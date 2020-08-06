Pan Fried Chicken Breasts

Old-fashioned breaded chicken cutlets! This traditional recipe for chicken cutlets is a labor of love, but they are well worth the effort. Great served with mashed potatoes and a veggie; also terrific on focaccia bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. However you serve it, it will not disappoint!
This is a wonderful Americanized version of an extremely popular Sichuan Chinese dish. With twice-fried chicken, you get the crispy fried breading you'd expect, and the bang bang sauce drizzle just makes the entire dish spectacular. You'll love this more than any Chinese takeout version. Pay attention to the notes in the directions!!
A quick and easy palate-pleaser for the whole family. Looking for something different than the traditional chicken menu options? Combine Italian-inspired ingredients with your chicken and see the smiles on your family members. Cleans up quick too!
Chicken French has everything I love in a recipe. It's delicious and easy, frugal, yet fancy, and everyone loves it. Better yet, it has a vague, confusing history and completely preposterous name. This not-French recipe hails from the Rochester area of New York State, where it's a staple on virtually every Italian-American restaurant menu.
If Mongolian beef is your go to when it comes to Chinese take-out, I challenge you to try this version made with chicken instead. The chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender and requires no marinating time as beef would. Serve over rice.
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
The key ingredient, tahini, is a sesame paste available in Asian stores, but recently has been seen in major grocery chains. It tastes like a mix of Asian and Mediterranean, close to a peanut sauce satay but made from sesame. It's quick, tasty, and out of the ordinary. Serve over couscous or noodles.
While many have heard of veal scallopini, you can make this Italian dish with most any meat or even vegetables. The trick is to use a demi-glace of the same style -- i.e., a venison demi if using deer. You can 'fake' a demi-glace by reducing an appropriate brown stock and adding a water and flour slurry to thicken. Makes an awesome romantic dinner for two.
An unusual combination of ingredients in this Cuban chicken recipe. Yummy! Serve over rice. You can put rice into the pot to cook with everything else, but add 2 cups of chicken broth and simmer for 20 minutes until the rice is done. One fewer pot to wash!