Italian-Style Chicken Breasts

Chicken Marsala

5811
Chicken Marsala is an Italian-style recipe for tender pan-fried chicken breasts with a sweet Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.
By Allrecipes Member
Quick Bruschetta Chicken Bake

722
A simple yet creative chicken meal mimics the popular Italian appetizer 'bruschetta' for a delicious entree reminiscent of romantic Italian evenings.
By Heather

Chicken Milano

2775
A delicious pasta and chicken dish with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Use the dry packaged sun-dried tomatoes instead of the tomatoes packed in olive oil. The sauce can be kept, covered, for one day in the refrigerator; heat again over low heat. Try it with some crusty bread if desired.
By MARBALET

Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts

467
After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
By JAMMINMARTIN

Pesto Cheesy Chicken Rolls

936
This is a very simple yet exciting dish your family will love. It's something different from your average chicken recipe.
By CHOMPY

Roasted Chicken with Risotto and Caramelized Onions

492
Moist roasted chicken gets the royal treatment with caramelized onions, balsamic vinegar and creamy risotto. You may choose to roast your own chicken or purchase a rotisserie chicken from a grocery store. A little grated cheese such as Parmesan or Pecorino Romano before serving is also a nice touch.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Garlic Cheddar Chicken

3153
Chicken breasts dipped in garlic butter and Cheddar bread crumbs. NEVER have any leftovers!
By BAYLOR66

Mozzarella Parmesan Chicken

114
A delicious baked chicken. This is excellent to double or triple and serve to a large crowd. I have also used thighs instead of breast meat. This dish is low in fat, but high in taste!
By Jacque

Chicken Pesto Pizza

322
Easy pizza dinner that uses chicken and pesto for a great meal. If fontina is not available at your store, just substitute mozzarella.
By Lisa

Tender Italian Baked Chicken

1422
Flavorful and moist baked chicken.
By Barb Eisel

Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup

87
Yum on a cold day. Quick for you busy moms! Serve with garlic breadsticks.
By Christina Egan

Chicken Penne Italiano

194
An Italian version of stir-fry, this tasty dish mixes cubed, boneless chicken and penne pasta with red and green peppers, garlic, tomatoes, oregano, and basil for an easy weeknight supper.
By Jeanine Farrar Bubick
Quick Chicken Piccata
1623
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
Lighter Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
133
Chef John's version of chicken fettuccine alfredo is lightened by substituting  chicken broth for some of the heavy cream.
Tomato Chicken Parmesan
2304
Chicken Marsala Florentine
507
Melissa's Chicken Cacciatore
54
Chicken Milanese
56
Lemon Chicken Piccata
1677

This delicious lemon chicken piccata dish is bursting with flavor thanks to a quick lemon pan sauce that's super easy to prepare.

Chicken Parmesan

4423
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

2175
Baked chicken Parm, no breading or frying, same irresistibly cheesy flavor.
By Chef John

Oven Roasted Stuffed Chicken Breasts

79
Stuffed chicken with a ricotta cheese and walnut mixture always impresses.
By Julie1271

Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo

174
This is a recipe I came up with that uses all of my favorite ingredients and is very beautiful served on a platter.
By CALLIEW

Chicken Milanese

56
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken Milanese makes a quick, easy meal.

Lasagna Alfredo

496
Lasagna Alfredo with chicken, ricotta and spinach. So good that my family requests it at least once a week. Serve with diced tomato as a garnish.
By Sybil Gregory

Italian Chicken Marinade

280
This easy Italian dressing marinade is the prelude to a tasty grilled chicken.
By Steve Harrity

Mediterranean Chicken

588
A marvelous chicken dinner loaded with Mediterranean flavors.
By Robyn Webb

Pizza Chicken

222
Spice up plain chicken breasts with seasoned breadcrumbs, pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese!
By Tracyg654

Balsamic Chicken

633
Balsamic marinade doubles as sauce to give pan-fried chicken great flavor.
By SHERRYLYNN2

Chicken Cacciatore in a Slow Cooker

227
This is a very simple meal to make. You just throw everything in the crock pot and let it cook during the day. I like to serve this over thin spaghetti (especially garlic and herb thin spaghetti when I can find it).
By LDP5

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

1851
This is a family favorite. A creamy, cheesy Alfredo dish, great with a salad and garlic bread.
By Emily

Chicken Scallopini

192
While many have heard of veal scallopini, you can make this Italian dish with most any meat or even vegetables. The trick is to use a demi-glace of the same style -- i.e., a venison demi if using deer. You can 'fake' a demi-glace by reducing an appropriate brown stock and adding a water and flour slurry to thicken. Makes an awesome romantic dinner for two.
By Strangecacti

Creamy Chicken Lasagna

787
This is an unusual but fantastic combination. Everyone that tastes it raves!
By Caroline

Chicken Parmesan with Zucchini Pasta

39
Using a spiralizer, zucchini is turned into a tasty stand-in for pasta in this non-breaded take on chicken Parmesan.
By Dale Tadlock

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

916
Easy slow cooker chicken cacciatore. Serve over angel hair pasta. 'Cacciatore' is Italian for 'hunter', and this American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter style,' with mushrooms and onions. Avanti!
By Rosie

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

28
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
By Kitchen Commander

Italian Chicken Skillet

595
This Italian chicken skillet recipe is a delicious and easy dinner! The best part is that it cooks all in one skillet so there is hardly any mess!
By RHARRIS524

My Chicken Parmesan

40
My Italian husband says this is his absolute favorite dinner. Parmesan-coated chicken swimming in a pool of pasta and sauce with a blanket of melted shredded Italian-blend cheese over all.
By janice tofuri

My Best Chicken Piccata

166
This is the most requested dish by my teens' friends! Great even as leftovers, if there ever are any! Best served with a risotto or fettucine alfredo with a side of broccoli. Not for the diet conscious!
By LROHNER

Sandy's Chicken Saltimbocca

47
Try this and you'll know why they call it saltimbocca--Italian for 'jump in your mouth.' It's kind of like it jumps right off of your plate. Though it's traditionally made with veal, I made it with chicken. Quick, easy, and so delicious!
By SandyG

Chicken Breast Cutlets with Artichokes and Capers

391
Golden brown chicken cutlets are served with a lemony artichoke and caper sauce in this straightforward and delicious chicken dish.
By Josephine Franchino Twohy

Pesto Chicken Florentine

1871
Extremely rich combination of chicken, spinach and creamy pesto sauce. Serve with crunchy bread and romaine salad--it's the best!
By MINERFAMILY

Italian Stuffed Chicken Breast

189
An ad on TV sparked the idea for this recipe, and its become a family favorite. I usually serve with fettuccini and Italian bread. It makes a very filling and delicious meal. It also is elegant enough to serve for company.
By CSLUSH
