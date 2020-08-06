Memorial Day Side Dish Recipes

Browse top-rated recipes for potato and pasta salad, baked beans, and grilled veggies for your Memorial Day cookout or picnic.

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

359
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.
By Chef John

Kristen's Bacon Ranch Potato Salad

115
This is the easiest recipe because it can be altered in so many ways. Add a little taco seasoning to spice it up -- or you can add other veggies for texture.
By KristenB

Crispy Cucumbers and Tomatoes in Dill Dressing

352
Crispy cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, and onion add spark to this simple summer salad.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Classic Macaroni Salad

2643
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Boston Baked Beans

1321
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
By AJRHODES3

Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

59
This is an easy, refreshing fruit salad that's been in our family for years. We usually reserve it for patriotic days, but it can be enjoyed all year long.
By JoAnn Cambareri

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3258
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

The Best Potato Salad

935
Really good potato salad that is best served cold.
By cheftini

Potato Salad

220
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

Easy Apple Coleslaw

791
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Awesome Pasta Salad

689
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

324
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
By brightlightz
Southern Dill Potato Salad
268
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
Chef John's Boston Baked Beans
79
This is a great side dish with anything!
Grilled Corn on the Cob
551
Perfect Potato Salad
45

This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.

