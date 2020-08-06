Thanksgiving Recipes

Allrecipes has the best recipes for Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, and tips to help you along the way.

Perfect Turkey

1708
A perfectly seasoned and juicy turkey. My friend from France taught me to cook turkey like this, but she never measures anything so use your own judgment for vegetable amounts, etc. I usually err on the side of 'more is better'!
By Shelly White

Truly Delicious Brussels Sprouts

264
If you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, give this recipe a try and discover the cooking technique that makes Brussels sprouts irresistible.
By Chef John

Classic Turkey Giblet Gravy

Here's a classic recipe for silky-smooth, deeply-flavored gravy that will have guest s singing your praises! It makes enough for the table and the turkey leftovers. If giblets aren't your thing or your bird came without them, skip to step 3 and prepare as directed, substituting canned broth for the homemade giblet broth. Keep warm until serving, whisking occasionally.
By RuthE

Best Green Bean Casserole

This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Jan

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

You can make these ahead several days and store in the fridge. If baking cold, let stand 30 minutes first.
By Carol Evans

Gourmet Sweet Potato Classic

2572
Once you taste this, you won't ever go back to the marshmallow-topped variety! I have peeled and cooked in the microwave, and also boiled the sweet potatoes. They taste the same no matter how you cook them. So, use the technique that works best for you!
By Heather

The 10 Essential Thanksgiving Dishes

No Thanksgiving dinner would be complete without these!
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

3202
This Thanksgiving stuffing is fantastic! It is very flavorful and fresh-tasting. This recipe will stuff a 10-pound turkey (which serves six) plus extra. I replaced the usual pork sausage with much healthier turkey sausage. Other dried fruits may also be used in place of cranberries.
By Stacy M Polcyn

Dry Brine Turkey

Dry brining is the easiest way to get a moist and flavorful turkey on the table for your Thanksgiving dinner. Plan ahead, you'll need a few days to get the most flavor. I found that salt and pepper was enough for me, but feel free to season with other aromatics before roasting.
By hello angie

Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake

This is a wonderful pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. The gingersnap really does make a difference.
By Renee

Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce

21
Wonderful cranberry sauce!
By cads550

Homemade Mac and Cheese

2495
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
By Allrecipes Member
How to Cook a Turkey
How big of a turkey should I buy? Why brine? Do I spatchcock? Get answers!
15 Thanksgiving Breads and Rolls
Complete your festive Thanksgiving menu with cornbread, dinner rolls, biscuits, and more.
Our Top Thanksgiving Recipes With 1,000+ Reviews
Our Best Scalloped Potato Recipes
30 Ways To Use a Bag of Fresh Cranberries
Basic Mashed Potatoes
567
The Best Banana Pudding
965

No-cook banana pudding made with instant vanilla pudding mix, condensed milk and whipped topping.

Mini Brownie Turkeys

5
Miniature brownies are the perfect little bite, and dressing them up for Thanksgiving makes a fun project to do with your kiddos or grands! Makes a great kid-friendly addition to your Thanksgiving dessert table.
By Kim's Cooking Now

28 Non-Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Ideas

By Melanie Fincher

Grandma's Corn Pudding

This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By lisa cohen

Alice's Turkey Day Light Rolls

I'm sure these rolls were the reason for the original Thanksgiving! Mom stopped making them years ago and I wondered why until I got the recipe. Plan ahead, they're worth the effort. Enjoy.
By Jeff

Basic Flaky Pie Crust

It is just what it claims to be. Use as unbaked pie shell.
By stephanie

Candied Sweet Potatoes

A delicious, sweet version of candied sweet potatoes.
By Dj

Garlic Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon

Pan-fry Brussels sprouts in butter and crispy bacon for a smoky addition to your vegetable side dish. You can add a little of the bacon grease to the dish if you prefer.
By smokey14903

Grandma's Southern Mac and Cheese

15
This is my grandmother's macaroni and cheese recipe that we all crave and only get to have twice a year, if we play our cards right. Fairly simple and straightforward. The key is cooking time more than anything.
By Rhett Towles

Mom's Sausage and Cornbread Dressing

My mom passed this recipe down to me before she passed away. I have had this dressing since I was a child, and to me it is the best I have ever tasted. This recipe is not a quick side dish, it needs time and work for prep and cooking, but is very worth it.
By 4620nellerd

Holiday ONLY Mashed Potatoes

These mashed potatoes are too fattening to have on a regular basis. I only make these on holidays, and everyone wonders what's in them that's makes them so rich...
By Saltair4

Thanksgiving Refreshment

Sparkling juice beverage.
By Jacqueline

Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad

11
A sweet and tangy fall salad with a bit of crunch and nuttiness tossed in from the pecans. I love pecans so I often double the amount of pecans.
By BORY

Stuffed Hasselback Turkey Breast

Much easier than a traditional roast turkey, this sliced and stuffed turkey breast takes far less time than a whole bird, and it's perfect for an everyday or holiday dinner for a smaller group.
By Chef John

Easy Creamed Onions

My great-grandma's recipe. Always a favorite at Thanksgiving dinner. Worth using fresh onions instead of frozen.
By Erin Noel

Cheesecake with Cranberry Glaze and Sugared Cranberries

Cranberries and orange are a natural pairing, and I wanted to combine them in a cheesecake fit for the Thanksgiving table. The cranberry glaze is a really beautiful color, and the sugared cranberries are the perfect topping. Most of the work is done the night before, so it's not even that hard to make.
By LauraF

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

My family begs me to make this creamy baked dish every Thanksgiving and Christmas. What makes it so good is the pecan topping! Try it and I'm sure it will become your new tradition!
By TINA B

Bread and Celery Stuffing

An easy stuffing recipe for a 10 to 12 pound turkey.
By Carlota Chmielewski

Turkey Cheese Ball for Thanksgiving

7
Any cheese ball recipe can be turned into the shape of a turkey for a festive appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner. All you need is some creativity!
By Allrecipes

Thanksgiving Day Salad

A time-honored Thanksgiving salad that's at our table every year. Sweet and slightly tart, it is a colorful addition to any feast.
By HELLIPORT

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE

Merritt's Butternut Squash Gratin

Slightly sweet golden squash is topped with a savory herbed cheese-breadcrumb topping. It's been my signature dish every Thanksgiving for the last 12 years. It takes a bit of work, but it is so, so worth it. Your guests will ask you for the recipe, so be prepared.
By Merrittorious

Wild Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash

A filling vegetarian main course dish, squash stuffed with stuffing and rice!
By sherry

Giblet Gravy

My mother has made this old-fashioned giblet gravy every Thanksgiving for as long as I can remember! It is delicious with turkey and mashed potatoes. Start making this while the turkey is cooking since it requires about two hours of simmering.
By Tikeren

Whipped Pumpkin Pie

This is a wonderful light whipped pumpkin pie. My husband doesn't like traditional pumpkin pie but loves this recipe I came up with. The cream cheese adds a wonderful flavor with a traditional pie taste but light/whipped. It is made with a homemade graham cracker crust.
By luvtobake

Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
By Jeff Sikes
