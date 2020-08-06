Chicken Breasts with Pasta

Staff Picks

Pesto Pasta with Chicken

1068
Delicious bowtie pasta with sautéed chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto.
By Kristin

Thai Chicken Cabbage Soup

208
This is a low-fat, low-cal soup that's incredibly filling and delicious. I eat this at least once a week! I don't know how it tastes cold, though. Don't be afraid to vary the proportions of various foods on your own!
By KLEENESTAR

Buffalo Chicken Lasagna

10
This dish puts all of the flavors of a delicious platter of Buffalo wings into an easy-to-make, cheesy, lasagna.
By David Rigie

Angel Chicken Pasta

4030
A delicious, easy company dish - the flavors are wonderful. A favorite with my family. I usually double the recipe so we can have leftovers.
By Marian Collins

Sesame Pasta Chicken Salad

1340
A refreshing light pasta salad with a delicious Asian flair. Great for a summer cookout or picnic. Tastes great right away, and even better if you can allow it to marinate for a while.
By ohines

Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

1144
This delicious chicken and gnocchi soup is comforting on a chilly day.
By Christina

Lemon Cream Pasta with Chicken

908
This deliciously different dish incorporates a classic combination of flavors: lemon, chicken, and garlic. A nice change of pace from the usual pasta fare.
By Lisa Ramos

Chicken Enchilada Pasta

44
I thought this chicken enchilada pasta dish would make a delicious alternative from our usual enchiladas or tacos and I was right. We love this! The sauce is so flavorful. It also makes some fabulous leftovers. Run, don't walk, to the grocery store to pick up the ingredients for this yumminess as soon as you can. Top with avocado, green onion, black olives, tomatoes, and sour cream.
By Lori Bachner Carey

Quick and Easy Pancit

487
Quick pancit recipe made with rice noodles, chicken, cabbage, and carrots.
By Heather Maurer

Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff

4330
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a simple, creamy sauce mixture. This is so good, and so easy to make on a busy day. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
By Judi Johnston

Yakisoba Chicken

539
Japanese buckwheat flour noodles with chicken at their best! Noodles can be found in an Asian foods market.
By emmaxwell

Lasagna Alfredo

496
Lasagna Alfredo with chicken, ricotta and spinach. So good that my family requests it at least once a week. Serve with diced tomato as a garnish.
By Sybil Gregory
More Chicken Breasts with Pasta

Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd

303
If this is too much, make 2 casseroles; eat one, freeze the other. You can also use turkey breast meat. Avanti!
By Lois Shaw

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

224
Chicken and angel hair in a cheesy cream sauce with tomatoes and mushrooms.
By Beamish

Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

These chicken Alfredo stuffed shells are creamy and cheesy.

Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

590
Canned condensed soups add richness to this hearty chicken noodle dish.
By Tammy Christie

Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole

74
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
By RCHEISS

Simple Chicken Parmesan

250
A kid-friendly chicken Parmesan pasta made with homemade chicken tenders.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Chef John's Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

373
Flavorful homemade roasted chicken stock makes this soup so delicious.
By Chef John

Chicken With Mushrooms

1919
This is one of the best ways that I have ever prepared chicken. This recipe has been requested many times after I have served it. Serve chicken over hot cooked rice or noodles.
By KIMPAT

Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo

174
This is a recipe I came up with that uses all of my favorite ingredients and is very beautiful served on a platter.
By CALLIEW

Chicken Alfredo Casserole

25
A nice play on chicken Alfredo, easy to make and yummy to eat. My entire family enjoys it, even my 1-year-old!
By krissymarie

Authentic Pad Thai

291
Inspired by the pad thai at Thai Tom, this recipe features a tamarind paste, vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce mixture over perfectly stir-fried eggs, chicken breast, and rice noodles, garnished with peanuts, chives, and fresh bean sprouts.
By Allrecipes

Marry-Me Chicken

48
This 'marry-me' chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal.
By thedailygourmet

Pad Thai

760
Pad thai noodles with chicken; try it with shrimp or tofu, if you prefer.
By April

Homemade Chicken Fettuccine

245
An easy and deliciously creamy and rich pasta dish that everyone loves.
By Torrerizor

Penne with Chicken and Asparagus

1740
Fresh asparagus and seasoned chicken are tossed with Parmesan over pasta.
By LAUREL B

Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

169
This is a second version of another member's yummy casserole. It has all the creamy and wonderful flavor of chicken cordon bleu with a little of the fat and hassle removed.
By Felicia

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

1851
This is a family favorite. A creamy, cheesy Alfredo dish, great with a salad and garlic bread.
By Emily

Creamy Chicken Lasagna

787
This is an unusual but fantastic combination. Everyone that tastes it raves!
By Caroline

Creamy Garlic Chicken Pasta

28
Tender bow tie pasta and sautéed chicken tossed in a garlicky cream sauce.
By Misti Jackson

Greek Chicken Pasta

1586
This pasta dish incorporates some of the flavors of Greece. It makes a wonderfully complete and satisfying meal. For extra flavor, toss in a few kalamata olives. Use whatever pasta you have or prefer.
By Lorna

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

3123
Try this when you are feeling daring and want to mix things up a bit! A Southern inspired recipe that is sure to add a little fun to your dinner table. Try serving it with corn bread.
By Tammy Schill

Easy Chicken Tetrazzini

786
A delicious recipe given to me by my sister, Ruth Clark. This is a favorite with my kids and their friends. The recipe is easy to double.
By Marian Collins

Easy Chicken Alfredo

107
A quick dinner for those hectic nights. For extra flavor try cooking the chicken with lemon pepper and seasoning salt.
By jojolyn
