recipes and found that mixing them into one created the ULTIMATE veggie bean burger. My meat-and-potatoes firefighter husband LOVES these and says he could eat them every week!
These wonderful patties have undergone several transformations since I first tried them. I have used different soup mixes to season them, and added chopped nuts for texture. They are tasty with a tomato sauce topping or baked in a mushroom sauce for a fancy dinner. I like them best fixed up like a hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo, ketchup and alfalfa sprouts on a bun or good home-made bread!
These no nonsense nut burgers are great. I have yet to find a recipe or a restaurant that makes as good of a version. Serve with chips... tortilla, blue corn, sweet potato, or other veggie chips. Use whichever types of nuts you like, or have handy such as pecans, walnut, hazelnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or any combination of nuts you might like.
This is the veggie burger supreme - the easiest and MOST ECONOMICAL burger of all. A single medium-sized eggplant (together with the usual trimmings) feeds a family of six. Use whatever types of cheese and burger toppings to suit your family's taste.
If you are looking to cut back on your red meat intake or needing a burger to serve a vegan friend, this is the recipe for you. It comes together quickly with the help of your air fryer and has a grilled burger taste without firing up a grill. Serve on a bun with desired toppings.
Crispy outside, soft inside. Place burgers on buns and add condiments and toppings of choice, e.g. lettuce, pickles, tomato, raw or grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, avocado, jalapenos, bell peppers, ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, etc.
This veggie burger is packed with veggie and quinoa goodness including lots of meatless protein. A great alternative to a beef burger and just as hearty and filling. It can be cooked on the grill or baked in the oven. The egg and cheese may be left out to make this recipe vegan.
This is a special recipe for me. My first veggie burger from scratch! It is low cal, great tasting and easy. I make a bowl of this mix and leave it in the fridge so my husband can pat out a burger and quickly cook it on his lunch break. Enjoy:)
Vegetarian or not, you'll love this moist, meatless burger. This recipe allows for a lot of room to play. Make it as mild or spicy as you like. Try adding other spices or peppers to make it your own! Sauteed bell peppers add extra sweetness and flavor, chopped jalapeno adds more heat! Serve on toasted hamburger buns with desired toppings.