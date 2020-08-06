Egg Salad Recipes

Go classic, creamy, chunky, or hold the mayo. Check out the many ways to turn eggs into tasty sandwich fillings or cracker-toppers.

Community Picks

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2111
This is a wonderful-tasting egg salad sandwich that you will definitely devour. It's really good on rye.
By wifeyluvs2cook

Harissa Egg Salad

1
Boiled eggs, avocado, and harissa are stars in this spicy twist on a classic. Serve on toast or try in lettuce leaves for a refreshing touch.
By Buckwheat Queen

Jen's Heavenly Egg Salad

448
The tang from the Dijon, freshness from the lemon, and liveliness when paired with watercress makes this recipe a MUST! This recipe tastes best when paired with wheat bread, watercress and avocado!! But I can eat it by itself
By luckyjen7

Deviled Egg Salad

25
My top-secret egg salad recipe! Delicious on a sandwich, too!
By Angela

A Healthy Egg Salad

23
I used to buy egg salad at my company's cafeteria. Learning this DIY recipe at home saved me a bunch of money! I hope you enjoy.
By Ron

Creamy Avocado Egg Salad

35
A new twist on regular egg salad! This is so good and I am always asked for the recipe. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do! Serve on lettuce leaves or your favorite cracker.
By tracy918

Egg Salad with Chopped Gherkins

7
This classic egg salad works well in sandwiches, on crackers, in a lettuce cup, or in a tomato half.
By SUNSETINAZ

Southern-Style Egg Salad

66
Southern egg salad, primarily used for sandwiches. Serve on fresh bread of your choice. My wife likes to make double-decker sandwiches (utilizing whole wheat bread for the center slice) with pimento cheese on the other half. Trim the edges and cut into 2 or 3 pieces. Great for tailgating.
By Walter R

Egg Salad III

122
This is a great egg salad recipe that a woman I babysat for made! The key ingredient is the chopped pimento stuffed olives. Serve on toasted bread with lettuce and a bit of chopped celery.
By OLIVIES

Egg Salad with Celery

17
This is a very simple egg salad with celery recipe, and some might find it a little bland for their tastes, but I love it just the way it is!
By GOLDIE6175

Avocado Egg Salad

250
I made this recipe up when I had an abundance of avocados and wanted something other than guacamole. I shocked myself at how tasty this egg salad was and my honey loved it too!
By ANGELAANDJAKERS

Loaded Egg Salad

40
I created this recipe using my favorite flavors from a loaded potato salad. Delicious, flavorful, and filling, this salad is one of my favorites!
By SunnyDaysNora
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Excellent Egg Salads
Browse our gallery of easy classic recipes, plus new spins on this favorite made with Greek yogurt or with a kick of horseradish.
Change Up Your Morning With Breakfast Salads
Whatever your breakfast woes, breakfast salads can solve them.
Creamy Cauliflower Egg Salad
11
Magical Egg Salad
106
Awesome Egg Salad with a Kick
189
Egg Salad I
358
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
2108

Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!

More Egg Salad Recipes

Jen's Heavenly Egg Salad

447
The tang from the Dijon, freshness from the lemon, and liveliness when paired with watercress makes this recipe a MUST! This recipe tastes best when paired with wheat bread, watercress and avocado!! But I can eat it by itself

Simple Egg Salad

13
The simplest, good egg salad that is still delicious! Great for leftover Easter eggs!
By Aimee Smith

World's Best Egg Salad Sandwich

18
An egg salad sandwich with new twist! Fresh tomatoes and baby spinach add beautiful color and great flavor.
By shefali chitrang

Egg Salad with Dill

1
Husbands and picky eaters will love this recipe. Fresh herbs are added to eggs with a touch of cream cheese and Grey Poupon® to give this egg salad a taste you'll love.
By Sharon Thompson

Egg Salad with Bacon

2
Traditional egg salad with an added twist of dill, lemon, and bacon.
By MyPrecious

Avocado Egg Salad

251
I made this recipe up when I had an abundance of avocados and wanted something other than guacamole. I shocked myself at how tasty this egg salad was and my honey loved it too!

Egg Salad Sandwiches

652
Mustard powder, dill weed, garlic powder, and onion flakes are combined in this amazing egg salad. I've always had rave reviews of this great sandwich salad. Best served chilled, on white or wheat bread.
By Sara Slade

Light Avocado Egg Salad

110
I love egg salad but was always looking for a healthier option for the mayo. I had an abundance of avocados one day and decided to experiment. I'm sure glad I did! Serve with crackers, bread, or just by itself. Hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do!
By Kelly MacDonald

Simply Egg Salad

63
A classic egg salad sandwich hits the spot on many occasions. You can serve it on your favourite sliced bread or buns, toasted or plain. It's always a sandwich to enjoy. Great for picnics, too!
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By Egg Farmers of Ontario

Loaded Egg Salad

40
I created this recipe using my favorite flavors from a loaded potato salad. Delicious, flavorful, and filling, this salad is one of my favorites!

Shrimp Egg Salad

58
This recipe was inspired by the open face shrimp sandwich served at Ikea's cafeteria and my love of deviled eggs.
By MEISENBACH

Egg Salad with a Kick

21
This is a delicious egg salad recipe that I have been preparing for a number of years and it always gets rave reviews and requests for the recipe. Serve on toast with tomato and lettuce.
By rowdy

Cauliflower and Egg Salad

41
This cauliflower salad combines hard-boiled eggs, shaved carrots, and green onions with a creamy dressing for a side dish for any occasion.
By Rosalie

My Favorite No-Mayo Egg Salad

2
I don't like mayonnaise and so I never have it in the house. I do, however, like egg salad, and I adjusted it to make it without the mayo. Pretty close to the original but tastier and healthier! If it seems too dry, add more yogurt, 1 teaspoon at a time. Enjoy on top of toast or in a sandwich.
By CAMILLEELISE

Salted Egg Salad (Itlogna Maalat)

This recipe substitutes hard-boiled chicken eggs for duck eggs to create a salty and funky egg salad. Top with microgreens.
By Yana Gilbuena

Ham and Egg Salad Sandwich Spread

19
This is a twist on traditional ham salad recipes for those of you who prefer dill pickles over sweet. Serve on pumpernickel bread with fresh alfalfa sprouts!
By JennyB

Yummy and Easy Egg Salad

8
Egg salad that is easy to make and isn't boring. Horseradish, green onion, Dijon mustard, paprika, and celery make this a welcome addition to any lunch.
By nutsforchocolate

Cucumbers And Egg Salad

69
This is a creamy combination of fresh and pickled cucumbers. It is simple, cool, and goes with everything!
By Allrecipes Member

Not Yo Momma's Egg Salad

6
This curried egg salad is kicked up a notch with olives, capers, and roasted red peppers.
By yvonnelong

Egg Salad with Relish

1
Traditional egg salad with relish and a couple surprises. Hot sauce adds just a little kick to this traditional recipe. Feel free to make additional changes.
By Pam Beihoff-Nau

Avocado-Egg Salad

1
This avocado-egg salad is great for lunch. Eat on toasted bread with watercress or greens of choice.
By KNOEL1414

Creamy Cauliflower Egg Salad

11
Reminds me of potato salad.

Grown-Up Egg Salad Filling

2
Twist up the traditional egg salad with a bit of bacon and cheese, and a hint of Cajun seasoning. I find bacon adds enough of a salty flavor, so I don't add salt to mine.
By thedailygourmet

Simple Greek Yogurt Egg Salad

3
Greek yogurt gives this dish a healthy kick, but the brown sugar makes sure no one even knows it's in there! Very kid-friendly.
By CookingFreak
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com