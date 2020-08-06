Chicken Breast Salad Recipes

A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
This crowd-pleasing recipe for classic chicken salad is perfect for sandwiches, salads, and snacking. Bits of celery, relish, and fresh herbs add texture and flavor while Dijon mustard and lemon juice add a tangy bite. Enjoy it just as it is, or add nuts or fruits. My favorite way to eat this is on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato alongside a healthy serving of potato chips!
For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
Get ready to make all sorts of friends when you bring a big bowl of this Asian chicken noodle salad to the next big cookout. The only folks you might scare away are the ones who brought regular pasta salads. There's just something delightfully addictive about this special combination of cold and spicy. This recipe is the perfect catchall for all those summer vegetables we're supposed to be eating more of, as well as any dry leftover chicken you have around.
After dining at a cafe in Michigan about 10 years ago, I tried duplicating this scrumptious twist on Chicken Salad at home. The cherries can be ordered on-line these days, which makes it much easier for those of us living where cherries are not readily available. Regular milk can be substituted for buttermilk, if necessary.
