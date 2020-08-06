Mexican-Style Chicken Breasts

Looking for Mexican-style chicken breast recipes? Allrecipes has more than 290 trusted Mexican-style chicken breast recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

1019
I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
By SGRCOOKI

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

129
Quick taco filling with shredded chicken simmered in a spiced tomato sauce.
By Holiday Baker

Quick and Easy Mexican Chicken

890
Seasoned chicken bakes under salsa and cheese. Enjoy over rice or noodles.
By Karen Taylor

Mexican Chicken Soup

240
Tired of plain old Chicken Soup? Try this one. Adding the avocado is a must! We also add a little grated cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
By Rillene N

Restaurant Style Chicken Nachos

600
These hearty nachos make a great snack and work well as a meal, too!
By LAURA B.

Pico de Gallo Chicken Quesadillas

1007
Flour tortillas filled with chicken breast, onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack cheese.
By Tony Cortez

Poblano Chile Enchiladas a la Gringa

308
Prepare for your taste buds to jump for joy!
By Olga Gonzalez

Easy Chicken Posole

209
Simply delicious whenever you want to eat something warm and comforting.
By Dorothy Denise Garcia

Chicken Enchiladas with Flour Tortillas

4631
A great way to use leftover chicken. Even kids love these!
By Steph

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

7399
An easy-to-prep, hearty chicken taco soup that will feed a hungry crowd.
By RaisinKane aka Patti

Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

1691
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
By Gweneth

Latin-Inspired Spicy Cream Chicken Stew

123
My old roommate, who was Latino, gave me this recipe about 8 years ago. Recently I was cleaning out a cookbook and found the recipe tucked away. This is extremely delicious. I don't know what it was called, she just said it was something her mom used to make when she was younger. Depending on how spicy you like it, you omit or ramp up any variety of hot spices you like. This is great served over rice with shredded cheese and sour cream -- or even with corn bread. It is really versatile.
By MSHELLZ2U
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Lime Chicken Soft Tacos
2616
"Such a light, refreshing dish! The favors are delicious! I served with fresh cilantro upon serving, along with homemade pico de gallo." – Nicole
Angela's Awesome Enchiladas
3147
"I never write reviews... But after tasting these I had to. They're awesome!!!" – slipton1986
Tomatillo Soup
179
Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade
245
Southwestern Egg Rolls
1590
Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
853
Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
1025

Shredded chicken with tortillas, sour cream, cheese, and enchilada sauce.

More Mexican-Style Chicken Breasts

Salsa Chicken

4710
Oven-baked, seasoned chicken breasts topped with salsa and melted cheese.
By Faye

Chicken Enchiladas with Cream of Chicken Soup

1452
A quick, easy chicken enchilada recipe with simple, flavorful ingredients.
By Jeri Reed

Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade

245
A delicious chicken fajita marinade made with Mexican-inspired flavorings.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

540
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
By baumanns

Slow Cooker Cilantro Lime Chicken

1847
This is a nice change from plain chicken tacos. The cilantro really adds a burst of flavor to this recipe.
By ltlmsmfft

Easy Chicken Enchiladas

1283
This is a great recipe for a quick dinner. There aren't many ingredients and doesn't take a lot of time.
By IANKRIS

Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

1691
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.

Simple Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wraps

368
Change up your lunch routine with a spicy salsa chicken and spinach wrap.
By Nuclear Rich

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

660
Shredded chicken, fresh cilantro, green chile salsa and jalapeno salsa flavor these sour cream enchiladas. They are very easy to make, and are for lunch the next day. They are somewhat spicy-hot and full of cilantro.
By Brenda

Enchanted Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

232
A delicious New Mexican enchilada that we had every year for our Christmas Eve dinner. Serve 2 to 3 enchiladas on a plate and surround with lettuce and tomatoes. Top with your choice of guacamole or sour cream or both.
By Kate

Tomatillo Soup

173
This is a great soup that can be spiced up or tamed down depending on your individual taste. Keep in mind that you if can not purchase fresh tomatillos at your local grocery store you can substitute with canned tomatillos, drained and chopped. Try garnishing with sour cream, as indicated in the recipe. Top with a leaf of cilantro.

Enchiladas Suizas

753
This dish has a nice bite to it with lots of cheese. It is equally delicious with cooked pork or beef.
By Lisa Civitillo Blok

Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

686
I am not generally a fan of chimichangas at restaurants, but this had me going back for seconds. It is easy to prepare the meat ahead of time and then have a very quick meal in a pinch.
By SSTRAWDER

Chicken Tortilla Soup V

2381
An easy to make soup that's quite good. Fresh chicken and tortilla chips with vegetables. Makes for a delicious, warm soup. Try garnishing with cheese and/or a little sour cream.
By Betty

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

485
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
By Yoly

Lime Chicken Soft Tacos

2612
I was given this recipe by my mom when I went away to college, and it has become all of my friends' favorite!

Chicken Fiesta Salad

696
This is an attractive and zesty all in one dish. It's full of veggies and chicken, and loaded with flavor. A quick fix for a long day. If desired, top with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
By ANGL8277

Chicken Enchiladas with Creamy Green Chile Sauce

395
Chicken- and cheese-filled corn tortillas baked under a creamy sauce infused with hot green chiles. Adjust the amount of chopped chiles to suit your taste!
By aaronspool

Green Chicken Enchilada

247
Very easy to make! Chicken and Monterey Jack Cheese filled flour tortillas topped with green enchilada sauce. I make Mexican Rice to serve on the side.
By SHACKL

Mexican Tinga

227
This is an authentic Mexican favorite! Shredded chicken and onions simmered in a thick chipotle sauce served on crunchy tostadas.
By Fredda O

Southwest Chicken

763
Southwest chicken breasts with black beans, corn, chile peppers, and tomatoes. Low-fat, easy, and quick. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.
By Tamcattt

Chili Lime Chicken

16
This chili lime chicken recipe combines many of the spices I grew up with and has become a distinctive part of my cooking, including dishes such as chili Colorado, posole, and Frontera-style carne asada. I would describe this dish as more Tex-Mex or New Mexican than Mexican. Serve on a bed of rice or slice thinly for use in tacos or to top a green salad.
By Larry Dean

Homemade Chicken Fajitas

7
Making homemade fajita seasoning is a lot easier than you might think, and you probably already have the ingredients in your spice cabinet. Simply combine a mixture of chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, and voila, you're ready to make fajitas. Brighten up this dish with a mixture of red, orange, yellow, and green peppers. Top with your favorite garnishes. We use sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
By Mark A Sheeler

Mexican Casserole

1077
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.
By SUEZQZ_64
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com