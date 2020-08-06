Chicken Breasts with Pasta

Staff Picks
Thai Chicken Cabbage Soup
This is a low-fat, low-cal soup that's incredibly filling and delicious. I eat this at least once a week! I don't know how it tastes cold, though. Don't be afraid to vary the proportions of various foods on your own!
Buffalo Chicken Lasagna
This dish puts all of the flavors of a delicious platter of Buffalo wings into an easy-to-make, cheesy, lasagna.
Angel Chicken Pasta
A delicious, easy company dish - the flavors are wonderful. A favorite with my family. I usually double the recipe so we can have leftovers.
Sesame Pasta Chicken Salad
A refreshing light pasta salad with a delicious Asian flair. Great for a summer cookout or picnic. Tastes great right away, and even better if you can allow it to marinate for a while.
Lemon Cream Pasta with Chicken
This deliciously different dish incorporates a classic combination of flavors: lemon, chicken, and garlic. A nice change of pace from the usual pasta fare.
Chicken Enchilada Pasta
I thought this chicken enchilada pasta dish would make a delicious alternative from our usual enchiladas or tacos and I was right. We love this! The sauce is so flavorful. It also makes some fabulous leftovers. Run, don't walk, to the grocery store to pick up the ingredients for this yumminess as soon as you can. Top with avocado, green onion, black olives, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a simple, creamy sauce mixture. This is so good, and so easy to make on a busy day. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
Yakisoba Chicken
Japanese buckwheat flour noodles with chicken at their best! Noodles can be found in an Asian foods market.
By emmaxwell Lasagna Alfredo
Lasagna Alfredo with chicken, ricotta and spinach. So good that my family requests it at least once a week. Serve with diced tomato as a garnish.
Inspiration and Ideas 11 Next-Level Chicken + Pasta Recipes
All the flavors here. Chicken + pasta = endless versatility.
Browned Butter and Mizithra Cheese Pasta
"Really loved this tasty and very nutty flavor-y dish." – Diana71
More Chicken Breasts with Pasta Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a simple, creamy sauce mixture. This is so good, and so easy to make on a busy day. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
Simple Chicken Parmesan
A kid-friendly chicken Parmesan pasta made with homemade chicken tenders.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson Chicken With Mushrooms
This is one of the best ways that I have ever prepared chicken. This recipe has been requested many times after I have served it. Serve chicken over hot cooked rice or noodles.
Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo
This is a recipe I came up with that uses all of my favorite ingredients and is very beautiful served on a platter.
Chicken Alfredo Casserole
A nice play on chicken Alfredo, easy to make and yummy to eat. My entire family enjoys it, even my 1-year-old!
Authentic Pad Thai
Inspired by the pad thai at Thai Tom, this recipe features a tamarind paste, vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce mixture over perfectly stir-fried eggs, chicken breast, and rice noodles, garnished with peanuts, chives, and fresh bean sprouts.
Marry-Me Chicken
This 'marry-me' chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal.
Pad Thai
Pad thai noodles with chicken; try it with shrimp or tofu, if you prefer.
Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
This is a second version of another member's yummy casserole. It has all the creamy and wonderful flavor of chicken cordon bleu with a little of the fat and hassle removed.
Greek Chicken Pasta
This pasta dish incorporates some of the flavors of Greece. It makes a wonderfully complete and satisfying meal. For extra flavor, toss in a few kalamata olives. Use whatever pasta you have or prefer.
Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta
Try this when you are feeling daring and want to mix things up a bit! A Southern inspired recipe that is sure to add a little fun to your dinner table. Try serving it with corn bread.
Easy Chicken Tetrazzini
A delicious recipe given to me by my sister, Ruth Clark. This is a favorite with my kids and their friends. The recipe is easy to double.
Easy Chicken Alfredo
A quick dinner for those hectic nights. For extra flavor try cooking the chicken with lemon pepper and seasoning salt.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections