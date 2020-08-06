Mexican-Style Chicken Breasts

I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
My old roommate, who was Latino, gave me this recipe about 8 years ago. Recently I was cleaning out a cookbook and found the recipe tucked away. This is extremely delicious. I don't know what it was called, she just said it was something her mom used to make when she was younger. Depending on how spicy you like it, you omit or ramp up any variety of hot spices you like. This is great served over rice with shredded cheese and sour cream -- or even with corn bread. It is really versatile.
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
Shredded chicken, fresh cilantro, green chile salsa and jalapeno salsa flavor these sour cream enchiladas. They are very easy to make, and are for lunch the next day. They are somewhat spicy-hot and full of cilantro.
A delicious New Mexican enchilada that we had every year for our Christmas Eve dinner. Serve 2 to 3 enchiladas on a plate and surround with lettuce and tomatoes. Top with your choice of guacamole or sour cream or both.
This is a great soup that can be spiced up or tamed down depending on your individual taste. Keep in mind that you if can not purchase fresh tomatillos at your local grocery store you can substitute with canned tomatillos, drained and chopped. Try garnishing with sour cream, as indicated in the recipe. Top with a leaf of cilantro.
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
This chili lime chicken recipe combines many of the spices I grew up with and has become a distinctive part of my cooking, including dishes such as chili Colorado, posole, and Frontera-style carne asada. I would describe this dish as more Tex-Mex or New Mexican than Mexican. Serve on a bed of rice or slice thinly for use in tacos or to top a green salad.
Making homemade fajita seasoning is a lot easier than you might think, and you probably already have the ingredients in your spice cabinet. Simply combine a mixture of chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, and voila, you're ready to make fajitas. Brighten up this dish with a mixture of red, orange, yellow, and green peppers. Top with your favorite garnishes. We use sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.