Thanksgiving Recipes

Perfect Turkey
A perfectly seasoned and juicy turkey. My friend from France taught me to cook turkey like this, but she never measures anything so use your own judgment for vegetable amounts, etc. I usually err on the side of 'more is better'!
Truly Delicious Brussels Sprouts
If you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, give this recipe a try and discover the cooking technique that makes Brussels sprouts irresistible.
Classic Turkey Giblet Gravy
Here's a classic recipe for silky-smooth, deeply-flavored gravy that will have guest s singing your praises! It makes enough for the table and the turkey leftovers. If giblets aren't your thing or your bird came without them, skip to step 3 and prepare as directed, substituting canned broth for the homemade giblet broth. Keep warm until serving, whisking occasionally.
Best Green Bean Casserole
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
You can make these ahead several days and store in the fridge. If baking cold, let stand 30 minutes first.
Gourmet Sweet Potato Classic
Once you taste this, you won't ever go back to the marshmallow-topped variety! I have peeled and cooked in the microwave, and also boiled the sweet potatoes. They taste the same no matter how you cook them. So, use the technique that works best for you!
Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing
This Thanksgiving stuffing is fantastic! It is very flavorful and fresh-tasting. This recipe will stuff a 10-pound turkey (which serves six) plus extra. I replaced the usual pork sausage with much healthier turkey sausage. Other dried fruits may also be used in place of cranberries.
Dry Brine Turkey
Dry brining is the easiest way to get a moist and flavorful turkey on the table for your Thanksgiving dinner. Plan ahead, you'll need a few days to get the most flavor. I found that salt and pepper was enough for me, but feel free to season with other aromatics before roasting.
Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake
This is a wonderful pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. The gingersnap really does make a difference.
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.