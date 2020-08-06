Skillet Chicken Breasts

Sweet Chicken Marsala
This is a delightful dish combining the unique flavors of Italian Marsala wine with the white meat of the chicken breast. The dish has been sweetened to appeal to a broader range of those who appreciate the fun of cooking with fine wines.
Pineapple and Apricot Skillet Chicken
Tender chicken is paired with tangy pineapples and sweet apricots for a truly Caribbean taste. Serve over jasmine rice or couscous.
Chef John's Chicken French
Chicken French has everything I love in a recipe. It's delicious and easy, frugal, yet fancy, and everyone loves it. Better yet, it has a vague, confusing history and completely preposterous name. This not-French recipe hails from the Rochester area of New York State, where it's a staple on virtually every Italian-American restaurant menu.
Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts
These chicken breasts are fast, easy, and delicious. By 'pan-roasting,' you can easily monitor the internal temp. Leaving the skin on adds a lot of flavor and much needed moisture.
Meghann's Chicken Scallopini
This delicious chicken is from cooktop to tabletop in less than an hour, and uses ingredients most likely to be kept in your pantry!
Balsamic Chicken Breasts with Porcini Mushrooms
Delicious balsamic chicken best served over rice or with oven-roasted potatoes. Wonderful any time of the year and reheats perfectly!
Juicy Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Shiraz Reduction
These juicy chicken breasts with a rich and thick sauce taste like they took a long time cooking, but this recipe is really fast and easy.
Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish
I love Ethiopian food but had difficulty finding authentic recipes online. I ultimately found 3 or 4 recipes and altered them all to incorporate them together in an attempt to capture the flavors. Typically served with injera and some side vegetable dish. I prefer Atkilt, a cabbage and potato dish, but there are many delicious options.
Paprika Chicken with Mushrooms
There's something about chicken with paprika that is soooo good! Cooking this dish covered makes a nice mushroom sauce that can be spooned over the chicken for serving.
Chicken Korma II
In this mild Northern Indian dish, chicken is simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. Serve over basmati or sticky rice. Add more chili or cayenne for more heat.
Chicken Valdostano
Delicious Italian skillet dish with prosciutto ham, fontina cheese (one of Italy's best cheeses) AND a white wine/mushroom sauce. Who could ask for more? Here's the recipe YOU asked for!