St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Every St. Patrick's Day when we were growing up, my grandmother would have us over to make Blarney Stones, pound cake cubes dipped in frosting and rolled in dry roasted peanuts. This became a tradition we considered part of our Irish family heritage.
Looks similar to colcannon, but champ is native to the North of Ireland. It's made by blending scallions or green onions with creamy mashed potatoes. Great on its own, served steaming hot with extra butter which will melt through it. But it's also the perfect side dish for good quality sausages.
Delicious and cheesy, these potato pancakes are a huge hit with my 3 boys! Great as a side dish or for snacking! These travel well wrapped in foil for the lunch box. Can be served plain or with ranch dressing as a dip.
Pay attention to the cut of lamb used in this recipe. I used lamb shoulder chops, which are a fantastic value, when you consider flavor, useable meat, and price. They will probably be the cheapest lamb at the store, have more flavor and richness than leg meat, and are cheaper than shanks and loins. It takes a while for the meat to braise and fall off the bone, but it's a wait rewarded with tender, succulent chucks of lamb.
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
While colcannon seems to be associated with St. Patrick's Day, I love the combination of potatoes, cabbage, onion, and bacon all through the cooler months of fall and winter! I attend an annual St. Paddy's Day party and this is the dish I'm always asked to bring...and I'm happy to say that the bowl comes home empty every time!