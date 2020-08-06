Memorial Day Side Dish Recipes

A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
When people think of coleslaw, they think of that bowl of soggy, shredded cabbage sitting at the end of the picnic table. This is a completely different approach; a fresh-shredded cabbage prepared as a fast (12 seconds adding ingredients, 30 seconds to mix), crisp, low-cal, low-carb, slightly spicy, and delicious side dish that you should be eating as part of your regular veggie side-dish rotation. Serve immediately after mixing.
This recipe is easily multiplied for a crowd. Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to our functions. I even make it for weddings. Sometimes I use a mixture of different kinds of pasta, especially if I only have a little of this kind or that. Depending on what type of macaroni used, more dressing may be required. The recipe calls for red onion, but sweet onion is great, too.
This is a great twist on two all-American favorites--the potato salad and the loaded baked potato. Served cold, this has been a crowd-pleaser at our many family functions and is often requested. Even people who don't normally love potato salad seem to love this!
This is a favorite at potlucks and barbeques! I've often wondered if I get invited for my company or my Cola Beans! I've tried several different brands of colas, but have found that Coke® works best. I like to pre-cook the bacon about half-way so it doesn't make the beans too greasy, but it's not necessary. This recipe can also be baked in a conventional oven at 350 degrees F for about 1 hour.