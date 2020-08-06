Veggie Burger Recipes

Find a new favorite veggie burger recipes in this collection of 80+ black bean burgers, quinoa burgers, tofu burgers, chickpea burgers, Greek and Mexican-style veggie burgers, portobello burgers, and more.

Staff Picks

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

3704
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Greek Grilled Beyond Meat® Burgers

Plant-based Beyond Meat® burgers with a Greek flair.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers

17
A vegetarian friend shared this recipe with our family. A hit! Serve with the toppings of your choice, like baby spinach or romaine lettuce, ketchup, mustard, avocado, red onion, and tomato slices.
By ESPANA1

Savory Portobello Mushroom Burgers

66
This is a quick, easy, and light alternative to the regular beef burger. Many meat eaters I know love these! Can be topped with mayo, tomatoes, and shredded old Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese. I prefer to top them with roasted red peppers and goat cheese.
By Kerri

"Heartbeet" Vegetable Burgers

3
This recipe isn't a vegetarian version of a beef burger; these are vegetable patties that celebrate every fresh ingredient they're made up of.
By Snacking on Sunshine

Mexicana Veggie Burgers

4
Delicious substitute for ground beef burgers. Full of protein! Serve on sourdough bread with sharp cheddar, guacamole, and salsa.
By claudia

Chickpea Falafel Burgers

73
Falafels so good they blow store bought ones out of the water. Serve on pitas, with your favorite sauces and toppings, or on buns like a burger. This recipe is good accompanied by any Middle Eastern dish such as tabouleh or roasted potatoes.
By Allrecipes Member
Zucchini Patties

2554
These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.
By Allrecipes Member

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

951
The steak of veggie burgers. Serve on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and aioli sauce. Oh yeah!
By Bob Cody

Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

1105
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
By DownHomeCitySisterscom
Vegan Black Bean Burgers

190
Easy black bean burgers for everyone! You don't need to follow the recipe or amounts exactly. I never do. Serve with your favorite burger fixings and sweet potato fries.
By jeshaka

The Best Veggie Burger

1
Beans, mushrooms, nuts, and rice add meaty flavor to these veggie burgers.
By NicoleMcmom
Our 20 Best Veggie Burger Recipes
10 Unbeatable Bean Burgers
10 Quinoa Burger Recipes That Make For Satisfying Dinners
Mushroom Veggie Burger
169
Tofu Burgers
51
Veggie Burgers
266
Spicy Black Bean and Corn Burgers
61

This is a recipe I received from a friend that I have revised to suit our tastes. A spicy and delicious change from regular hamburgers!

More Veggie Burger Recipes

Mushroom Veggie Burger

169
This is as close as I've ever gotten to a delicious non-meat burger. Mushrooms really give this a meaty flavor. I serve this like I serve a regular burger, on a nice fresh hamburger roll with spicy mayonnaise and a little lettuce.
By Chef John

Tofu Burgers

51
This recipe uses tofu that has been frozen for 72 hours and then quickly defrosted. Onion, celery and cheese make these burgers delicious. This is a family favorite at the Silverwolfs' den. Serve in place of meat as a main entree or place on a bun along with your favorite toppings: lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, etc. These burgers can also be baked in an oven preheated at 350 degrees for 30 minutes rather than frying.
By SILVERWOLF

Veggie Burgers

266
Burgers that taste like hamburgers, but without meat! You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack or any other cheese you like. If you prefer, you may use a 1.4 ounce packet of brown broth in place of the soy sauce.
By Allrecipes Member
Spicy Black Bean and Corn Burgers

61
This is a recipe I received from a friend that I have revised to suit our tastes. A spicy and delicious change from regular hamburgers!
By Grumpy's Honeybunch

Savory Portobello Mushroom Burgers

66
This is a quick, easy, and light alternative to the regular beef burger. Many meat eaters I know love these! Can be topped with mayo, tomatoes, and shredded old Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese. I prefer to top them with roasted red peppers and goat cheese.
By Kerri

Best of Everything Veggie Burgers

184
I have two different veggie burger recipes and found that mixing them into one created the ULTIMATE veggie bean burger. My meat-and-potatoes firefighter husband LOVES these and says he could eat them every week!
By Bank of America

Lentil Cakes (Patties)

78
These wonderful patties have undergone several transformations since I first tried them. I have used different soup mixes to season them, and added chopped nuts for texture. They are tasty with a tomato sauce topping or baked in a mushroom sauce for a fancy dinner. I like them best fixed up like a hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo, ketchup and alfalfa sprouts on a bun or good home-made bread!
By SUSANNE C SWISHER

Butter Bean Burgers

466
This is served in place of meat for a main meal, or great as a sandwich with your favorite toppings.
By SILVERWOLF

Nut Burgers (Vegetarian)

38
These no nonsense nut burgers are great. I have yet to find a recipe or a restaurant that makes as good of a version. Serve with chips... tortilla, blue corn, sweet potato, or other veggie chips. Use whichever types of nuts you like, or have handy such as pecans, walnut, hazelnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or any combination of nuts you might like.
By jade_

Eggplant Burgers

142
This is the veggie burger supreme - the easiest and MOST ECONOMICAL burger of all. A single medium-sized eggplant (together with the usual trimmings) feeds a family of six. Use whatever types of cheese and burger toppings to suit your family's taste.
By Irv Thomas

Air Fryer Vegan Burger

If you are looking to cut back on your red meat intake or needing a burger to serve a vegan friend, this is the recipe for you. It comes together quickly with the help of your air fryer and has a grilled burger taste without firing up a grill. Serve on a bun with desired toppings.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers

17
A vegetarian friend shared this recipe with our family. A hit! Serve with the toppings of your choice, like baby spinach or romaine lettuce, ketchup, mustard, avocado, red onion, and tomato slices.
By ESPANA1

Spicy Black Bean Burgers

24
Super yummy and simple black bean burgers with a spicy jalapeno twist!
By kath

Vegan Black Bean Burgers with Oats

Crispy outside, soft inside. Place burgers on buns and add condiments and toppings of choice, e.g. lettuce, pickles, tomato, raw or grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, avocado, jalapenos, bell peppers, ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, etc.
By Crystal Lirette

Veggie Quinoa Burgers

13
This veggie burger is packed with veggie and quinoa goodness including lots of meatless protein. A great alternative to a beef burger and just as hearty and filling. It can be cooked on the grill or baked in the oven. The egg and cheese may be left out to make this recipe vegan.
By Becky

Barley Black Bean Burgers

16
These veggie burgers will firm up as they cook on the grill. Great with all the trimmings.
By Troy Meyer

Patty's Tofu Burgers

40
This is a special recipe for me. My first veggie burger from scratch! It is low cal, great tasting and easy. I make a bowl of this mix and leave it in the fridge so my husband can pat out a burger and quickly cook it on his lunch break. Enjoy:)
By pattyward555

Meatless Burgers

Vegetarian or not, you'll love this moist, meatless burger. This recipe allows for a lot of room to play. Make it as mild or spicy as you like. Try adding other spices or peppers to make it your own! Sauteed bell peppers add extra sweetness and flavor, chopped jalapeno adds more heat! Serve on toasted hamburger buns with desired toppings.
By mfranci5
