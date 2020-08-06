Egg Salad Recipes

Community Picks
Harissa Egg Salad
Boiled eggs, avocado, and harissa are stars in this spicy twist on a classic. Serve on toast or try in lettuce leaves for a refreshing touch.
Jen's Heavenly Egg Salad
The tang from the Dijon, freshness from the lemon, and liveliness when paired with watercress makes this recipe a MUST! This recipe tastes best when paired with wheat bread, watercress and avocado!! But I can eat it by itself
A Healthy Egg Salad
I used to buy egg salad at my company's cafeteria. Learning this DIY recipe at home saved me a bunch of money! I hope you enjoy.
Creamy Avocado Egg Salad
A new twist on regular egg salad! This is so good and I am always asked for the recipe. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do! Serve on lettuce leaves or your favorite cracker.
Southern-Style Egg Salad
Southern egg salad, primarily used for sandwiches. Serve on fresh bread of your choice. My wife likes to make double-decker sandwiches (utilizing whole wheat bread for the center slice) with pimento cheese on the other half. Trim the edges and cut into 2 or 3 pieces. Great for tailgating.
Egg Salad III
This is a great egg salad recipe that a woman I babysat for made! The key ingredient is the chopped pimento stuffed olives. Serve on toasted bread with lettuce and a bit of chopped celery.
Egg Salad with Celery
This is a very simple egg salad with celery recipe, and some might find it a little bland for their tastes, but I love it just the way it is!
Avocado Egg Salad
I made this recipe up when I had an abundance of avocados and wanted something other than guacamole. I shocked myself at how tasty this egg salad was and my honey loved it too!
Loaded Egg Salad
I created this recipe using my favorite flavors from a loaded potato salad. Delicious, flavorful, and filling, this salad is one of my favorites!
Simple Egg Salad
The simplest, good egg salad that is still delicious! Great for leftover Easter eggs!
Egg Salad with Dill
Husbands and picky eaters will love this recipe. Fresh herbs are added to eggs with a touch of cream cheese and Grey Poupon® to give this egg salad a taste you'll love.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Mustard powder, dill weed, garlic powder, and onion flakes are combined in this amazing egg salad. I've always had rave reviews of this great sandwich salad. Best served chilled, on white or wheat bread.
Light Avocado Egg Salad
I love egg salad but was always looking for a healthier option for the mayo. I had an abundance of avocados one day and decided to experiment. I'm sure glad I did! Serve with crackers, bread, or just by itself. Hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do!
Simply Egg Salad
A classic egg salad sandwich hits the spot on many occasions. You can serve it on your favourite sliced bread or buns, toasted or plain. It's always a sandwich to enjoy. Great for picnics, too!
By Allrecipes Member
Shrimp Egg Salad
This recipe was inspired by the open face shrimp sandwich served at Ikea's cafeteria and my love of deviled eggs.
By MEISENBACH Egg Salad with a Kick
This is a delicious egg salad recipe that I have been preparing for a number of years and it always gets rave reviews and requests for the recipe. Serve on toast with tomato and lettuce.
Cauliflower and Egg Salad
This cauliflower salad combines hard-boiled eggs, shaved carrots, and green onions with a creamy dressing for a side dish for any occasion.
My Favorite No-Mayo Egg Salad
I don't like mayonnaise and so I never have it in the house. I do, however, like egg salad, and I adjusted it to make it without the mayo. Pretty close to the original but tastier and healthier! If it seems too dry, add more yogurt, 1 teaspoon at a time. Enjoy on top of toast or in a sandwich.
Ham and Egg Salad Sandwich Spread
This is a twist on traditional ham salad recipes for those of you who prefer dill pickles over sweet. Serve on pumpernickel bread with fresh alfalfa sprouts!
Yummy and Easy Egg Salad
Egg salad that is easy to make and isn't boring. Horseradish, green onion, Dijon mustard, paprika, and celery make this a welcome addition to any lunch.
Cucumbers And Egg Salad
This is a creamy combination of fresh and pickled cucumbers. It is simple, cool, and goes with everything!
By Allrecipes Member Egg Salad with Relish
Traditional egg salad with relish and a couple surprises. Hot sauce adds just a little kick to this traditional recipe. Feel free to make additional changes.
Avocado-Egg Salad
This avocado-egg salad is great for lunch. Eat on toasted bread with watercress or greens of choice.
Grown-Up Egg Salad Filling
Twist up the traditional egg salad with a bit of bacon and cheese, and a hint of Cajun seasoning. I find bacon adds enough of a salty flavor, so I don't add salt to mine.
Simple Greek Yogurt Egg Salad
Greek yogurt gives this dish a healthy kick, but the brown sugar makes sure no one even knows it's in there! Very kid-friendly.
