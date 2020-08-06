St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Irish-American corned beef and cabbage, soda bread, Irish stew, and Guinness® stout. Find a traditional recipe—or something fun—for your March 17 celebration.

Community Picks

Secrets to the Perfect St. Paddy's Day Corned Beef and Cabbage

You won't need luck to make this hearty Irish-American classic.
By Vanessa Greaves

Kimchi Corned Beef

Chef John's spiced-up cabbage and corned beef recipe is a delicious twist to this old favorite.
By Chef John

Instant Pot® Irish Stew

This hearty Irish lamb stew is perfect for a chilly day, and easy to make in an Instant Pot®! Serve as-is or with rice on the side.
By Diana71

Creamed Cabbage

This is yummy for St. Paddy's Day!
By Jessica Tripp

Beer Braised Irish Stew and Colcannon

This is a recipe I shared with my girlfriends from my recipe club last year! It is a yummy alternative to corned beef for St. Pat's Day and a wonderful anytime dish!
By Maureen Kelly-Nikolaisen

Fried Irish Cabbage with Bacon

Cabbage fried in bacon grease with bacon.
By cmarten

Irish Cocktail Cupcakes

If you've ever had a shot of Irish whiskey and Irish cream dropped in a glass of Guinness®, this it in dessert form. The best cupcake ever.
By inskydiamonds

Grandma Mottle's Blarney Stones

Every St. Patrick's Day when we were growing up, my grandmother would have us over to make Blarney Stones, pound cake cubes dipped in frosting and rolled in dry roasted peanuts. This became a tradition we considered part of our Irish family heritage.
By Elizabeth

Fried Potato Farls (Potato Scones)

Try these with your full Irish breakfast.
By Lindsay O

Irish Champ

Looks similar to colcannon, but champ is native to the North of Ireland. It's made by blending scallions or green onions with creamy mashed potatoes. Great on its own, served steaming hot with extra butter which will melt through it. But it's also the perfect side dish for good quality sausages.
By Ita

Steak and Irish Stout Pie

This delicious Irish meal may provoke your guests into licking the pie dish clean.
By Michael St. Laurent

Braised Corned Beef Brisket

An incredibly tender and juicy corned beef brisket that's well worth the wait!
By mauigirl
Inspiration and Ideas

More St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.
By LUSYRSGIRL

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned beef and cabbage make a great centerpiece for St. Patrick's Day.
By Laria Tabul

Instant Pot Corned Beef

Instant Pot corned beef with all of the fixings can be ready in just 2 hours.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Beef and Guinness Stew

Beer, beef, and bacon add deep complex flavors to this Irish-inspired stew.
By Chef John

Guinness® Beer Cheese Dip

Great for parties when paired with tortilla chips and baked pretzels.
By HellYesItsSteve

Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

Cooked corned beef, onions, and potatoes pan-fried until crisp and browned.
By Debra Steward

Homemade Irish Cream

Delicious notes of chocolate and coffee in Irish whiskey, cream, and sugar.
By Mom

Cheesy Potato Pancakes

Delicious and cheesy, these potato pancakes are a huge hit with my 3 boys! Great as a side dish or for snacking! These travel well wrapped in foil for the lunch box. Can be served plain or with ranch dressing as a dip.
By Charlene Luzum

Baby Guinness

A delicious shooter made with coffee liqueur and topped with Irish cream.
By WILLIAMVMC

Pudding Shots

A little something special for an adult event — a different spin on shots.
By DaniHig

Irish Shepherd's Pie

Seasoned ground lamb and veggies baked under Irish Cheddar-mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Chef John's Irish Stew

Pay attention to the cut of lamb used in this recipe. I used lamb shoulder chops, which are a fantastic value, when you consider flavor, useable meat, and price. They will probably be the cheapest lamb at the store, have more flavor and richness than leg meat, and are cheaper than shanks and loins. It takes a while for the meat to braise and fall off the bone, but it's a wait rewarded with tender, succulent chucks of lamb.
By Chef John

Potato Scones

Use leftover mashed potatoes to make a Scottish potato pancake breakfast.

True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy

A classic and comforting staple dish in British and Irish cuisine.
By wsf

Irish Lamb Stew

A hearty stew of cubed lamb cooked in bacon fat with vegetables and herbs.
By Danny O'Flaugherty

Simple Slow Cooker Irish Stew

I received this recipe when I was in the third grade. Our teacher made this for us in class on St. Patrick's Day, and I've made this very simple, hearty meal every year in March since then.
By RainbowJewels

Fabulous Fried Cabbage

A favorite old Irish family recipe for fried cabbage and it's so easy.
By cook-it-up-axel

Onion Jam

A deliciously sweet and savory onion jam great on sandwiches or crackers.
By WENDYMARIE37

Chef John's Irish Pork Stew

I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
By Chef John

Instant Pot® Shepherd's Pie

This family friendly shepherd's pie uses ground beef (instead of the traditional lamb), and your Instant Pot® or multi-cooker pressure cooker to prepare the filling and potatoes.
By fabeveryday

Diane's Colcannon

While colcannon seems to be associated with St. Patrick's Day, I love the combination of potatoes, cabbage, onion, and bacon all through the cooler months of fall and winter! I attend an annual St. Paddy's Day party and this is the dish I'm always asked to bring...and I'm happy to say that the bowl comes home empty every time!
By DianeF

Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies

These soft, chewy sugar cookies have a delicious cream cheese flavor.
By Karin Christian

Mashed Peas

A quick, easier, healthier, and sweeter alternative to mashed potatoes. I first ate these at an Irish restaurant in Singapore and fell in love!
By Ella
