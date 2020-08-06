Skillet Chicken Breasts

Seared, sauteed, or simmered in all kinds of sauces. Great dinners happen when chicken meets a hot skillet. Get recipes, including quick, easy, and healthy options.

Deviled Chicken Breasts

68
Quick and easy, this is an excellent mid-week dish.
By Velva Knapp

Sweet Chicken Marsala

10
This is a delightful dish combining the unique flavors of Italian Marsala wine with the white meat of the chicken breast. The dish has been sweetened to appeal to a broader range of those who appreciate the fun of cooking with fine wines.
By WyOldtimer

Pineapple and Apricot Skillet Chicken

22
Tender chicken is paired with tangy pineapples and sweet apricots for a truly Caribbean taste. Serve over jasmine rice or couscous.
By ALYSSAF1

Chef John's Chicken French

151
Chicken French has everything I love in a recipe. It's delicious and easy, frugal, yet fancy, and everyone loves it. Better yet, it has a vague, confusing history and completely preposterous name. This not-French recipe hails from the Rochester area of New York State, where it's a staple on virtually every Italian-American restaurant menu.
By Chef John

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts

213
These chicken breasts are fast, easy, and delicious. By 'pan-roasting,' you can easily monitor the internal temp. Leaving the skin on adds a lot of flavor and much needed moisture.
By Chef John

Meghann's Chicken Scallopini

16
This delicious chicken is from cooktop to tabletop in less than an hour, and uses ingredients most likely to be kept in your pantry!
By Meghann

Balsamic Chicken Breasts with Porcini Mushrooms

6
Delicious balsamic chicken best served over rice or with oven-roasted potatoes. Wonderful any time of the year and reheats perfectly!
By AllisonnL

Juicy Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Shiraz Reduction

1
These juicy chicken breasts with a rich and thick sauce taste like they took a long time cooking, but this recipe is really fast and easy.
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish

21
I love Ethiopian food but had difficulty finding authentic recipes online. I ultimately found 3 or 4 recipes and altered them all to incorporate them together in an attempt to capture the flavors. Typically served with injera and some side vegetable dish. I prefer Atkilt, a cabbage and potato dish, but there are many delicious options.
By Twin Cities

Paprika Chicken with Mushrooms

396
There's something about chicken with paprika that is soooo good! Cooking this dish covered makes a nice mushroom sauce that can be spooned over the chicken for serving.
By MARLANA ADAMEK

Chicken Korma II

299
In this mild Northern Indian dish, chicken is simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. Serve over basmati or sticky rice. Add more chili or cayenne for more heat.
By Trina

Chicken Valdostano

158
Delicious Italian skillet dish with prosciutto ham, fontina cheese (one of Italy's best cheeses) AND a white wine/mushroom sauce. Who could ask for more? Here's the recipe YOU asked for!
By Jen
Spicy Garlic Lime Chicken
3726
"This is the simplest, best chicken I have ever made and trust me, that's saying something when I make chicken breast 3 days out of the week." – Lindsay Birdsong
15 Quick Chicken Cutlet Recipes
These simple recipes are ready in half an hour or less!
Cousin Cosmo's Greek Chicken
565
Chicken and Red Wine Sauce
972
Rosemary Chicken with Orange-Maple Glaze
601
How to Make Chicken Cutlets
Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu
6995

Cordon Bleu is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu!

Chicken Breasts with Balsamic Vinegar and Garlic

3107
This is a quick, easy and impressive gourmet dish. Goes great with roasted new potatoes.
By colleenlora

Chicken Breasts Pierre

2695
Chicken steeped in a sweet and savory blend of tomatoes, spices and herbs.
By Nancy

Easier Chicken Marsala

827
Here's a lighter version of one of my favorite chicken dishes. For my family, this one's a keeper!
By D Alexander

Braised Balsamic Chicken

4630
This chicken is good with either rice or pasta. Green beans make a nice side dish.
By MOONANDBACK
Whiskey Chicken

116
Sauteed chicken chunks braised in a sweet, savory whiskey sauce.
By JLLYBEAN24

Mushroom Chicken Piccata

767
Classic Piccata reaches a new peak with the marvelous addition of mushrooms! This is a favorite in our family. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired.
By Karen

Lime Chicken Soft Tacos

2612
I was given this recipe by my mom when I went away to college, and it has become all of my friends' favorite!
By Marissa Wright

Sweet and Sour Chicken III

608
This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet, and voila! Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
By VINEYIS

Southwest Chicken

763
Southwest chicken breasts with black beans, corn, chile peppers, and tomatoes. Low-fat, easy, and quick. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.
By Tamcattt

Easy Chicken Marsala

230
Chicken breasts are braised in Marsala wine and cream.
By Sara

Romantic Chicken with Artichokes and Mushrooms

554
Easy, moist, flavorful and aromatic -- the white wine, artichokes and mushrooms make this chicken dish the to way to any man's heart! Delicious served with buttered noodles and fresh greens.
By Caity-O

Creamy Chicken Toast

20
Diced chicken breast is draped in a creamy sauce with green onions and peppers plus tarragon for the finishing touch. Enjoy a delicious, comforting chicken dish as well as a reminder on how to make cream sauce--it's easier than you thought. I serve this over bread, but any starchy base will do. Garnish with green onions if desired.
By Chef John

Moroccan Chicken

362
Spices, spices, spices! This recipe is thick with 'em, and your taste buds will be thick with pleasure from Moroccan Chicken. This exotic tasting dish is a definite crowd pleaser!
By Sarah and Annette

Airline Chicken Breast

32
Since food for air travel needs to be prepared far in advance, airlines back in the day created a special cut of chicken breast that wouldn't dry out as much as normal.
By Chef John

Apple Stuffed Chicken Breast

778
This is a great dish for the fall. Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Newtown Pippin, Rome Beauty and/or Winesap apples may be used.
By Behr

Carol's Arroz Con Pollo

367
Chicken served with seasoned rice.
By Carol Alter

Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant

80
This recipe is a variation on traditional chicken piquant which is spicy Cajun chicken. This comes together quickly and is good served over white rice.
By lutzflcat

Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

451
Chicken is browned, and then cooked with artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and sun-dried tomato pesto in this simple, elegant recipe.
By LMB27

Chicken and Sausage with Bowties

374
Necessity is the mother of invention. This recipe was created by me because I had a 1 1/2 hour commute to/from work. I have two teenage boys who require a hearty meal to sustain them for at least 1 hour (maybe less). This recipe can be varied; use pork italian sausage if you like (cook longer), veal or pork cutlets or cubes (be careful to cook pork products thoroughly). Serve as a sandwich, skip the pasta, mix with leftover cooked rice; add small green peas or broccoli. I doubt if anything you try will go wrong. Mangia!
By Patricia Rogers

Chicken Piccata II

1370
Lemony flavored chicken with a heavenly coating. Prepare this dish and get ready to have your tummy 'touched by an angel'!
By Terry

Chicken Scarpariello

509
A wonderful delicate dish, quick to fix. It is especially nice served over angel hair pasta or white rice.
By Jill M
