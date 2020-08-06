Italian-Style Chicken Breasts

A delicious pasta and chicken dish with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Use the dry packaged sun-dried tomatoes instead of the tomatoes packed in olive oil. The sauce can be kept, covered, for one day in the refrigerator; heat again over low heat. Try it with some crusty bread if desired.
After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
Moist roasted chicken gets the royal treatment with caramelized onions, balsamic vinegar and creamy risotto. You may choose to roast your own chicken or purchase a rotisserie chicken from a grocery store. A little grated cheese such as Parmesan or Pecorino Romano before serving is also a nice touch.
This is a very simple meal to make. You just throw everything in the crock pot and let it cook during the day. I like to serve this over thin spaghetti (especially garlic and herb thin spaghetti when I can find it).
While many have heard of veal scallopini, you can make this Italian dish with most any meat or even vegetables. The trick is to use a demi-glace of the same style -- i.e., a venison demi if using deer. You can 'fake' a demi-glace by reducing an appropriate brown stock and adding a water and flour slurry to thicken. Makes an awesome romantic dinner for two.
Easy slow cooker chicken cacciatore. Serve over angel hair pasta. 'Cacciatore' is Italian for 'hunter', and this American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter style,' with mushrooms and onions. Avanti!
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
This is the most requested dish by my teens' friends! Great even as leftovers, if there ever are any! Best served with a risotto or fettucine alfredo with a side of broccoli. Not for the diet conscious!
Try this and you'll know why they call it saltimbocca--Italian for 'jump in your mouth.' It's kind of like it jumps right off of your plate. Though it's traditionally made with veal, I made it with chicken. Quick, easy, and so delicious!
An ad on TV sparked the idea for this recipe, and its become a family favorite. I usually serve with fettuccini and Italian bread. It makes a very filling and delicious meal. It also is elegant enough to serve for company.