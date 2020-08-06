Memorial Day Drinks Recipes

Browse drink recipes for your Memorial Day picnic, from Arnold Palmers to vintage lemonade.

Staff Picks

Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

64
Cucumber is the perfect complement to the traditional summer lemonade. Display it in the pitcher with cucumber and/or lemon slices.
By DASHKAYDOT

Lemon Mint Iced Tea

13
An easy and delicious iced tea enhanced with the refreshing flavors of lemon and mint.
By Janet Knapp

Frozen Summer Slush

49
This is a great frozen summer drink that is very thirst quenching! Vodka may be used instead of gin.
By JAMBIS

The Arnold Palmer

29
Sometimes the best things are the most simple. Nothing rings of summertime more than lemonade and iced tea. The Arnold Palmer brings them together.
By Allrecipes

Jill's Summer Sangria

32
Wonderful drink for the summer or for a holiday party!
By JILLJAMESON

Margaritas to Die For

50
Okay, sure, they require a bit of work, but you'll be so glad you did! Be careful, friends will ask you to bring them to all parties!
By Allrecipes Member

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

49
Strawberries, lemonade and ice are blended into a refreshing slush. A simple (non-alcoholic) fruity treat, fantastic in any season!
By FULLTON

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Michael Allbright

Smooth Sweet Tea

1461
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3

Cherry Bomb

39
This is a wonderful rum drink with lime and grenadine. It's great for any occasion. If this recipe seems too easy, well it is, but the drink is incredibly enjoyable and worth the lack of trouble!
By TENS100

Vintage Lemonade

323
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonadeu002du002dyou can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Orangeade
24
A refreshing change from lemonade. If you don't care for pulp in your drink, feel free to strain the juice before you add it to the water.
Caribbean Rum Punch
71
This delicious concoction is the traditional rum punch recipe used in the West Indies, passed down for years. The old rhyme goes, 'One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak.' Any fruit juice can be used. Serve chilled over ice, with fruit garnishes and a sprinkling of grated nutmeg.
Vodka Smoothie
23
Strawberry Soda Syrup
27

We're going to take fresh strawberries and make our own homemade fruit syrup, which can be put into tea, lemonade, or made into the world's best strawberry soda!

More Memorial Day Drinks Recipes

Smooth Sweet Tea

1461
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3

The Arnold Palmer

29
Sometimes the best things are the most simple. Nothing rings of summertime more than lemonade and iced tea. The Arnold Palmer brings them together.
By Allrecipes

Cherry Bomb

39
This is a wonderful rum drink with lime and grenadine. It's great for any occasion. If this recipe seems too easy, well it is, but the drink is incredibly enjoyable and worth the lack of trouble!
By TENS100

Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

64
Cucumber is the perfect complement to the traditional summer lemonade. Display it in the pitcher with cucumber and/or lemon slices.
By DASHKAYDOT

Vintage Lemonade

323
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonadeu002du002dyou can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Orangeade

24
A refreshing change from lemonade. If you don't care for pulp in your drink, feel free to strain the juice before you add it to the water.
By couldbeanyone

Caribbean Rum Punch

71
This delicious concoction is the traditional rum punch recipe used in the West Indies, passed down for years. The old rhyme goes, 'One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak.' Any fruit juice can be used. Serve chilled over ice, with fruit garnishes and a sprinkling of grated nutmeg.
By HeatherB

Vodka Smoothie

23
Great fruity smoothie with just enough vodka to make you smile. Tastes great.
By FINDALAYE

Strawberry Soda Syrup

27
We're going to take fresh strawberries and make our own homemade fruit syrup, which can be put into tea, lemonade, or made into the world's best strawberry soda!
By Chef John

Parker's Famous Margaritas

88
"My father-in-law developed a taste for margaritas [while living] in Zihuatanejo."
By squawk93

Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

96
This is the non-frozen version of my watermelon margaritas. These are so amazing and refreshing on hot summer days. To make a virgin version, omit the tequila and use a lemon-lime soda.
By RainbowJewels

Summer Beer I

65
Lemonade with a kick!
By Angi Bensman

The Rocket

8
A cold drink that looksu002du002dand tastes!u002du002dlike a rocket ice pop!
By KitchenWitch

Strawberry Limeade

71
Very easy to make and delicious!
By dancerathlete

Lemony Lemon Drop Martini

10
Soooo lemony! This is nice and tart yet very refreshing.
By jowolf2

Lemon Berry Slushy

76
This is a great summertime drink!
By MGREE688

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Michael Allbright

Amy's Lavender Lemonade

75
This is a fabulous summer drink! Lavender soothes and refreshes on a hot day, and the scent brings back fond summer memories. I can't seem to make enough of it for my family.
By MORDANA

Rebecca's Rockin' Vodka Lemonade

59
This is a great summer refresher!
By Rebecca and Dana

Tasty Lemonade

32
This lemonade is good on hot days, and very successful at lemonade stands.
By EAMON G

Margaritas to Die For

50
Okay, sure, they require a bit of work, but you'll be so glad you did! Be careful, friends will ask you to bring them to all parties!
By Allrecipes Member

Mangorita

33
Authentic south of the border Mango Margaritas.
By CEWILSON

Brenda's Strawberry Slush Delight

34
Cool and refreshing, this summertime drink is perfect for weddings and showers. Everyone I make this for just loves the taste.
By Brenda
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com