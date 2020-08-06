Memorial Day Drinks Recipes

Staff Picks Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade
Cucumber is the perfect complement to the traditional summer lemonade. Display it in the pitcher with cucumber and/or lemon slices.
Lemon Mint Iced Tea
An easy and delicious iced tea enhanced with the refreshing flavors of lemon and mint.
Frozen Summer Slush
This is a great frozen summer drink that is very thirst quenching! Vodka may be used instead of gin.
By JAMBIS The Arnold Palmer
Sometimes the best things are the most simple. Nothing rings of summertime more than lemonade and iced tea. The Arnold Palmer brings them together.
Margaritas to Die For
Okay, sure, they require a bit of work, but you'll be so glad you did! Be careful, friends will ask you to bring them to all parties!
By Allrecipes Member Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberries, lemonade and ice are blended into a refreshing slush. A simple (non-alcoholic) fruity treat, fantastic in any season!
Smooth Sweet Tea
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3 Cherry Bomb
This is a wonderful rum drink with lime and grenadine. It's great for any occasion. If this recipe seems too easy, well it is, but the drink is incredibly enjoyable and worth the lack of trouble!
By TENS100 Vintage Lemonade
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonadeu002du002dyou can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie Mint Juleps
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
Inspiration and Ideas Orangeade
A refreshing change from lemonade. If you don't care for pulp in your drink, feel free to strain the juice before you add it to the water.
Caribbean Rum Punch
This delicious concoction is the traditional rum punch recipe used in the West Indies, passed down for years. The old rhyme goes, 'One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak.' Any fruit juice can be used. Serve chilled over ice, with fruit garnishes and a sprinkling of grated nutmeg.
Strawberry Soda Syrup Strawberry Soda Syrup
We're going to take fresh strawberries and make our own homemade fruit syrup, which can be put into tea, lemonade, or made into the world's best strawberry soda!
