Chicken Breast Salad Recipes

Chicken breast + salad --what a perfect combination! Browse over 250 recipes for chicken breast salads and find your favorites.

Community Picks

Hot 'n' Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

194
If you like Buffalo Chicken Wings, you'll love this take on it.
By Celeste

Fried Chicken Dinner Salad

4
This is a quick dinner salad. I prefer mine with a honey mustard dressing and my husband likes his with ranch dressing. Use the dressing of your choice.
By bwg

Easy and Fast Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

102
This Cajun-spiced blackened chicken Caesar salad is an easy lunch, main dish, or supper for one or more. I'll tell you this one isn't a bore!
By Allrecipes Member

Indian-Style Grilled Chicken Salad

8
Grilled tandoori chicken on a fresh salad with a little tangy lemon dressing. You can find the tandoori spice at any Indian store or possibly a local grocery store.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Caesar Pasta

247
An interesting twist on a classic. My family's new favorite.
By bsteimle

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

67
Great way to prepare a Mexican favorite.
By MTCHYG

Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

307
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
By Angel

What is Coronation Chicken?

Everything you need to know about this royal dish and how it came about.
By Bailey Fink

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

45
This is a very simple-to-make salad with bold flavors. You can serve as a side dish or just have it alone. The salad can be refrigerated overnight and still taste good the next day.
By Jia T.

Asian Chicken Salad

615
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
By Allrecipes Member

Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

1028
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
By Karen L. Baker

Sesame Pasta Chicken Salad

1339
A refreshing light pasta salad with a delicious Asian flair. Great for a summer cookout or picnic. Tastes great right away, and even better if you can allow it to marinate for a while.
By ohines
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Chicken Salads from Around the World
9 Grilled Chicken Salads From Around the World
Caribbean Chicken Salad
172
"All the components of the salad come together perfectly." – joannalina
Mexican Chicken Quinoa Salad
23
Amy's Barbecue Chicken Salad
325
17 Top-Rated Creamy Chicken Salad Recipes
Pecan Chicken Salad
15
Coronation Chicken
35

Fresh and different, this creamy chicken and mango dish, served cold with a spicy curried mayonnaise dressing, always brings interest and recipe requests.

More Chicken Breast Salad Recipes

Chicken Salad with Apples, Grapes, and Walnuts

80
I had chicken breasts left over from a BBQ I had and decided to make a chicken salad. I couldn't find a recipe that I liked so I played around and came up with this. It is delicious!
By Jo Stinnett-Junkins

Classic Chicken Salad

4
This crowd-pleasing recipe for classic chicken salad is perfect for sandwiches, salads, and snacking. Bits of celery, relish, and fresh herbs add texture and flavor while Dijon mustard and lemon juice add a tangy bite. Enjoy it just as it is, or add nuts or fruits. My favorite way to eat this is on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato alongside a healthy serving of potato chips!
By NicoleMcmom

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

177
For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
By Andrew C

Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

305
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad

216
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
By Rachel Mehl

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

6
This is a great Greek inspired salad with chicken souvlaki, romaine, bell pepper, cucumber, and tomatoes served with tzatziki dressing. Sprinkle with feta cheese if desired.
By Bren

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

13
A classic recipe for a reason, this chicken Caesar salad is delicious and satisfying. Crunchy romaine, creamy dressing, tender chicken and savoury cheese come together for a tasty favourite.
By Cracker Barrel
Sponsored By Cracker Barrel Shreds

Caribbean Chicken Salad

175
With just a few things done ahead of time, your dinner can be a breeze.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Fiesta Salad

696
This is an attractive and zesty all in one dish. It's full of veggies and chicken, and loaded with flavor. A quick fix for a long day. If desired, top with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
By ANGL8277

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

627
An easy to make light salad that can be served with or without chicken for vegetarians.
By Coulter
Sponsored By MyPlate

Chicken Noodle Salad

15
Get ready to make all sorts of friends when you bring a big bowl of this Asian chicken noodle salad to the next big cookout. The only folks you might scare away are the ones who brought regular pasta salads. There's just something delightfully addictive about this special combination of cold and spicy. This recipe is the perfect catchall for all those summer vegetables we're supposed to be eating more of, as well as any dry leftover chicken you have around.
By Chef John

Carol's Chicken Salad

553
My friend Carol is a wonderful cook, and this recipe is a '10.' By far the best chicken salad I have tasted.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Salad

81
This is so easy, quick and delicious! This can be made ahead of time and used as needed. Presto, chicken salad-o!
By Allrecipes Member

Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

1017
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Paillard

38
This is a super-easy dinner and very refreshing for an outdoor barbeque or spring dinner. The lemon adds a fresh taste to a simple chicken dish.
By Megan

Simply The Best Chicken Waldorf Salad

43
This is an easy and delicious recipe, sure to be a favorite for any occasion. The recipe is for 3 to 4 servings (double the ingredients if you want to serve more people). Enjoy.
By Jackie

Cherry Chicken Salad

110
After dining at a cafe in Michigan about 10 years ago, I tried duplicating this scrumptious twist on Chicken Salad at home. The cherries can be ordered on-line these days, which makes it much easier for those of us living where cherries are not readily available. Regular milk can be substituted for buttermilk, if necessary.
By MIABING

Fruited Curry Chicken Salad

585
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. The salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Potato Salad

26
A very tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Broccoli Salad

43
This salad is perfect for hot summer months! The sweet and tangy taste is very addictive.
By JeriM in Austin, Tx

Buddha Bowl

103
Tasty healthy meal in under 1 hour.
By mkinshella

Julie's Chicken Salad

43
Unique chicken salad perfect for a nice luncheon. Serve on toasted heavy grain bread, on croissants, or on a bed of lettuce for a very unique chicken salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

37
This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
By donrmath

Angel's Chunky Chicken Salad

222
I made up this recipe after a similar sandwich served at a diner. It's not the same, but just as good.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com