Pan Fried Chicken Breasts

Pan-fried chicken breasts are just as crispy as deep-fried, but take a little less planning (and a lot less oil). Find a recipe for tonight's dinner!

Staff Picks

Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

50
Tasty and easy to make. Kids love it and you all will want more!
By PaZchut

Old-Fashioned Chicken Cutlets

5
Old-fashioned breaded chicken cutlets! This traditional recipe for chicken cutlets is a labor of love, but they are well worth the effort. Great served with mashed potatoes and a veggie; also terrific on focaccia bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. However you serve it, it will not disappoint!
By Lori McFalls Schermerhorn

Chicken Milanese

56
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken Milanese makes a quick, easy meal.
By Sherbear1

Chicken Katsu

871
This is my family recipe for Chicken Katsu - Japanese style fried chicken. Can also be used to make Tonkatsu, just use pork cutlets instead of chicken. Serve with white rice and tonkatsu sauce.
By sakuraiiko

Easy Mexican Fried Chicken

21
Great with Mexican rice and fried beans with cheese melted on top, if desired! Sort of 'On-The-Border Southern Fried Chicken'.
By Barbara Edwards

Potato Crunchy Tenders

117
I was trying to come up with something different than pizza on football practice nights, so i came up with this quick meal.
By beccalynn

Bang Bang Chicken

56
This is a wonderful Americanized version of an extremely popular Sichuan Chinese dish. With twice-fried chicken, you get the crispy fried breading you'd expect, and the bang bang sauce drizzle just makes the entire dish spectacular. You'll love this more than any Chinese takeout version. Pay attention to the notes in the directions!!
By Diana71

Karen's Italian Pan-Fried Chicken

14
A quick and easy palate-pleaser for the whole family. Looking for something different than the traditional chicken menu options? Combine Italian-inspired ingredients with your chicken and see the smiles on your family members. Cleans up quick too!
By Nick I

Chef John's Chicken French

149
Chicken French has everything I love in a recipe. It's delicious and easy, frugal, yet fancy, and everyone loves it. Better yet, it has a vague, confusing history and completely preposterous name. This not-French recipe hails from the Rochester area of New York State, where it's a staple on virtually every Italian-American restaurant menu.
By Chef John

Chicken In Basil Cream

1282
This recipe is a welcome change from the usual fried chicken. The cream sauce gives it a wonderful flavor.
By Emily Daggett

Mongolian Chicken

22
If Mongolian beef is your go to when it comes to Chinese take-out, I challenge you to try this version made with chicken instead. The chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender and requires no marinating time as beef would. Serve over rice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chicken Fried Chicken

2445
A fun chicken recipe the kids can help prepare. They love crushing the crackers. It does not matter if the measurements aren't perfect, just wing it!
By CASSJW
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Bourbon Pecan Chicken
688
"Hey everyone, this recipe is my very favorite! Please understand that the clarified butter called for is easy to make, and also imperative to your success." --mamamelton
Smothered Chicken Breasts
807
"This is fabulously easy and quite a crowd pleaser! Thanks for sharing, this recipe has saved my "bacon" (naturally no pun intended)!" -- Leslie
Tender Pan-Fried Chicken Breasts
404
Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken
Ashley's Chicken Katsu
119
Cocoa Fried Chicken
10
Lemon Chicken Piccata
1677

This delicious lemon chicken piccata dish is bursting with flavor thanks to a quick lemon pan sauce that's super easy to prepare.

More Pan Fried Chicken Breasts

Tender Pan-Fried Chicken Breasts

404
Pan-fried, then baked, these skinless chicken breasts are juicy and tender.

Chicken Parmesan

4423
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

Sweet and Sour Chicken

1296
Crispy chicken, green bell pepper, and pineapple in a sweet-and-sour sauce.
By LINDAHU

Crispy Panko Chicken Breasts

171
Get deliciously crispy pan-fried chicken breasts in less than 15 minutes!
By Mazola
Sponsored By Mazola

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

243
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
By Lucky Noodles

Chicken Mushroom Dijon

44
This is a great easy recipe for last-minute guests or a busy weeknight when you want something a little special. You may want to double the sauce and serve it over rice.
By DebbyJean

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts

214
Make juicy, herbed chicken breasts with this simple one-skillet recipe.
By Chef John

Breaded Chicken Fingers

1122
Boneless chicken strips marinated in buttermilk, then breaded and fried.
By Janet Shannon

Simple Lemon-Herb Chicken

315
Pan-seared chicken cooked with lemon and herbs, ready in just 25 minutes.
By Carolyn Stilwell

A Good, Easy Garlic Chicken

1730
Chicken is seasoned and sautéed before it's ready to enjoy, quick and easy.
By Julia Green

Balsamic Chicken

633
Balsamic marinade doubles as sauce to give pan-fried chicken great flavor.
By SHERRYLYNN2

Better than Best Fried Chicken

620
Crispy fried chicken made with condensed soup and seasoned cornstarch.
By CANDY WOO LI

Lemon Garlic Chicken

172
I made this randomly and it was delicious.
By Violet Kenow

Thai Chicken Spring Rolls

53
This Vietnamese dish is adapted with Thai flavors. These spring rolls make an excellent appetizer or light entree. Colorful, crunchy vegetables contrast nicely with the soft, translucent wrapper.
By Rebecca V

Tahini Chicken

86
The key ingredient, tahini, is a sesame paste available in Asian stores, but recently has been seen in major grocery chains. It tastes like a mix of Asian and Mediterranean, close to a peanut sauce satay but made from sesame. It's quick, tasty, and out of the ordinary. Serve over couscous or noodles.
By Elaine Geiger

Chef John's Chicken French

151
Chicken French has everything I love in a recipe. It's delicious and easy, frugal, yet fancy, and everyone loves it. Better yet, it has a vague, confusing history and completely preposterous name. This not-French recipe hails from the Rochester area of New York State, where it's a staple on virtually every Italian-American restaurant menu.
By Chef John

Chicken Scallopini

192
While many have heard of veal scallopini, you can make this Italian dish with most any meat or even vegetables. The trick is to use a demi-glace of the same style -- i.e., a venison demi if using deer. You can 'fake' a demi-glace by reducing an appropriate brown stock and adding a water and flour slurry to thicken. Makes an awesome romantic dinner for two.
By Strangecacti

Cuban Chicken

73
An unusual combination of ingredients in this Cuban chicken recipe. Yummy! Serve over rice. You can put rice into the pot to cook with everything else, but add 2 cups of chicken broth and simmer for 20 minutes until the rice is done. One fewer pot to wash!
By MJodyH

Creamy Garlic Chicken Pasta

28
Tender bow tie pasta and sautéed chicken tossed in a garlicky cream sauce.
By Misti Jackson

Chicken Enchiladas with Creamy Green Chile Sauce

395
Chicken- and cheese-filled corn tortillas baked under a creamy sauce infused with hot green chiles. Adjust the amount of chopped chiles to suit your taste!
By aaronspool

Restaurant Style Chicken Nachos

600
These hearty nachos make a great snack and work well as a meal, too!
By LAURA B.

Chicken Fried Chicken

2432
A fun chicken recipe the kids can help prepare. They love crushing the crackers. It does not matter if the measurements aren't perfect, just wing it!

Crème Fraîche Chicken

76
This creamy sauce with garlic and mushrooms tastes sublime over chicken.
By Kristel A Ivy

Tomato Chicken Parmesan

2304
A delicious Italian breaded chicken smothered with cheese and tomato-based pasta sauce!
By vero_cn81
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com